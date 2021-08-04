As the incidence of delta variants in outdoor events increases, many suspect that the outdoors are no longer safe.

Coronavirus delta mutants have a pandemic social calculation, as there is plenty of evidence that many behaviors previously thought to be relatively safe are not sufficient to prevent the spread of deltas. I’ve changed. A good example: In April, 92 people attended an outdoor wedding in Texas. There, wedding attendees had to be vaccinated to attend. Despite this precaution, six fully vaccinated individuals became ill from COVID-19, according to a study that used weddings as a case study. The celebration, held under a large outdoor tent, caused a coronavirus outbreak that killed one guest a month later.

The authors of the study found that two vaccinated guests traveling from India tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, before departure, but the delta variant. I think it is highly possible that I have infected other guests. “Viral sequencing revealed that six vaccinated patients were infected with the DeltaSARS-CoV-2 mutant,” the authors write. paper, Waiting for peer review. “Without a history of vaccine breakthroughs, this suggests that the delta mutant may have antigenic escape in patients receiving Pfizer. [vaccine], Modern mRNA [vaccine], When [the] Covaxin [vaccine].. “

According to public health experts, we have lived in a world where the outdoors are said to be the safest place since the pandemic began. the study Among the previous strains of SARS-CoV-2, outdoor infections were found to be about 20 times less than indoor infections. In short, the coronavirus was more likely to occur in a crowded indoor environment.Indeed, most outbreak events were tracked to such conditions, including: Chorus practice When Seated in a restaurant.

Currently, news of outbreaks related to outdoor socialization suggests that neither the outdoor environment nor vaccination is sufficient to stop the spread of delta mutants.

A Texas wedding is not the only example of an open-air rally leading to the outbreak of COVID-19.Oregon Announcement Investigating an outbreak caused by the Pendleton Whiskey Music Fest held at an outdoor venue in Pendleton, Oregon on July 10, 2021. To date, 64 COVID-19 cases have been associated with this event.

“This is the first outbreak that dates back to outdoor entertainment events since the state-wide COVID-19 precautions were lifted at the end of June,” state officials said in a media release.

The number of vaccinated and unvaccinated participants is unknown, but highly contagious delta variants account for 80% of new cases in Oregon.

Second, on the weekend of July 4th in Provincetown, Massachusetts, three-quarters of people infected with the Delta strain were already fully vaccinated. NS Analysis of this outbreak At the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Update mask guidelinesEncourage people to wear masks indoors, where the virus is highly transmitted or for long periods of time, regardless of vaccination status.

The delta variant of coronavirus is 50 percent more contagious than the alpha strain, which was 50 percent more contagious than the original strain. Dr. John Volckens, a professor at Colorado State University’s Graduate School of Public Health, explained mathematics with an example.

“If the virus infection rate is 50% or 100% higher, 1 person will infect 4 people, 4 people will infect 16 people, and 16 people will be infected in 64 people,” Volckens said. “Therefore, after 4-5 infections, there may have been 20 cases with the original coronavirus, but 200 cases with the delta type.”

This is partly why the number of cases of delta variants is increasing rapidly across the country. This is especially true in places where the proportion of unvaccinated people is high. It is also the reason why the Delta variant is currently the predominant SARS-CoV-2 strain in the United States.

Delta variants appear to spread more easily outdoors, but this doesn’t mean that outdoors aren’t as safe as indoors, Volkens said. Rather, the type of outdoor event is important. For a Texas wedding, Volckens suspects that the presence of the tent affected the air flow and created a “microenvironment” like indoors.

“Whenever it interferes with air exchange, the risk goes up,” Volkens said. “The only way to get rid of the risk is to wipe out that air, but when we’re in an indoor tent, car, or bus, we’re breathing in the air of others.”

Volckens likened the spread of coronavirus particles to used cigarette smoke. If the space carried by the wind is large, it is more likely to inhale inside than outside.

In any case, Volckens said he believes that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outside.But what happened at the Oregon Music Festival, or Photo Crowded crowd at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago Forerunner of future outbreaks??

“If you’re in a very crowded area, surrounded by thousands of people and shoulder-to-shoulder, wear a mask,” Volkens said, screaming, screaming, and singing increases the risk of breathing. Said. The air of others. “With the Alpha variant, I wasn’t worried about going out in public or sitting outdoors in a restaurant after being vaccinated. With the Delta variant, I’m not worried yet.”

Vaccination is primarily effective in preventing the spread of the delta, Provides protection, May still be vaccinated Get a mild infection and spread the infection to others.. Evidence of this event led some areas to take immediate public health measures. For example, in the San Francisco Bay Area, mask obligations are returning for people in indoor public places. Today, on the east coast of New York City, many indoor activities such as dining, museums, and gym visits require vaccination certification.Place like Philadelphia, Washington DC, Kentucky have also reinstated their obligations on indoor masks.

Volkens said he felt safe outside in an uncrowded area with thousands of people, but outside infections could occur.

“Because the air is blown away, it’s always less contagious outdoors, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get the virus out,” Volckens said. Of course, social proximity is important. “If you’re 10 centimeters away from someone else’s face and you’re yelling at each other for an hour, you’ll breathe each other’s air, whether you’re indoors or outdoors.” He added.