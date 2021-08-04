A large study found genetic signals that could be used to predict premature menopause

NS Large new study A number that scans the genes of hundreds of thousands of women near the age of menopause and states that researchers may help predict and prevent premature menopause, treat infertility, and improve reproductive health in future women. Revealed a hundred genetic signals.

This study, published in Nature, identified 290 genetic mutations, many of which are part of a pathway to repair DNA associated with the age at which women enter menopause. Researchers also found that altering two levels of these DNA repair genes delayed menopause in mice. This study broadens our understanding of how genes, especially those in the DNA damage response pathway, affect female reproductive lifespan.

The average age at which a woman begins menopause is about 51 years, which is brought about by a decrease in ovarian reserve, which is the ability to produce healthy eggs. However, there is great variability in the age at which menopause begins, as determined by genetic and environmental factors. Environmental factors that affect menopause, such as smoking and chemotherapy, have been well studied, but genetic factors remain a black box.

It has proven difficult to study the biology and genetics that underlie menopause. This is because the female egg supply is predominantly formed prenatally, and studying it in adults often means taking a sample of ovarian tissue. “If you’re studying muscle and skin, you can do a biopsy of those tissues,” said Anna Murray, a geneticist at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom and author of the new study. “No one biopsies a woman’s ovaries. It’s a very valuable tissue.”

To avoid these difficulties, researchers turned to genome-wide association studies, or genetic studies called GWAS.Two such Before the study We identified about 60 gene regions associated with the timing of menopause.

Today, the multicenter team has examined the genes of a much larger group of women, about 200,000 between the ages of 40 and 60, and found nearly 300 genetic signals related to the timing of menopause. Similar to the results of previous studies, many of the genetic regions they identified are involved in the process of maintaining cell health in response to DNA damage and, if necessary, inducing cell death. .. Still, researchers were amazed at how widespread this pathway was in their discoveries. “I don’t know if other properties have found this level of enrichment in a particular process,” Murray said.





Using the identified variants, the authors to see if they can predict individuals who are more likely to suffer from primary ovarian insufficiency that occurs when a woman reaches menopause before the age of 40. I have created a risk score. Women who started menopause by the age of 40 rather than smoking.

The two DNA repair genes, Chek1 and Chek2, stood out in a strong association with the timing of menopause. Women with non-functioning Chek2 protein menopause three and a half years later than women with normal Chek2, and female mice reared without the Chek2 gene are older than normal mice. There are many eggs, which effectively prolongs reproductive life.

On the other hand, introducing a copy of the Chek1 gene into mice also extended reproductive life, but allowed postnatal egg production and took longer to deplete. Ron Lee, a cell biologist at Johns Hopkins University and a professor at the National University of Singapore studying cell development, said these different mechanisms “really highlight the complexity of the process of entering ovarian reserve. I am doing it. “

In the future, Murray said, he hopes that these findings could lead to treatments for women’s fertility, but that may not be an easy process. Premature menopause was associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and poor bone health, but was also associated with a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancer. To avoid the harmful effects of delaying menopause, researchers suggest that treatments can be used in the short term, for example, by targeting specific genes to enhance spawning during the IVF cycle. I am.

Therapeutically targeting DNA repair genes can also have unintended consequences. Li suggests that other genes may be better targets. “”[DNA-damage response genes] I’m a little scared to operate [by inhibiting them] It can lead to cancer, “said Lee, who wasn’t involved in the study but worked with Perry. “Other routes may be better and safer targets for intervention.”

More simply, the findings can also be used to provide more information about the approximate age at which a woman will be menopausal. Predicting the age of menopause informs women of the risk of developing symptoms such as breast cancer, helps determine when to give birth, and helps avoid unnecessary procedures such as fertility treatment.

However, because most of the studies were conducted on women of European descent, the findings needed to be reproduced in different populations, studying the genetics of premature menopause and not involved in the study, the University of Utah’s endocrinology. Said scholar Corrine Welt. .. When the study examined women of East Asian ancestry, many of the genetic signals withstood, but the magnitude of the effect of these genetic regions on the timing of menopause was different from that of women of European ancestry. I understand.

Murray hopes that future studies can improve the prediction of menopausal age by including non-genetic factors that are known to affect ovarian reserve, such as smoking. Researchers hope that women’s reproductive health will ultimately receive the attention it deserves. This may open the door to more research and ultimately better health outcomes.

“I think we’ve made a lot of progress with this kind of research,” Welt said. “Unfortunately, that was an inadequate aspect of medicine, so let’s study the reproductive problems of all women in genetics.”