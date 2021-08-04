New Promotion in North Texas for Pregnant Women to Get COVID-19 Vaccine – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth





Fort Worth (CBSDFW.COM) – There is new impetus for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This is because at least one local hospital system states that cases are increasing among future mothers. read more: “More protection needed in schools”, director of the Teachers’ Union concerned about Delta variants Baylor Scott & White states that more cases are being seen among pregnant women and more pregnant women are in need of hospitalization. Meanwhile, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology currently recommends vaccines for pregnant or lactating people. This is an option that Ceciliana Carasco didn’t have when she gave birth to a boy in December. “I’m very impressed because I couldn’t meet until three weeks after my baby was born,” Carasco told CBS11 News. She was 33 weeks pregnant when she was hospitalized for COVID-19. She said she remembered being intubated, but has since been blurred. She doesn’t even remember her son being born. “He had to be born alone,” she said. “He didn’t have that mom’s moment, even my husband he couldn’t see him right away.” Dr. James Hard, Chief Medical Officer at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Fort Worth, said cases are increasing among pregnant women. “We see more pregnant women in the ICU than in January and February,” said Dr. Herd. Dr. Herd is also an obstetrician and gynecologist. He said COVID-19 could be complicated enough, but pregnancy adds another layer. read more: NASCAR will require masks in closed areas in the future “Women need a little more oxygen, higher oxygen saturation, to be able to pass oxygen to their babies,” Dr. Herd explained. He also said that women’s lungs cannot be similarly dilated, especially in the third semester. All of this, combined with excess water, can cause problems such as pulmonary edema, lung stiffness, and ventilation problems. Dr. Herd said the best preventive measure was vaccination. He said thousands of women have been studied and researchers have not found cases of increased birth defects or preterm birth. “If anything, it seems to be protective,” said Dr. Herd. “Obviously, if you get infected with the COVID virus SARS-CoV-2, it protects you from serious illness and gives your baby some immunity. That’s great.” It’s a choice that Carasco didn’t have, and she asks other mothers to talk to their doctor. “It can prevent you from dying or being there where I was, you know you are intubated, and you can’t even see your baby,” she said. Other resources ACOG and SMFM recommend COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant individuals Other news: Disease Control Center Issues New Eviction Moratorium Why do I need to get the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy?

