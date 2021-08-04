Delta variant “very worrisome” as it spreads throughout the Americas-PAHO





Mexico City, August 4-Reuters-Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) officials told reporters Wednesday. Health officials, meanwhile, are closely monitoring another subspecies called Lambda, but keep in mind that uneven detection across the region has not yet caused significant impact. According to PAHO director Carissa Etienne, the widespread delta in the United States and most of Latin America and the Caribbean requires governments to prioritize preventative efforts such as masking, especially the pace of vaccination. .. “This is a concern, as cases seem to spread more easily in the Delta variant and cannot be relaxed,” she said. PAHO is the Americas office of the United Nations World Health Organization. Etienne added that so far only 18% of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have been fully vaccinated. She also noted a more rapid epidemic of COVID-19 cases in North America, especially in the southern and eastern United States, and parts of Central Mexico. The PAHO chief also highlighted the rise in new infections in Guatemala, Brazil and Cuba. According to the PAHO COVID-19 incident, Lambda variants have recently been hit in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Ecuador, even though other variants such as Alpha and Gamma are more common throughout South America. Detected in South American countries. Manager Sylvain Ardigieri. “Lambda is a variant we are interested in, and Delta is a very interesting variant,” he said. “At this time, there is no evidence that more aggressive or serious behavior can be inferred from the lambda variant, but the transmission capacity may be high,” he added. Report by David Alire Garcia and Diego Ore. Edited by Jonathan Oatis and Aurora Ellis Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

