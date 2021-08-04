Fine air pollution associated with high risk of dementia

Using data from two large, long-term research projects in the Pujet Bay area (one for measuring air pollution, which began in the late 1970s, and the other for dementia, which began in 1994. Regarding risk factors), researchers at Washington University said air pollution and dementia.

In UW-led researchA slight increase in the level of particulate contamination (PM2.5 Particulate matter (2.5 micrometers or less) averaged over 10 years at certain addresses in the Seattle area was associated with an increased risk of dementia for people living at those addresses.

“We found that an increase of 1 microgram per cubic meter of exposure corresponded to a 16% increase in the risk of dementia from all causes. A similar association was found for Alzheimer’s disease.” Said the lead author. Rachel Schaffer, Was a PhD student at the Faculty of Environmental, Industrial and Health Sciences, University of Washington.

the study, Released on August 4th More than 4,000 residents in the Seattle area in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives Adult Thinking Change (ACT) Study It is run by Kaiser Permanente Washington Institute of Health in collaboration with UW. Of these residents, researchers have identified more than 1,000 people who have been diagnosed with dementia at any given time since the ACT study began in 1994.

“ACT Study is committed to driving dementia research by sharing data and resources. Many years of life to support our efforts, including enthusiastic participation in this important research on air pollution. Thanks to the ACT volunteers for their contributions, said Dr. Eric Larson, founder of ACT and Principal Investigator of KPWHRI.

Once the dementia patients were identified, the researchers compared the average contamination exposure of each participant up to the age at which the dementia patients were diagnosed. For example, if a person was diagnosed with dementia at age 72, the researchers compared the contamination exposure of other participants during the 10 years before each participant reached age 72. In these analyses, researchers were enrolled in the study because air pollution was dramatically reduced decades after the ACT study began.

In their final analysis, researchers found that a difference of only 1 microgram per cubic meter between dwellings was associated with a 16% higher incidence of dementia. To see the difference, Schaffer said in 2019 there was a difference of about 1 microgram / cubic meter in PM2.5 pollution between downtown Seattle’s Pike Street Market and residential areas around Discovery Park. rice field.

“We know that dementia develops over a long period of time. It takes years and even decades for these conditions to develop in the brain, so exposures that cover that long period are I had to look it up, “says Shaffer. And thanks to years of efforts by many Washington University faculty and others to build a detailed database of air pollution in our area, “We estimate 40 years of exposure in this area. This is unprecedented in this area of ​​research and is a unique aspect of our research. “

Related: Explanation of Environmental Health Perspectives on research “… This well-thought-out and well-performed study makes an important contribution to the existing literature due to its extraordinary exposure and outcome assessment, sophisticated analytical strategies, and its own stable, low-risk population. It adds considerable evidence that fine particles in the surrounding air affect the risk of ADRD. “ Read the big picture

In addition to extensive air pollution and dementia data in the region, other study strengths included a long address history and high-quality procedures for ACT study participants’ dementia diagnosis.

“Reliable address history gives study participants more accurate air pollution estimates,” said the senior author. Rian ShepherdUW Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences and Biostatistics. “These high-quality exposures combined with regular ACT participant follow-up and standardized diagnostic procedures contribute to the potential policy implications of this study.”

Although there are many factors such as diet, exercise, and genetics associated with an increased risk of developing dementia, air pollution is currently present. Among the major potentially changeable risk factors.. New UW-led results add to this set of evidence suggesting that air pollution has a neurodegenerative effect and reducing people’s exposure to air pollution may help reduce the burden of dementia. Will be done.

“How we understood the role of air pollution exposure in health evolved from what we initially thought was fairly limited to respiratory problems, and then to the effects on the cardiovascular system. And now there is evidence of its effects on the brain, “Shepard said. This year, I was awarded the ROHM & Haas Donation Professorship in Public Health Sciences.

“A large number of people are exposed across the entire population, so even the slightest changes in relative risk can be significant on a population scale,” says Shaffer. “There are some things an individual can do, such as wearing a mask that is now more normal thanks to COVID. But it’s not fair to just burden the individual. These data are the cause of particulate air pollution. Can support further policy measures at the local and national levels to manage. “

Co-authors include Magari Blanco, Joel Kaufman, Timothy Larson, Marco Carone, Adam Spiro, and Paul Crane of the University of Washington. VA Paget Sound Healthcare System and UW GeLi; Sara Adar, University of Michigan; Eric Larson, Washington School of Medicine and Kaiser Permanente, Washington Health Research Institute. The study was funded by multiple support grants from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, the National Institute of Aging, the UW Retirement Association Aging Fellowship, and the Seattle Chapter of the University Scientist Foundation’s Achievement Reward.

