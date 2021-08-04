Comal County has regained more than 1,000 active COVID cases and local hospitals are treating 70 cases | Community Alerts

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Comal County exceeded 1,000 on Wednesday, the highest ever since last summer. Meanwhile, a local hospital reported that it was caring for 70 COVID patients.

The county added 116 new cases and 40 recovery Wednesday mornings, increasing the county’s active cases to 1,059, an increase of 76 from the previous day and 444 from a week ago. Of the new cases, 73 have been identified and 43 are possible.

The last more than 1,000 active cases in the county occurred on July 30, 2020. Reported on July 21, 2020, the county’s highest ever 1,134 active cases.

“I encourage unvaccinated people to consider vaccination,” said Cheryl Fraser, director of the county’s public health department. “Vaccines are not 100% effective, but they are the best defense against COVID-19. Wearing a mask, keeping a social distance, doing hand hygiene, and staying home when sick It’s a very effective way to protect ourselves. This battle isn’t over yet and we can’t get tired of happiness. “

Of the latest cases, 24 are under 20 years old, 21 are in their 20s, 34 are in their 30s and 40s, 28 are in their 50s and 60s, and 9 are over 70 years old.

Authorities reported two cases of highly contagious delta mutants on Friday, both of which recovered. A typical COVID-19 test does not detect which variant is involved. This requires genome sequencing, a process separate from regular viral testing, and a process that may not be possible in all laboratories.

Currently, delta variants make up most COVID-19 cases in the United States, so state health officials say positive test results are likely to indicate infection with delta variants.

State officials on Tuesday reported 11,774 new confirmed cases and 2,465 new possible cases. This is an increase of 4,462 cases compared to the 7-day average a week ago.

No deaths were reported in the county on Wednesday. That number remained at 341.

According to health officials, the number of residents in Comal County who were hospitalized for the virus was 29 on Wednesday, an increase of 6 from the previous day and 8 from a week ago. Of the inpatients, 1 is 19 to 29 years old, 4 are in their 30s, 2 are in their 40s, 6 are in their 50s, 8 are in their 60s, 7 are in their 70s, and 1 is in their 80s or older. is.

The number of patients in the local hospital increased from 60 to 70, with 13 patients in the intensive care unit and 2 on ventilators. Since the beginning of the pandemic, local hospitals have taken care of a mix of county and non-regional residents, and some local patients have been treated at external hospitals.

The peak of hospital use reported locally came on January 20, when 93 COVID patients were in the county hospital.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Comal County hospitals has increased dramatically this summer. On June 4, nine patients were being treated at a local hospital. The number was 11 on July 1st and 24 on July 15th.

The proportion of beds used by COVID patients across the 22 counties, including Comal and Guadalupe counties, also continued to rise on Tuesday, rising from Tuesday’s report of 11.22% to 12.18%. At the beginning of July, that number was 2.4%.

On Monday, there were at least 7,305 inpatients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infection, an increase of 2,323 compared to a week ago.

State health officials have reported 9,355 available staffed hospital beds, including 636 available staffed ICU beds throughout the state. COVID-19 patients currently account for 11.5% of all beds.

The county’s 7-day positive rates were both higher on Wednesday than the previous day, with a molecular rate of 12.93% and an antigen rate of 8.69%.

According to Texas Health Department data, 63.11% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 54.55% have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. State-wide rates are 62.35% and 52.97%, respectively.

Guadalupe County, including parts of New Braunfels, had a single vaccination rate of 56.09% and a complete vaccination rate of 48.75%.

According to preliminary data released by DSHS, 99.5% of COVID-related deaths in Texas were unvaccinated between February 8 and July 14. Local, state and national doctors and hospital officials have also stated that the majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.

The Comal County Public Health Service continues to provide vaccination appointments for people over the age of 12. The Moderna vaccine is used for people over the age of 18, and Pfizer is used for people between the ages of 12 and 18. There is no approved vaccine. Those under 12 years old. If you are interested in vaccination, please call 830-221-1150 to make a reservation.

The COVID-19 drive-through test is 550 Landa St from 8am to 5pm on weekdays. It is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall in.

California-based health care startup Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test that allows test subjects to manage their swabs for free, regardless of city or county in which they live. We provide tests.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.