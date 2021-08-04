All healthy 16 and 17 year olds in Wales will be offered the first Covid vaccine





The Welsh government has confirmed that all healthy 16- and 17-year-old children in Wales will be provided with the coronavirus vaccine. British Minister Accepted advice from the Joint Committee on Immunization and ImmunizationThe evidence shows that the benefits of vaccination at ages 16 and 17 far outweigh the risks, he said. Professor Wei Shen Lim, Covid-19 Chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), said in a statement: Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine. “Advice on when to offer a second vaccination will come later. “Covid-19 is usually mild or asymptomatic in most adolescents, but can be very unpleasant for some, and in this particular age group, a single dose of the vaccine is a serious illness. I hope that you will have excellent protection against hospitalization. “ Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan said young people within three months of their 18th birthday have already been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine in Wales. She states: “In all cases, providing immunization to children and adolescents is appropriate to enable children and adolescents, and those with parental responsibility, to adequately assess the potential harm and benefits of vaccination. Information must be attached to the informed outlet before vaccination. “Like the rest of the UK, the Government of Wales welcomes the latest JCVI advice and appreciates its expertise and thoughtful judgment on such important issues. “We are currently working with the NHS on the arrangements needed to provide vaccinations to all 16 and 17 year olds, following JCVI’s advice.” Pfizer vaccines are provided to young people aged 16 and 17. credit: PA image Plaid Cymru welcomed this announcement. Rhunap Iorwerth MS, a health spokesperson, said: “This age group is heavily influenced by the pandemic in terms of education and welfare, so reopening schools in September should be as safe as possible. “Vaccination clearly plays its role, along with other important measures such as ensuring proper ventilation.” Meanwhile, a Welsh conservative spokesperson said: “It is also a good sign of the restoration of our freedom, as evidence remains strong that vaccination has severely weakened the link between infection and hospitalization.” Over 70% of British people over the age of 18 are now fully vaccinated. Data released on Wednesday Fully vaccinated people have shown that they are half as likely to be infected with the virus as unvaccinated people. read more:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/wales/2021-08-04/all-healthy-16-and-17-year-olds-in-wales-to-be-offered-first-covid-vaccine

