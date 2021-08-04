Kaiyahoga County Mask





Kaiyahoga County, Ohio (WJW) – The Kaiyahoga County Health Commission recommends wearing masks indoors and near others, given the surge in numbers. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Increasing spread of delta variants in the region as well as in cases. Recommended for all people in substantial or highly infected areas, including Kaiyahoga County, regardless of vaccination status. This guidance applies to people over 2 years old. Public health officials discussed the recommendations and reasons behind them at a press conference Wednesday. ** See the press conference live blog at the bottom of this page ** According to the Kaiyahoga County Health Commission, medical facilities, businesses and other organizations may need masks to ensure the safety of their employees and customers based on their individual circumstances. Here are some recommendations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals: “We must protect everyone”: Substantial spread leads to new mask guidance in Summit County

Everyone who can do so medically should wear a face mask in a public indoor environment when in the vicinity

Others, regardless of vaccination status

The use of face masks is recommended for all teachers, staff, students, and school visitors.

Vaccination status

Take a test if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

People who are known to have contact with people who have been confirmed to have COVID-19 infection should be tested 3 to 5 times.

Days after exposure

Isolate if COVID-19 test is positive or if you have COVID-19 symptoms in the last 10 days In addition, Kaiyahoga County executive Almond Badish has signed an order starting August 5 that employees and the general public must wear masks in all county buildings, regardless of vaccination status. I am. AB: To reaffirm the importance of this, I must wear masks on all county buildings that will take effect tomorrow, August 5, for employees and the general public, regardless of vaccination status. Sign an executive order not to be. — Kaiyahoga County (@CuyahogaCounty) August 4, 2021 Live blog: CCBH Health Commissioner Terry Alan: About 55% of the population has started the vaccination process. Over 80% of people over the age of 85 are vaccinated.

Alan: The county is in the “substantial transmission” area

Alan: Delta is more than twice as contagious as its predecessor. In addition, the number of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are expected to increase.

Alan: It is “very important” to do so for anyone who is eligible to be vaccinated.

Alan: Adults infected with COVID can unknowingly pass it on to older people and children

Alan: The risk of infection is the same as before the vaccine was available

Alan: Masks are recommended if you are in an indoor space, office space, retail store, etc.

Alan: In the case of school

Dr. Robert Wily: An average of 1,262 cases per day, an increase of 142%. Nearly 800 people were hospitalized from 200 to 800 a few weeks ago. Ohio COVID infection, courtesy: CDC Recently, the CDC has recommended that people in high-incidence areas wear masks in public indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Many companies I’m asking the customer to mask again. Check the list of businesses here

According to the CDC, delta variants account for over 93% COVID Case in the United States According to the World Health Organization, the world is expected to reach 200 million next week. Summit County, in a new guidance released Tuesday, called on all people to mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Ohio Unvaccinated: The county is still lagging behind due to the surge in delta variants

The virus is also quite widespread in Summit County.



