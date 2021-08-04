Why do you vaccinate 16 and 17 years old? – Channel 4 News

The Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine is offered to young people aged 16 and 17 following the latest advice from a panel of scientists who advise the government on vaccine policy.

Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) Updated that advice today After weighing the potential harms and benefits of providing vaccines to 16 and 17 years old.

How does the rollout work?

JCVI advises that all people aged 16 and 17 should be given the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. This is currently the only vaccine approved for use in children in the United Kingdom.

Children aged 12 to 17 years with some serious underlying health are already vaccinated. The government does not exclude vaccination of all children over the age of 12 in the future.

Heath, Sajid Javid says He asked the NHS to prepare all teenagers aged 16 and 17 to jab “as soon as possible.”

Approximately 12 weeks after the first “holding further evidence of efficacy and safety”, JCVI will “will be provided” with a second dose, the exact details of which will be announced in a later update. He gave room for manipulation related to medication.

Like adults, the government requires all eligible teens to be vaccinated as soon as possible, but it is not mandatory.

Ministry of Health confirmed that people aged 16 and 17 are in fact checking No need to Get parental permission to get vaccinated.

The official view is that these young people are “presumed to be capable enough to make their own treatment decisions, unless there is significant evidence to suggest that they are not.”

Is the vaccine safe?

MHRA, the UK medicines and healthcare regulator, Already licensed A Pfizer vaccine to be used in children up to 12 years of age after reviewing clinical data showing that it is safe and effective.

The Pfizer vaccine has already been administered to young teens in other countries around the world and there are actual safety data available.

Professor Lawrence Young of the University of Warwick said: Pfizer vaccines are safe and have very few serious side effects. “

JCVI took into account recent reports of inflammation of the muscles and membranes around the heart after the use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Commission said: “These very rare side effects were seen immediately after the second dose and more often in young individuals and men. According to US data, about 60 per million second doses in young men. Cases have been reported, with reporting rates 6-7 times lower after the first dose. “

Why do profits outweigh risks?

Professor Russell Viner, a professor of pediatric and adolescent health at University College London, said: 30-100 per million), most often mild and recovers quickly. “

He said this was compared to the risk of serious illness from Covid-19, aged 16-17, “about 1 in 60,000 in the UK during the first year of the pandemic.” The risk of death in this age group was much lower, at about 6 millionths.

JCVI said it takes into account the risks of “long covid” in adolescents, their impact on mental health, the impact of educational controls, and the potential for vaccination of adolescents to reduce hospitalization and mortality in the elderly. rice field.

Many scientists say that increasing the proportion of the jabbed population, “Herd immunity” The effectiveness of vaccination programs can help control pandemics in the UK, but there is considerable uncertainty as to when the disease will eventually disappear.