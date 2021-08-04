Brookhaven moves COVID-19 testing, vaccination site to strip mall





People are encouraged to bring their insurance information and identification, but the city said the uninsured will not be turned away. It takes about a day-and-a-half to receive COVID-19 test results, which can be provided by email or text. COVID Care Georgia, a practice started by Atlanta emergency physician Dr. Sofia Khan and local psychiatrist Dr. Asad Mehdi, will staff the location. It will offer Moderna vaccine doses to adults and Pfizer vaccine doses to anyone 12 years old and older. Explore Georgia hospitals report spikes in COVID-19 hospitalizations “Our new site will be fully staffed with providers and medical assistants,” Khan said in the release, “and we have plenty of PPE to ensure safe and secure testing in this outdoor setting.” For questions, contact COVID Care Georgia at [email protected] or 404-567-6944. Further information, including details in Spanish, is available at brookhavenga.gov/community/page/covid-19-testing-sites.

***NEW HIRE***nnThe Clarkston Police Department would like to introduce our newest four legged officer. She was sworn in… Posted by Clarkston Police Department, Georgia on Monday, August 2, 2021

“,”provider_url”:”https://www.facebook.com”,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/ClarkstonPolice/posts/4313850052005683&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1628003849864},”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”type”:”facebook-post”,”version”:”1.0″},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”AAKHOFL2PFEKHMLPVESB6CAVLM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627997598902},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The four-legged officer will join Clarkston police’s community relations division and will attend all community events. Clarkston police has roughly 20 sworn officers and one civilian employee.”},{“_id”:”QY2ZEOQDOZHEVMMCDS4BZX7MLI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627997598903},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The K-9 will make her first appearance Tuesday evening at Clarkston’s National Night Out event, an initiative that promotes relationships between police departments and the neighborhoods they patrol. It will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Milam Park, located at 3867 Norman Road.”},{“_id”:”RV3CAQY6JZFGBJHOR2ZKF7MJCU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”N4HSWNMP45DLPM3DFP33WF76NM”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”National Night Out to return to DeKalb after COVID-19 cancellations”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/national-night-out-to-return-to-dekalb-after-covid-19-cancellations/HT4XOTWKSZG45LKRAABTWPMKMU/”},{“subtype”:”facebook-post”,”referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1628003849868}},”provider”:”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post/oembed.json/?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://www.facebook.com/ClarkstonPolice/posts/4316196218437733&locale=en_US”,”type”:”facebook-post”},”_id”:”LOPGLAYN5JEENHNGNIT3IIMCPA”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Clarkston Police Department, Georgia”,”author_url”:”https://www.facebook.com/517130985010961″,”width”:552,”html”:”

n

MILAM PARK TONIGHT! nnTonight is the night come out and meet your Clarkston Police Officers and staff. Food and fun is… Posted by Clarkston Police Department, Georgia on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

“,”provider_url”:”https://www.facebook.com”,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/ClarkstonPolice/posts/4316196218437733&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1628003849868},”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”type”:”facebook-post”,”version”:”1.0″},”type”:”oembed_response”}],”display_date”:”2021-08-03T13:29:03.816Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Clarkston’s new K-9 officer needs a name, and you can help”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-03T13:29:03.816Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./neighborhoods/dekalb”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1016,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1135}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/neighborhoods”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Local”,”description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/neighborhoods/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”site_title”:”Atlanta City and County News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[],”TopicsBar”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1003,”default”:1003,”SectionMap”:1157,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1003,”TopicsBar”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1052}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./neighborhoods”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Local News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2004,”default”:2004,”SectionMap”:1080,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2004,”ComposerNav”:1080}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news/atlanta-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”},”tags”:[{“text”:”localnews.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-neighborhoods.ajc”},{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”teamlaura”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-03T15:17:12.543Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/clarkstons-new-k-9-officer-needs-a-name-and-you-can-help/K373R4Y3P5FL7CIKG4Y2HETXWA/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Clarkston Police Department”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Clarkston Police Department”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Clarkston Police Department”}]},”subtitle”:”Clarkston K-9″,”width”:1000,”caption”:”Clarkston police have a new K-9.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/CDRKY2LHTZGCFI67EB5KXP7FJY.jpg”,”height”:563}},”_id”:”K373R4Y3P5FL7CIKG4Y2HETXWA”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”3CXNQWM6CFBLLPRMGBZ6OVRR5U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1600097861800},”type”:”text”,”content”:”One of metro Atlanta’s smallest and oldest cities is nearly out of options to grow in size, population and influence.”},{“_id”:”P4APUSHBN5EKBH7QBKCXFRCFAE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627646833220},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Lithonia, founded in 1846, tried to expand years ago through annexation but came up short. Instead, the City of Stonecrest was created and nearly surrounds its tiny neighbor — the key word is nearly.”},{“_id”:”XHS6YKJXYNELFCYJPNF4L6QOPI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627646833221},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Voters will decide in November if Lithonia should expand east, add hundreds of new residents and fulfill the first step of a multiphase plan to quadruple the city’s size. The city’s eastern border is unincorporated DeKalb County, the last place Lithonia could absorb.”},{“_id”:”GN5LPXUBYVFGDOU6AWNOU2E7JU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627646833222},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We’ve always been a small city, and we’ve always wanted to grow, but we got so stuck in the historic side of it and keeping it historic,” Mayor Shameka Reynolds told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Looking at how times are changing now, it’s been time for growth for the City of Lithonia.””},{“_id”:”BHLXGE4KIZDXRCHKASW346HSNA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627673547570},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The city, which spans fewer than 600 acres and 2,800 residents, aims to annex nearby residential streets, undeveloped land and industrial parks, which would nearly increase the city’s physical size by 50%.”},{“_id”:”X65X4UMM5REB7NW7KFWSOLBRBE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627662599000},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The annexation will appear as a local referendum on ballots this November for current Lithonia residents and those who could be annexed.”},{“_id”:”AKWWCKKVEBEYXBUAU5QOHLHHME”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”K2JREBTY3VGNDMJIEETJITP5FQ”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”2 DeKalb cities ask court to settle annexation dispute, halt new apartment complex”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/2-dekalb-cities-ask-court-to-settle-annexation-dispute-halt-new-apartment-complex/ZQ5ZYIJD6FFUNJ6RB5KZGNRXIE/”},{“_id”:”ALEHOIGQCRB3LEICIYPF5B4HY4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627646833224},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Reynolds is among the city leaders leading the annexation charge, and she said annexation is the only way for the city to quickly grow and attract new businesses.”},{“_id”:”2XWJWAATYJAPXG5GITYVSMWUGU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627646833225},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“There’s only so much we can do being so small. We’re actually needing people to come into the city to help us grow,” she said. “… Right now, we can’t get Publix, we can’t get AT&T, we can’t get all these types of different things because we’re so small.””},{“level”:3,”_id”:”STHA4YREZFGHLPJ25KLXO72CYI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627646833226},”type”:”header”,”content”:”‘Swallowed up by Stonecrest’“},{“_id”:”J3TEMCDDYJFM3NSGPVIU5KVRF4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627670071053},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In 2015, then-Mayor Deborah Jackson pitched an ambitious plan that would have added up to 8,000 additional residents to Lithonia, quintupling the city’s population. Leaders of the Stonecrest cityhood movement were against that plan, since it would eat into the proposed city limits for Stonecrest.”},{“_id”:”2OJUGYBA3JFHJNY3YW6MBAFCFU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627670071054},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Stonecrest’s movement was victorious, becoming DeKalb’s second most populous city in 2017 and bordering Lithonia to the north, south and west. The Mall at Stonecrest and Lithonia Industrial Park, both central facets of Lithonia’s annexation plans, now belong to Stonecrest.”},{“_id”:”ZHEUJTNNFZCJRNENHODQNC3LW4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627646833268},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We pretty much got swallowed up by Stonecrest,” Reynolds said.”},{“_id”:”RHZ2DFJDAVGKDKOGVFRNYZIB2Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627670071056},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In 2020, the city conducted an annexation study to review its options. City leaders developed a three-phase annexation plan, starting with 285 parcels close to the current city limits. If adopted, the new city limits will stretch to Turner Hill Road, Rock Chapel Road, Klondike Road and closer to I-20.”},{“_id”:”Q2VEHB26CNAB3N7WEGDT7R2IIU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627670071057},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Approximately 480 people live in the proposed annexation area, according to a data analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”},{“_id”:”UONT7E4QS5CZJPRSTXVTW5XN3I”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”7HAGUAY4OVFN5KCRQBJ5QDU2MQ”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:”rnrnrnrnrnrn

Population growth

rnrn

If the annexation referendum passes in November, Lithonia will add 480 people to its current population of 2,778.

rnrn

rnrn

2019 five-year American Community Survey estimate

rn”},{“_id”:”GFC2VYTSBZD6NBG7DZ3WT4VOVQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627646833270},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“They already think they’re in the City of Lithonia, because their next-door neighbors are in the City of Lithonia,” Reynolds said. “… the first phase is really just the people that really should be in the city anyway.””},{“_id”:”YDGAIR3PIFG6PC2JTVESI4OM3U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627670071060},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The other two phases would extend the city limits east of Turner Hill Road, absorbing swaths of mostly undeveloped and industrially-zoned land. About 750 people live in these areas. Reynolds said those phases are contingent on residents supporting the first phase.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”This is a map that shows the three phase annexation plan for Lithonia. The “Lithann” area is phase one, which will be voted on this November. The green “Annex” area is phase two, and the white area north of the “Annex” area and south of Union Grove Road is phase three.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:”https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/photo/SHNDJAMYCRFV7NAQWECLW3OEZQ”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/SHNDJAMYCRFV7NAQWECLW3OEZQ.PNG”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”City of Lithonia”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”City of Lithonia”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”City of Lithonia”}]},”subtitle”:”Lithonia annexation plans”,”width”:1386,”creditIPTC”:”City of Lithonia”,”_id”:”SHNDJAMYCRFV7NAQWECLW3OEZQ”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/UWmuW67x5-ol8eiVzTeU1AWERS4=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/SHNDJAMYCRFV7NAQWECLW3OEZQ.PNG”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/UWmuW67x5-ol8eiVzTeU1AWERS4=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/SHNDJAMYCRFV7NAQWECLW3OEZQ.PNG”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/SHNDJAMYCRFV7NAQWECLW3OEZQ.PNG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/UWmuW67x5-ol8eiVzTeU1AWERS4=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/SHNDJAMYCRFV7NAQWECLW3OEZQ.PNG”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/kjKfxWTfIaChq4fhxVMlblChRWI=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/SHNDJAMYCRFV7NAQWECLW3OEZQ.PNG”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”Lithonia Annexation.PNG”,”mime_type”:”image/png”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”I7RWZJLHDVER3KHFVZRD7CA6PE”},”created_date”:”2021-07-30T17:46:18Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-30T17:46:18Z”,”height”:847,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”2HN6HTT4MNEF5NYT23OEH2YJLQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627670071062},”type”:”text”,”content”:”According to the city, phase one would add nearly 300 acres to the city, which have an appraised value of about $22 million.”},{“_id”:”PZH3AY4LRRCUFJ4P5HKQLQPT3I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627670071063},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Rather than pursuing a resident-led petition, City Administrator LaThaydra Sands said the city decided to move forward with a referendum, which was approved by the state Legislature earlier this year. The ballot referendum would need majority approval from voters to pass.”},{“level”:3,”_id”:”CKYSRUTYL5ES7MMYZQSWWAVTFY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627670071064},”type”:”header”,”content”:”Joining a city“},{“_id”:”MOQU6W47TFEZXKVEBDEZC4UPJM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627670071065},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Lithonia is holding monthly annexation town halls, and the most recent one took place last Wednesday. Patrilla Arrington, who lives along Pine Mountain Road in the proposed annexation area, asked multiple questions about what would happen to county-provided services.”},{“_id”:”T5GDJEWIXZHOJHHUHMMP2K7XVM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627670071066},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Reynolds said any services the city provides, such as police and road paving, will switch over. The city still relies on the county for many services, such as sanitation and water, so those won’t change. Councilman Ric Dodd added that Lithonia’s small size allows city leaders to better listen to individual residents’ needs and questions. He brought up public works as an example.”},{“_id”:”GGPNBRIFWZCPTPUYGANCNDONPM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627670071067},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“You don’t know where your stormwater fees are going (in DeKalb),” he said. “But if it’s going to the City of Lithonia, it’s going to your own backyard.””},{“_id”:”GKW6TSIKSNHHZNOYMFOWLMA7UQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”PM53ZOMNX5ANZJ6RLMJFQSJFBA”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”New police chief wants to bring stability to small DeKalb city”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/new-police-chief-wants-to-bring-stability-to-small-dekalb-city/VUXXKRGNUBEHNADVUK4YNRHH7Q/”},{“_id”:”QOSCB3TEAVCRPLWAWTYGKOY2HY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627670071069},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Renee Cail, president of an activism group that’s rallied against industrial facilities near residential neighborhoods in south DeKalb, asked city leaders about what annexation would mean for developers. Councilwoman Diane Howard said city leaders will be able to keep a closer eye on resident concerns than the county.”},{“_id”:”SJCTOQJS6JFUZAT7BO4TVD27NU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627670071070},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The city can control what is built and what is built around you and your property. That is a great benefit,” Howard said. Reynolds also told the AJC that the city has not made any deals with developers or corporations for the vast tracts of new city land that hinge on the annexation passing.”},{“_id”:”UWEQW3DJLVAAREBIDGDBFVQAGQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627670071071},”type”:”text”,”content”:”According to city calculations, the residents in the proposed annexation area would see their property taxes increase roughly 5.9%, but Sands said that estimate is likely high, since the city recently lowered its property tax rate.”},{“_id”:”VGPXZZFB5RG6XHIXBLVWDW5OKY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627670071072},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Lithonia’s local elections will remain fairly unaffected by the annexation, since all elected officials hold at-large seats. The only major change would be that 480 new residents would get to run and vote in those races.”},{“_id”:”IK6DHYNKEBCWNKLRXNV5RZGKWI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627646833275},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Hopefully it’ll benefit the City of Lithonia and of course better the citizens of Lithonia and make us bigger and better,” Reynolds said.”},{“_id”:”VH7UVY4WYBG67BYFVDIHTFTRNQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”YLYJNXPKYFC47ME5EEFEKHB2XI”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”‘Completely different worlds’: Chamblee grapples with local representation, diversity”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/completely-different-worlds-chamblee-grapples-with-local-representation-diversity/XA4DMLDDPJA3ZMZGWIGWCVHLUQ/”},{“_id”:”75HYTRELLZDHRAZTRYPKSTW2NA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627646833284},”type”:”text”,”content”:”— AJC data specialist Jennifer Peebles contributed to this article.”}],”display_date”:”2021-08-03T10:40:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”‘Bigger and better’: Tiny metro Atlanta city aims to quickly grow through annexation”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-03T10:40:00.325Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./neighborhoods/dekalb”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1016,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1135}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/neighborhoods”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Local”,”description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/neighborhoods/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”site_title”:”Atlanta City and County News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[],”TopicsBar”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1003,”default”:1003,”SectionMap”:1157,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1003,”TopicsBar”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1052}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./neighborhoods”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Local News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2004,”default”:2004,”SectionMap”:1080,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2004,”ComposerNav”:1080}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news/atlanta-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”},”tags”:[{“text”:”localnews.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-neighborhoods.ajc”},{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”teamlaura”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-03T17:04:05.502Z”,”canonical_url”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb/bigger-and-better-tiny-metro-atlanta-city-aims-to-quickly-grow-through-annexation/LCVCKDU6HJES3PBTIBX5QNPSW4/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”}]},”subtitle”:”Lithonia”,”width”:1000,”caption”:”This is a map of Lithonia’s proposed annexation.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/RIZ6B6PKTJHSRFS4HTYMHTE6FI.jpg”,”height”:563}},”_id”:”LCVCKDU6HJES3PBTIBX5QNPSW4″},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”42UOHHURPBC25BGEHW4WBQALWA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1600097861800},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Developers will receive a $4.4 million tax break on a new mixed-use project in Chamblee with the requirement that the developers complete several public improvement projects.”},{“_id”:”B22RSKHALZCKLLRSQ6QZJLZS3A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627927177813},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Chamblee Downtown Development Authority approved a tax abatement last Tuesday for the Lumen Chamblee project, which will include 318 apartments, roughly 4,700 square feet of restaurant and retail space and a 509-space parking deck. Located at 2175 American Industrial Way, the project is estimated to be a $73-million investment in the city.”},{“_id”:”SAUNZXWHC5GXNLZTK7AZBLAOCM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”MV2C4SUY2RBRXGAYKJK5DIME3M”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” “},{“_id”:”TCPCOJSA2RGIVPBMGQJ5DPE2GI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627501680396},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Stein Investment Group and Atlantic Residential, both based in Atlanta, are developing the project. They requested a tax abatement to help cover the costs of several ancillary projects, which DDA Chair Rob Smith said would help fast-track improvements in the area.”},{“_id”:”O2R572SPWJDAJLY2GSUQYBOYFU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627927177816},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Generally, I like the idea of this project,” Smith said during last week’s meeting. “A lot of these improvements are not directly beneficial to the developer, but it’s really these off-site improvements that really help an area that could use it.””},{“_id”:”OZS7472H5RCJ5FETJELOELLF6Y”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”3IZRXA3KAZDHJLAPGMYKSRQ5NU”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Chamblee approves $7.4M tax break for mixed-use project with nearly 400 apartments”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/chamblee-approves-74m-tax-break-for-mixed-use-project-with-nearly-400-apartments/H35XIUT2UJH5ZJ756OHEQ6STVQ/”},{“_id”:”JZS76ZHVABCCROFBWRVZ3RI4ME”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627927177818},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The tax break will help fund 69 spaces of public parking within the new deck and improvements to the intersection at Chamblee Dunwoody Road at American Industrial Way. A decorative crosswalk and $800,000 worth of traffic signal improvements are also included. In total, the public improvement projects are estimated to cost about $2.7 million.”},{“_id”:”ZN46OFGKWNHAZBQZNVBVKAKKGA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627927177819},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The rest of the abatement is to offset certain hardship costs accrued by the mixed-use development. Stein Group initially asked for a $7.1 million tax abatement, citing millions of dollars in coronavirus pandemic-related construction cost increases, but the figure was lowered before last Tuesday’s meeting.”},{“_id”:”6JTNSSIFX5AWHJNYIK7WESCGIA”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”JW4NZUNLVFEDJEMUFTIWHLUGWE”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Thwarted by DeKalb authority, developer eyes tax break from Brookhaven”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/thwarted-by-dekalb-authority-developer-eyes-tax-break-from-brookhaven/IJFFCEFXZRHQRLWJJ4JUMAMDT4/”},{“_id”:”DX2HDP24CNEKXDPMYRRBGYG4CA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627927177821},”type”:”text”,”content”:”At the same meeting, the downtown development authority board mentioned another potential tax break. PruittHealth plans to relocate from its current headquarters in Norcross and construct its new headquarters at 5238 Peachtree Road, which is across the street from the Chamblee MARTA station.”},{“_id”:”WVMIULK54JGXFGP57E33B3KOAE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627927177822},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The board deferred the conversation about the abatement, since PruittHealth is in the process of providing more current financial figures to determine the tax break amount.”},{“_id”:”FRTY63FEOVFZDCKHPYO7HIFKYM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”6NBYPE4SSVH37FWBECOMEWPGYY”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:”

Lumen Chamblee – Tax Incentive Presentation (2021.7.27) by Zachary Hansen on Scribd

“}],”display_date”:”2021-08-02T18:11:17.938Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”$4.4M tax break granted for Chamblee project with nearly 320 apartments”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-02T18:11:17.938Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website_section_id”:”ajc./neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1016,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1135}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/neighborhoods”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Local”,”description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”_website_section_id”:”ajc./neighborhoods”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/neighborhoods/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”site_title”:”Atlanta City and County News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[],”TopicsBar”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1003,”default”:1003,”SectionMap”:1157,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1003,”TopicsBar”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1052}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”path”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news/atlanta-news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Local News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2004,”default”:2004,”SectionMap”:1080,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2004,”ComposerNav”:1080}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”},”tags”:[{“text”:”localnews.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-neighborhoods.ajc”},{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”teamlaura”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-02T18:11:18.369Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/44m-tax-break-granted-for-chamblee-project-with-nearly-320-apartments/3CX3LJTYVJFZ5IOT6RXRTS2WCA/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”City of Chamblee”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”City of Chamblee”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”City of Chamblee”}]},”subtitle”:”Lumen Chamblee”,”width”:1365,”caption”:”This is a rendering of Lumen Chamblee.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/3UTTA2ASBJEU7K25XIJXXWALNE.PNG”,”height”:787}},”_id”:”3CX3LJTYVJFZ5IOT6RXRTS2WCA”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”ZNEOS2OQIJAV3IJBOJACKZXKVU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627916298959},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The terms of Commissioner Lionel Laratte and Commissioner Lisa Shortell of Avondale Estates expire at the end of this year. Those wishing to qualify for this election may file a notice of candidacy with City Clerk Gina Hill at City Hall, between 8:30 a.m. an 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 to Friday, Aug. 25. The fee is $144, according to a press release.”},{“_id”:”SD4UVBF6S5HGJHKWZBJIUH55SM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627916298960},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Candidates elected in November will serve four year terms beginning January 2022.”},{“_id”:”JNACUR5GVNDKVGVLBB4VMH45U4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627916298961},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Per the City Charter, candidates must meet the following criteria.”},{“_id”:”5Z3WDTXH45FIND33QRFO74UNUM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627916298962},”type”:”text”,”content”:”• Be a resident of the City for a continuous period of 12 months prior to the start of the qualifying period”},{“_id”:”34TOEU2565HI5E4HF4OEHW52T4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627916298963},”type”:”text”,”content”:”• Be a resident of the City during their period of service”},{“_id”:”OWZB6QYDY5AI3C6WMUZE6KRCNU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627916298964},”type”:”text”,”content”:”• Be registered and qualified to vote in municipal elections of the City”},{“_id”:”57SVWYMT3RFYBLJBLOBD775NHA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627916298965},”type”:”text”,”content”:”• Not have been convicted of a felony at the time of qualification or during the period of service”},{“_id”:”I773RHVSM5DR7B7GJKFFJBZK44″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627916298966},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Oct. 12 to Oct. 29 at 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur. City Hall is not an early voting location. The last day to register to vote or change your address is October 4.”},{“_id”:”IUTZREA6HFDQTPPRNFLRVUY6TY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627916298967},”type”:”text”,”content”:”For more information contact Gina Hill at [email protected] or 404-294-5400.”}],”display_date”:”2021-08-02T15:00:21.194Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Qualifying for Avondale Estates 2021 municipal election set “},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-02T15:00:21.194Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website_section_id”:”ajc./neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-02T15:00:21.51Z”,”canonical_url”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb/qualifying-for-avondale-estates-2021-municipal-election-set/5CSRSI7HVRDOLMDGLQQ2WLL764/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Avondale Estates logo”,”width”:578,”caption”:”The city of Avondale Estates will hold a municipal election for two commission seats on Nov. 2. Qualifying has been set for the end of this month.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/E22OQBPVZND5VEKDRKGCZ5XG6U.jpg”,”height”:578}},”_id”:”5CSRSI7HVRDOLMDGLQQ2WLL764″},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”RA6WFYTXKJA37HXPXAZO2REMFI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1600097861800},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Brookhaven MARTA station parking lot was packed with festival goers Friday night who wanted to sing along to “Jessie’s Girl” and experience a large event for the first time in more than a year.”},{“_id”:”H7ZOGYW6WFH2VPC3AZXR3CEQUI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627730835718},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Hundreds of people quickly grew to thousands by the time Rick Springfield and Collective Soul took the stage at the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival — the largest festival metro Atlanta has seen since the pandemic began. The free, two-day festival aims to be a coming-back celebration for big events, Mayor John Ernst previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”},{“referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627740066021}},”provider”:”https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://twitter.com/zach_ehansen/status/1421265195029106690?s=20″,”type”:”twitter”},”subtype”:”twitter”,”_id”:”DSLN5HGCVFESLIVZEVWJQALZV4″,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Zachary Hansen”,”cache_age”:”3153600000″,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”type”:”twitter”,”version”:”1.0″,”url”:”https://twitter.com/zach_ehansen/status/1421265195029106690″,”author_url”:”https://twitter.com/zach_ehansen”,”width”:550,”html”:”

nn”,”_id”:”https://twitter.com/zach_ehansen/status/1421265195029106690?s=20″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627740066021},”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”height”:null},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”YEDEY5BNCJCIHMVLFW5BQUZL6Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627730835720},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Roughly a dozen food and dessert vendors alongside several booths selling alcohol created a border around the parking lot. Sawyer Williamson, vice president of Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q, said the pandemic was devastating for restaurants that rely on setting up booths for events and festivals. His business normally caters 100 events like this each year, but it only did about six in 2020, he said.”},{“_id”:”UXUBJSQKLFCYNAH2JUXE7VSA4M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627730835721},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“This is the first true hospitality recession,” he said, standing next to his vendor booth at the festival. “Being able to come out of (the pandemic) on the other side, it was tough. It’s the first time we thought we might not be able to make it.””},{“_id”:”C64LVTGMTBGY5ELONBYH3HJTLM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627730835722},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Friday’s event was also a return to normalcy for many residents. Aside from a few people, most of the attendees didn’t wear face masks and crowded around the event’s main stage. Whether they traveled from out of state or walked from nearby Brookhaven homes, most people said they enjoyed being out again and seeing others have a good time.”},{“_id”:”45IEEKUMFFGMFJ77DR4VKBADL4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”5CE2Z7A7ORHL5J33CJ6RPRBN2U”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Music Midtown 2021 lineup: Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, DaBaby headline”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/life/music-blog/music-midtown-2021-lineup-maroon-5-miley-cyrus-jonas-brothers-dababy-headline/QCUNJJNOV5EGFBKYOLGWZJZ5XA/”},{“_id”:”6W27Z6EHGJCGDPU4AF7LJV4CC4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627730835724},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Jodi Frankel, who was at the event with some friends, was one of the few mask wearers. She said one of the friends in her group had a family member who wasn’t feeling well, so they were wearing masks to be safe.”},{“_id”:”YB2QOBS7ONBBPC4SGUX5NCTI2M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627730835725},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I’m just trying to be extra careful,” Frankel said. “I put it on when we’re mingling around more people.””},{“_id”:”4WWB4VNLMBHBXIOEGQWXKBYTHU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627730835726},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Carrie Budd, a member of Frankle’s group, knew exactly why she decided to spend her Friday evening in Brookhaven.”},{“_id”:”PFGSKYDW5VGMVPTNM4SA7L5Z7Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627730835727},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Because of Rick Springfield,” she said enthusiastically. “We’re women of the 80s.””},{“_id”:”CPPN4WXABZESNK72XDP7ZEOG4I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627730835728},”type”:”text”,”content”:”When Springfield took the stage around 7:45 p.m., he also lamented how COVID-19 affected his ability to be on stage. He joked, “I’m sick of sitting on my couch watching Netflix.””},{“_id”:”DTNRBHRNQRCERK3YDVV2YXRWXY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627730835729},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Despite some light rain and a few lightning strikes in the distance, the crowd didn’t shrink by the time Collective Soul, the first night’s headliner, took the stage at 9:30 p.m.”},{“referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627740066032}},”provider”:”https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://twitter.com/zach_ehansen/status/1421284429297823745?s=20″,”type”:”twitter”},”subtype”:”twitter”,”_id”:”7YVPMLY42BAXLMEE25XJUGM3KY”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Zachary Hansen”,”cache_age”:”3153600000″,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”type”:”twitter”,”version”:”1.0″,”url”:”https://twitter.com/zach_ehansen/status/1421284429297823745″,”author_url”:”https://twitter.com/zach_ehansen”,”width”:550,”html”:”

Feel free to guess how many people are here. I’m sticking with thousands. pic.twitter.com/lZxG65r2jf — Zachary Hansen (@zach_ehansen) July 31, 2021

nn”,”_id”:”https://twitter.com/zach_ehansen/status/1421284429297823745?s=20″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627740066032},”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”height”:null},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”5BYFOCQHSBE5HOJZWI6NLLIFFA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627730835731},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The second day of the festival will begin with a noontime hero’s parade Saturday led by the Budweiser Clydesdales. Several bands, including headlining act The Revivalists, will perform from noon to 11 p.m.”},{“_id”:”WGGZ4RBADVAURHSKZLCZUN3OIM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627730835732},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Brookhaven Councilman John Park, who was among the crowd Friday evening, encouraged people to come Saturday and said what’s effectively become the city’s mantra for the festival: “Come out, enjoy yourself and stay safe.””},{“_id”:”2UKAJEJ3GBABBBFIGYX3H73DGM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627730835733},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The outdoor event is at the MARTA parking lot on Apple Valley Road and Dresden Drive. There is no on-site parking, so attendees are encouraged to take MARTA, one of the city’s shuttles or use a rideshare service. Masks are required on MARTA trains and buses. Coolers are not allowed, but free water is available. Only clear bags will be permitted. For more information on the Cherry Blossom Festival, visit brookhavenga.gov/festival.”},{“referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627740066036}},”provider”:”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post/oembed.json/?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://www.facebook.com/BrookhavenGAGov/posts/2314346972029955&locale=en_US”,”type”:”facebook-post”},”subtype”:”facebook-post”,”_id”:”H5GL5SJPZZBCJMPNYZMFVHHQZI”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”City of Brookhaven, Georgia”,”author_url”:”https://www.facebook.com/240217926109547″,”width”:552,”html”:”

n

Printable copy of Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival Summer Block Party map available. Click here for pdf: tinyurl.com/blockpartymap Posted by City of Brookhaven, Georgia on Thursday, July 29, 2021

“,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/BrookhavenGAGov/posts/2314346972029955&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627740066036},”provider_url”:”https://www.facebook.com”,”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”type”:”facebook-post”,”version”:”1.0″},”type”:”oembed_response”}],”display_date”:”2021-07-31T11:43:44.760Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Thousands flock to Brookhaven festival seeking good music, normalcy”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-07-31T11:43:44.760Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website_section_id”:”ajc./neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1016,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1135}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/neighborhoods”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Local”,”description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”_website_section_id”:”ajc./neighborhoods”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/neighborhoods/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”site_title”:”Atlanta City and County News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[],”TopicsBar”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1003,”default”:1003,”SectionMap”:1157,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1003,”TopicsBar”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1052}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”path”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news/atlanta-news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Local News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2004,”default”:2004,”SectionMap”:1080,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2004,”ComposerNav”:1080}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”},”tags”:[{“text”:”localnews.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-neighborhoods.ajc”},{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”teamlaura”},{“text”:”atlanta-news-metro.ajc”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-31T14:01:39.968Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/thousands-flock-to-brookhaven-festival-seeking-good-music-normalcy/R3L5WJ7QEFAIRKNW2TTOFGWI5Y/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Zachary Hansen”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Zachary Hansen”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Zachary Hansen”}]},”subtitle”:”Rick Springfield”,”width”:1584,”caption”:”Rick Springfield performed before thousands of people in Brookhaven on Friday evening.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/TS4WBTUOYRHEHGJBPJ63DXBKG4.png”,”height”:1068}},”_id”:”R3L5WJ7QEFAIRKNW2TTOFGWI5Y”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”SCWSZBVQZJD73NU3RYIYQGCMDI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627677830459},”type”:”text”,”content”:”DeKalb County“},{“_id”:”RDVXFF6E2JFRHP5G65JUJFIZ4M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627677830460},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Cold Stone Creamery, 1565 Church St., Decatur. 97/A“},{“_id”:”6H2ZIIPFFJENDGYB5CPYZJY6KM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627677830461},”type”:”text”,”content”:”IHOP, 2741 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 91/A“},{“_id”:”LTJUWQNBMRBSRLTS52VX2U4GYU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627677830462},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Ru San’s, 1220 Caroline St., Atlanta. 83/B“},{“_id”:”ND7TP2FZK5GKLMNNHTMGUH2L34″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627677830463},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Spice Bistro, 1860 Memorial Drive, Atlanta. 87/B“},{“_id”:”BJ42BRZTANARNBID4ASY72KMFA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627677830464},”type”:”text”,”content”:”WNB Factory, 2752 Candler Road, Decatur. 81/B“}],”display_date”:”2021-07-30T20:44:25.642Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-07-30T20:44:25.642Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website_section_id”:”ajc./neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-30T20:44:25.987Z”,”canonical_url”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb/dekalb-county-restaurant-inspection-scores/TEZFVCIP5RAARGQTYGPL73SFP4/”,”_id”:”TEZFVCIP5RAARGQTYGPL73SFP4″},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”4Y4S7HHP3VBMBHW3UJXUH7P3S4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627661028310},”type”:”text”,”content”:”DeKalb County“},{“_id”:”HYLS4GJUF5F53AT4PYKDJEUFFM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627661028311},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Golden Corral, 2136 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur. 92/A“},{“_id”:”NHIIWCQIE5AZDG5N3RGY523S4Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627661028312},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, 299 Moreland Ave., Atlanta. 93/A“},{“_id”:”OQD4374ZKBGCNJZJZYMWU2EZKE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627661028313},”type”:”text”,”content”:”IHOP, 2741 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 91/A“},{“_id”:”G6I6YIXCMBACBA76S4UYVBD6LQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627661028314},”type”:”text”,”content”:”J&J Fish & Chicken, 2656 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur. 80/B“},{“_id”:”OQD4374ZKBGCNJZJZYMWU2EZKE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627661028315},”type”:”text”,”content”:”We Suki Suki, 479 Flat Shoals Ave., Atlanta. 97/A“}],”display_date”:”2021-07-30T16:04:17.461Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-07-30T16:04:17.461Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website_section_id”:”ajc./neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-30T16:04:17.807Z”,”canonical_url”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb/dekalb-county-restaurant-inspection-scores/3LRXL7PKLNGQLJYIUGWM5YC7R4/”,”_id”:”3LRXL7PKLNGQLJYIUGWM5YC7R4″},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”2EAB227PP5AV7HOTI7AAWQWEE4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627652140635},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Scottdale Early Learning, a nonprofit early care and educational organization serving low and moderate income families in DeKalb County, has been awarded the Losos Prize for Innovation by the international organization Parents as Teachers, according to a press release. The annual award recognizes excellence and innovation in home visiting services to young children and their families delivered through Scottdale’s Parents as Teachers program.”},{“_id”:”OHVGSP7ODVAB7I2KSJWKUUECHQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627652140636},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Only two Losos Awards are given each year to PAT Blue Ribbon Model Affiliates.”},{“_id”:”MOS7V5XZDJHTBDX2K27NLQYE4M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627652140637},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Scottdale Early Learning has utilized the PAT program for over a decade to help young children in DeKalb County’s at-risk communities through educating and supporting their families. Based on the idea that parents are their children’s first teachers, PAT’s mission is to provide information, support and community resources to families in order for them to provide the education needed during their child’s crucial stages of development. Scottdale’s PAT services are geared for prenatal mothers until the child has reached Pre-K or Kindergarten.”},{“_id”:”UUTL6EWLXJE6RBVH763ETT2ZLA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627652140638},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Losos Prize for Innovation is given each year to PAT Blue Ribbon Model Affiliates that have developed new solutions to address specific needs in their community. Innovation can include more effective processes, services or technologies. The prize was created in 2006 and named for its benefactor, Carolyn W. Losos. She was a lifelong early childhood proponent who was instrumental in establishing Parents as Teachers in the early 1980s.”},{“_id”:”VDR6HIGWI5CTJDLK7IYIVRARXI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627652140639},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In addition to the at-home visits, families served by the PAT program are invited to family engagement events and workshops at the center where they are able to participate in programs on parenting issues and interact with other parents. Children enjoy structured playtime together, to help prepare them for classroom settings.”},{“_id”:”XJTZRW2G6ZF5TGCCGIW7E3JRRY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627652140640},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Information: www.parentsasteachers.org or www.scottdale.org“}],”display_date”:”2021-07-30T13:38:25.230Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Scottdale Early Learning wins national prize for innovation”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-07-30T13:38:25.230Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-30T13:38:25.571Z”,”canonical_url”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb/scottdale-early-learning-wins-national-prize-for-innovation/V2FGF7FNHNFCFAS3FHJXDMTI5Y/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[],”by”:[{“name”:”Picasa”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Picasa”}]},”subtitle”:”Scottdale Early Leanring”,”width”:2988,”caption”:”Scottdale Early Learning Parent Educator Tamra Davenport and a representative from Safe Kids DeKalb check car seats as part of SEL’s Parents as Teachers program. CONTRIBUTED”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ENEMCKGPXRE7BM4GKIS7EN5WPY.jpg”,”height”:2918}},”_id”:”V2FGF7FNHNFCFAS3FHJXDMTI5Y”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”2U742S24K5GOTCA72BODDKYFD4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1600097861800},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A national magazine said the best spot to stop for a burger in Georgia is at a gas station in the heart of Dunwoody.”},{“_id”:”WBI6MVXKIJD5VALJZPYV6HSHCE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627582871156},”type”:”text”,”content”:”NFA Burger was named the “Best Burger in Georgia” by Food & Wine Magazine earlier this week. The burger joint is located inside a Chevron gas station at 5464 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, but locals know not to judge a book by its cover.”},{“_id”:”A5JMSNFS5RGANNYM2Y4ZGO5K6A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627582871157},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Although if what you want is a melty, messy burger, NFA’s flagship sandwiches certainly look the part.”},{“referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627749592718}},”provider”:”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post/oembed.json/?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://www.facebook.com/nfaburger/posts/817014192330617&locale=en_US”,”type”:”facebook-post”},”subtype”:”facebook-post”,”_id”:”XM4UTZYYGRDTXHF3P47MWHRJFA”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”NFA Burger”,”author_url”:”https://www.facebook.com/171692200196156″,”width”:552,”html”:”

n

“,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/nfaburger/posts/817014192330617&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627749592718},”provider_url”:”https://www.facebook.com”,”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”type”:”facebook-post”,”version”:”1.0″},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”HWMG5PYWUNEKVGXPV2ADRTPGZA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627580852666},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The menu is simple, single or double, but the burgers are anything but boring, starting with top-notch Angus beef smashed down (but not too vigorously) on the grill for those nice, crispy-caramelized edges,” according to Food & Wine’s description. “Pickles, mustard, the house secret sauce, and cheese are the standard toppings; a soft roll from Martin’s holds the whole decadent package together.””},{“_id”:”IEOKRBTK5NC6HARGZGAOYMXFNA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627582871160},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Billy Kramer opened the restaurant in 2019, and NFA stands for “not fooling around.” Located in Dunwoody Village, NFA Burger quickly racked up positive reviews, including one from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and it was recently touted by Thrillist as one of the “47 American Burger Spots You Need to Try Right Now.””},{“_id”:”46FB26HQ7JG2ZN6UWCJ5MUDH7Q”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”3SFXUVUFUZEUHIZOSMJIXBY3FY”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Burgers with buzz and taste: A list of great burgers around metro Atlanta from the AJC dining team”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/things-to-do/atlanta-burgers-that-thrill-for-national-hamburger-month/EJWJFGEF4FHILKBYQUHHAHTBNE/”},{“level”:3,”_id”:”QTKSOQVHCRDPXH4A4RMKEULWYI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627580852664},”type”:”header”,”content”:”Where is it?”},{“_id”:”VIFBNKCZNNGBVGIIKNZT63XVUA”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”VH5UEYDXIZG4ZOTHILE4VPGFTI”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” “},{“_id”:”5Q7JCQEJXVDX3GMQDIUAHYJCXE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”4WAR33CHHFDNJNP2BL6T56FLGU”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”NFA Burger makes a spectacular sandwich inside a Dunwoody gas station”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/entertainment/dining/nfa-burger-makes-spectacular-sandwich-inside-dunwoody-gas-station/g4xtBnJs3tnMDhpafORfEL/”},{“_id”:”QTKSOQVHCRDPXH4A4RMKEULWYI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627580852664},”type”:”text”,”content”:”For more information on the restaurant, visit nfaburger.com.”},{“_id”:”QYLCD5ZLOBHJBJDJFKCJBV476Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627576088558},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”UV5X2LPPNVENVPEK6T3QUGHKVQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627576088559},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-07-30T11:00:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Food & Wine says the best burger in Georgia is at a Dunwoody gas station”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-07-30T11:00:01.518Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website_section_id”:”ajc./neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1016,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1135}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/neighborhoods”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Local”,”description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”_website_section_id”:”ajc./neighborhoods”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/neighborhoods/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”site_title”:”Atlanta City and County News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[],”TopicsBar”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1003,”default”:1003,”SectionMap”:1157,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1003,”TopicsBar”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1052}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”path”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news/atlanta-news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Local News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2004,”default”:2004,”SectionMap”:1080,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2004,”ComposerNav”:1080}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”},”tags”:[{“text”:”localnews.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-neighborhoods.ajc”},{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”teamlaura”},{“text”:”dunwoody”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-31T16:42:13.832Z”,”canonical_url”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb/food-wine-says-the-best-burger-in-georgia-is-at-a-dunwoody-gas-station/H6P6KSTDTBFFPI2QQXCEXP363M/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{},”subtitle”:”NFA Burger makes a spectacular sandwich inside a Dunwoody gas station”,”width”:1993,”caption”:”A Billy’s Classic, with bacon and grilled onions, is one of the standout creations at NFA Burger in Dunwoody. CONTRIBUTED BY @DINEINAFLASH”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ZTJ3ELRAOXFZVS7ISGUT4MEJPQ.jpg”,”height”:1536}},”_id”:”H6P6KSTDTBFFPI2QQXCEXP363M”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”75H6WZ3GUZFXLNOTHXYBBAXVE4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627585631052},”type”:”text”,”content”:”DeKalb County“},{“_id”:”JHFJODMNKNDFXPQXH2NDV47RLY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627585631053},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Matthews Cafeteria, 2299 Main St., Tucker. 88/B“},{“_id”:”JHFJODMNKNDFXPQXH2NDV47RLY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627585631054},”type”:”text”,”content”:”McDonald’s, 3531 Flat Shoals Road, Decatur. 83/B“},{“_id”:”I4DGHB4MHZGOLH26C2CJQ7FREA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627585631055},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Red Pepper Taqueria, 705 Town Blvd., Brookhaven. 95/A“},{“_id”:”GL4LMHEXH5BDDJIGF7GB3RT75I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627585631056},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Sunshine Alchemy, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. 95/A“},{“_id”:”WMBGSN6AGVHK7NGSO4PH6RZ7SA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627585631057},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Yummy Place, 1220 Caroline St., Atlanta. 86/B“}],”display_date”:”2021-07-29T19:07:25.871Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-07-29T19:07:25.871Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-29T19:07:26.251Z”,”canonical_url”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb/dekalb-county-restaurant-inspection-scores/5SB2RXHJU5C2LC5FG4BB5CAXKY/”,”_id”:”5SB2RXHJU5C2LC5FG4BB5CAXKY”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”QPHU6AMVGVCX7GCGYDJUB3J65Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1600097861800},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A city plans to mirror DeKalb County’s successful tactic to get more residents vaccinated for COVID-19.”},{“_id”:”HA3YYVAG3NFCBENBMJXX7ELQ4Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627580932023},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Clarkston city leaders said during a Tuesday work session they intend to give $50 gift cards to people who get vaccinated at clinics in the city. Councilman Jamie Carroll, who proposed the idea, mentioned funding the initiative with $10,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act, President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package.”},{“_id”:”SEVGPFLX6RBANHMR2466JK3JIU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627580932024},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“It may not be a total gamechanger, but anything we can do to increase the vaccination numbers — considering how COVID has had a huge effect in our community — is important,” Carroll said during the meeting. “This is what the ARPA stimulus funds are designed for.””},{“_id”:”OGAMY4NFVRGD3CIJXU3YCCMT2Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627580932025},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Clarkston is following in the footsteps of DeKalb, which offered $50 gift cards to the first 100 people who got vaccinated at a drive-thru site last weekend. Citing the initial effort’s success, the county is doing it again this weekend. Vaccinations are free.”},{“_id”:”KBNCE4AKYFEHZBXRUS6CUIR2II”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”LCNI7YSJYNHUHFI65YKOQBFGL4″},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”DeKalb offering $50 gift cards for vaccinations again this weekend”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/dekalb-offering-50-gift-cards-for-vaccinations-again-this-weekend/HA6WMI6KRNFE7LRK3RIQD5RA5M/”},{“_id”:”6JCDL2KFCBEJDHQVU5C5R6RDRQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627580932027},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Carroll said the City Council could provide more funding to the gift card program if it’s successful — $10,000 in funding is enough for 200 people to receive gift cards. The city will receive $4.7 million in ARPA funds in two payments, and the first half arrived earlier this week, Carroll said. The second half will be distributed next year, and cities have until the end of 2024 to spend it.”},{“_id”:”5CYQVG7MNVEWPEALTNSPVW4W7E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627580932028},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Mayor Beverly Burks said Clarkston plans to allocate $75,000 to health-related initiatives, which would include the gift card program. Councilwoman Laura Hopkins encouraged city staff to translate the gift card advertisements into other languages to address Clarkston’s large population of immigrants and refugees.”},{“_id”:”AQIXXBHQPJGBNEWCQPV4E7F2CU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627580932029},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“It makes all of us safer for every single person to get vaccinated,” she said. “I do want to encourage everything we can to get people vaccinated and to still exercise caution even if you are vaccinated.””},{“_id”:”CVXCDBHGCNBC7C2R22E3KPS2SE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”CTQG7ZX7FNHVZB6T7ER2CBTHKY”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Metro cities adjust relief plans after getting millions less than expected”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/metro-cities-adjust-relief-plans-after-getting-millions-less-than-expected/RECP6JU7KVCG7KA5P2LL3IORXE/”},{“_id”:”GUE6UGDRTBHITDNAZ5ARJIUP5M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627580932031},”type”:”text”,”content”:”As of Tuesday, only about 45% of DeKalb County residents were fully vaccinated.”},{“_id”:”STK4KHLKOJBEBPYMOTNYIDOXUE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627580932032},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Clarkston also plans to spend ARPA funds on programs for business, rental, mortgage, utility and food assistance. The city will also reimburse its budget for hazard pay, equipment and other costs accrued as a result of the pandemic. More information is available at clarkstonga.gov/american-rescue-plan-act-funding-availability.”},{“referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627580932033}},”provider”:”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post/oembed.json/?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://www.facebook.com/CityofClarkstonGa/posts/1766471980190992&locale=en_US”,”type”:”facebook-post”},”subtype”:”facebook-post”,”_id”:”JO7HGK5W7ZBUNHBLBVZ4DUXKJY”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”City of Clarkston, GA Government”,”author_url”:”https://www.facebook.com/141752975996242″,”width”:552,”html”:”

n

Clarkston Announces ARPA – Business Assistance Funding ProgramnnThe Clarkston City Council has allocated up to… Posted by City of Clarkston, GA Government on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

“,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/CityofClarkstonGa/posts/1766471980190992&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627580932033},”provider_url”:”https://www.facebook.com”,”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”type”:”facebook-post”,”version”:”1.0″},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627580932034}},”provider”:”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post/oembed.json/?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://www.facebook.com/CityofClarkstonGa/posts/1764999080338282&locale=en_US”,”type”:”facebook-post”},”subtype”:”facebook-post”,”_id”:”ZC3KFBIOXZFTTBKSDWKCB3LEQA”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”City of Clarkston, GA Government”,”author_url”:”https://www.facebook.com/141752975996242″,”width”:552,”html”:”

n

City of Clarkston Announces American Rescue Plan Act Funding for Rent, Mortgage and Utility AssistancennThe Clarkston… Posted by City of Clarkston, GA Government on Monday, July 26, 2021

“,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/CityofClarkstonGa/posts/1764999080338282&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627580932034},”provider_url”:”https://www.facebook.com”,”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”type”:”facebook-post”,”version”:”1.0″},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”VLFXA7236JHWTN6RSXX77VG7UM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627580932035},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”FEAKYYL57JHC5HNX2GGEOSYAFI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627580932036},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”7RIXHXBAFVA7DNRQ4PGL64LOZY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627503029152},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-07-29T17:55:03.231Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Clarkston plans to offer $50 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccinations”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-07-29T17:55:03.231Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1016,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1135}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/neighborhoods”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Local”,”description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/neighborhoods/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”site_title”:”Atlanta City and County News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[],”TopicsBar”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1003,”default”:1003,”SectionMap”:1157,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1003,”TopicsBar”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1052}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”path”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Local News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2004,”default”:2004,”SectionMap”:1076,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2004,”ComposerNav”:1080}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”},”tags”:[{“text”:”localnews.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-neighborhoods.ajc”},{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”teamlaura”},{“text”:”coronavirus-vaccine”},{“text”:”coronavirus”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-29T17:55:03.712Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/clarkston-plans-to-offer-50-gift-cards-for-covid-19-vaccinations/3M6QSRAIDNHUXAKERZY4PVQBDQ/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”CBC stand alone”,”width”:2000,”caption”:”The Prevention Research Center (PRC) at Georgia State University has received a one-year, $500,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to identify behaviors and solutions to increase COVID-19 vaccine confidence and uptake in the African American and refugee, immigrant and migrant (RIM) community in Clarkston, Ga.nnClarkston, in DeKalb County, is one of the largest refugee resettlement communities in the country, with thousands of refugees having resettled there and in surrounding communities over the past two decades.nnThe project aims to train and deploy “community navigators” representing the various cultural groups living in Clarkston, including the Burmese, Congolese, Afghan, Somali, Middle East and African American communities. The navigators will use a peer-to-peer, in-person approach with residents by conducting listening sessions to hear and address questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/65H6TQ7Y7FG4PI5ABCQKK7SACY.png”,”height”:1333}},”_id”:”3M6QSRAIDNHUXAKERZY4PVQBDQ”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”APM4TC7QXZA7PPK3I2OSYVRP2Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1600097861800},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Brookhaven is preparing to hold the first major music festival in metro Atlanta since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.”},{“_id”:”BJPFQCAB3BDMFL4256ARXQVPZA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627573267583},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The city is hosting the Cherry Blossom Festival summer block party this weekend at the Brookhaven MARTA station parking lot. With free performances from Collective Soul, Rick Springfield, The Revivalists and several other bands, it’s poised to be the second-largest music festival this weekend in the U.S., second only to Lollapalooza in Chicago, said Mayor John Ernst.”},{“_id”:”DXY5KVZR4NCNJMAHG3NPUP6TF4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”CTK4CBXQCBGZHFW735GZOUHI4U”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”The Revivalists, Collective Soul to headline Brookhaven summer block party”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/brookhaven-announces-line-up-for-large-summer-block-party/T7GEYMBV3FAQTGNDQ7MQFYL6ZA/”},{“_id”:”S7MTRHIGARHEXC4NDCMEH4VIFQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627573267585},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The mayor, who touted the idea for the festival earlier this year while events were still be canceled due to COVID fears, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he anticipates a good turnout Friday and Saturday. He said it’ll show the city’s resilience throughout the pandemic.”},{“_id”:”552PE6ACZ5FYHOS6ZF53IZ3O4U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627573267586},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I wanted us to be one of the first in the region. We were the first city to shut down. We were the first on lots of different things in Brookhaven,” Ernst said Thursday morning. “We wanted to be one of the first to say, ‘Let’s start celebrating the successes we have had,’ keeping in mind that it’s still not over, but for those vaccinated, it’s pretty much over.””},{“_id”:”SOBWGPZALZA2DNO3E5ZGUSV2QA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627573267587},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The block party comes at a time when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising throughout the country, especially among unvaccinated populations. The recent rise in cases has prompted a few Georgia cities, namely Atlanta and Savannah, to reinstate their indoor mask mandates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also issued more strict mask guidelines.”},{“_id”:”5DHJFO43ZNDD5EODA2LJV7TD5A”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”FXAF67M33RDUNBXISY2MHYKH6Q”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”The CDC issued new mask guidance, but Kemp’s approach hasn’t changed”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/politics/politics-blog/the-cdc-issued-new-mask-guidance-but-kemps-stance-on-mandates-hasnt-changed/JSLVASGAB5EPXB45LFJFKEX3CM/”},{“_id”:”GHSBSOZIEJAQNP7ML52V2EEIIQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627573267589},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Ernst said the Cherry Blossom Festival was always intended as an incentive to get vaccinated. Masks will not be required at the festival.”},{“_id”:”ZZN2GWRZTJBWHCLL3ASBCKKHF4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627573267590},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask,” he said. “Everyone should feel safe.””},{“_id”:”TLRP3JCCZVCPZC4JGGGIB6BRAA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627573267591},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The festival, which is named after the city’s annual spring Cherry Blossom Blossom Festival, will take place from 3 to 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. The outdoor event will be at the MARTA parking lot on Apple Valley Road and Dresden Drive.”},{“_id”:”D7V2EBU3PFDINMW36KJAN6V72M”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”QC3XIIEIJFGQLNWHNRUDBBDPQY”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” “},{“_id”:”HNFLSUW5NVFAVEDELTNDWUH7S4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627573267593},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Ernst said it’s the first festival like this to take place on MARTA property. MARTA police will provide security for the event, which is free to attend. There is no on-site parking, so attendees are encouraged to take MARTA, one of the city’s shuttles or use a rideshare service. Masks are required on MARTA trains and buses.”},{“_id”:”4RG62Q6S3FEFNKSGYYPZBGH7MY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627573267594},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In addition to the music performances, the festival will have a kids zone, food trucks and other vendors. This is the warmest week metro Atlanta has seen so far this year, and Ernst said cooling stations and free water will be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own water, but coolers are not allowed. Only clear bags will be permitted.”},{“_id”:”T5BFHVBBMBBPFEYCZIUNOCQWC4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627573267595},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I expect to see families bringing out their kids, and they’ll be in the bouncy houses,” Ernst said. “I expect people going up and down Dresden Drive, eating, drinking and having fun. I expect to see a lot of people walking in from the neighborhoods and MARTA trains full of people coming in.””},{“referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627579674211}},”provider”:”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post/oembed.json/?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://www.facebook.com/BrookCherryFest/posts/797139257650855&locale=en_US”,”type”:”facebook-post”},”subtype”:”facebook-post”,”_id”:”I5IHQDVXKZDWTJKJUXWG6UKVUA”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival”,”author_url”:”https://www.facebook.com/144229096275211″,”width”:552,”html”:”

n

Printable copy of #BrookCherryFest Summer Block Party map available. Click here for pdf: tinyurl.com/blockpartymap Posted by Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival on Thursday, July 29, 2021

“,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/BrookCherryFest/posts/797139257650855&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627579674211},”provider_url”:”https://www.facebook.com”,”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”type”:”facebook-post”,”version”:”1.0″},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”ORL6AHBDLJELBKLGFQ7WLF43ZI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627573267596},”type”:”text”,”content”:”On Saturday, the Budweiser Clydesdales will lead a noontime parade in honor of healthcare workers and first responders.”},{“_id”:”XWRNNDQLMFGWFMAEGPLK3QW7HA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627574666493},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Ernst said that while COVID hangs over the event, he expects people will be able to “have some good times and be safe out there.””},{“_id”:”HGS2GDER3RHTNPSMJX4ONROA24″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627573267597},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“This is a way for the vaccinated folks to come out safely,” Ernst said. “… Obviously the pandemic is not over and we didn’t expected it to be over when we announced it, but (the pandemic) is over for the most part for the people who are vaccinated.””},{“_id”:”RJIP5GTGLRFLJMQZQHZFWSOUNQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627573267598},”type”:”text”,”content”:”For more information on the Cherry Blossom Festival, visit brookhavenga.gov/festival.”},{“referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627579674216}},”provider”:”https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://twitter.com/BrookCherryFest/status/1420746122088181763?s=20″,”type”:”twitter”},”subtype”:”twitter”,”_id”:”PKBCD5UDINDTHE3HA45YN557X4″,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”BrookCherryFest”,”cache_age”:”3153600000″,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”type”:”twitter”,”version”:”1.0″,”url”:”https://twitter.com/BrookCherryFest/status/1420746122088181763″,”author_url”:”https://twitter.com/BrookCherryFest”,”width”:550,”html”:”

We couldn't be more excited for the amazing musical lineup for #BrookCherryFest Summer Block Party. Have you seen the latest additions? 🌸 Click the image below to see the full list, and learn more here: https://t.co/qyGmBgeYMS. pic.twitter.com/b1HDBl6VuN — BrookCherryFest (@BrookCherryFest) July 29, 2021

nn”,”_id”:”https://twitter.com/BrookCherryFest/status/1420746122088181763?s=20″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627579674216},”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”height”:null},”type”:”oembed_response”}],”display_date”:”2021-07-29T16:05:27.220Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Stage set for giant music festival this weekend in Brookhaven”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-07-29T16:05:27.220Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1016,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1135}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/neighborhoods”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Local”,”description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/neighborhoods/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”site_title”:”Atlanta City and County News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[],”TopicsBar”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1003,”default”:1003,”SectionMap”:1157,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1003,”TopicsBar”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1052}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”path”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Local News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2004,”default”:2004,”SectionMap”:1076,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2004,”ComposerNav”:1080}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”},”tags”:[{“text”:”localnews.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-neighborhoods.ajc”},{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”teamlaura”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-29T17:28:49.347Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/stage-set-for-giant-music-festival-this-weekend-in-brookhaven/NSKRE6BNEVG3VC2PQ4ZN75Y7SI/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”City of Brookhaven”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”City of Brookhaven”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”City of Brookhaven”}]},”subtitle”:”Cherry Blossom Festival”,”width”:720,”caption”:”The city was setting up the main stage for the Cherry Blossom Festival on Thursday morning.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/BYJOEGSQZVDQBCMPVGAG2PWNQQ.png”,”height”:476}},”_id”:”NSKRE6BNEVG3VC2PQ4ZN75Y7SI”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”UTXO5P7NRNCB5I6OVHQQ4EL5EQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365379366},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Savannah and Atlanta have made waves this week by reinstituting COVID-19 related mask mandates, but leaders in at least one Georgia county say their ordinance was never rescinded in the first place.”},{“_id”:”L5XQM4UNBNHSPGR2YQEY243RAE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627574900627},”type”:”text”,”content”:”DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond confirmed Thursday that the mask guidelines adopted by the county last July remain in effect.”},{“_id”:”YFLGUH5UMJEIHOX4HGDWTK3D5Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627614163087},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Many residents began shedding their masks earlier this summer, following since-revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the local law championed by Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson still requires DeKalb residents and visitors over 8 years old to wear face coverings “when in any public place.””},{“_id”:”6LAGTWOJRJFHNONCIV65VFMIJM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627574900628},”type”:”text”,”content”:”There are exceptions for things like outdoor exercise, eating and drinking, and people with underlying health issues.”},{“_id”:”MG7WBUIWOBCZ3FBL3OB5BKD3UE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627614163089},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The county also included a “conscientious objector” clause to try and avoid a legal confrontation with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who at the time had issued an executive order explicitly banning local governments from imposing mask mandates.”},{“_id”:”ZZ26MJFKEBABNHW3YPWK2LFYXE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”5VPLBJTIMBBBNODFVJYDDVIZ6U”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Georgia schools reopen, with varying approaches to pandemic”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/georgia-schools-reopen-with-varying-approaches-to-pandemic/ZVN3THTGHRB3TJBUSSRXAVVWW4/”},{“_id”:”ZCMT372KUNAETAFH3LNEWJBBBU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627574900629},”type”:”text”,”content”:”With the Delta variant driving new spikes of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country, the CDC on Monday issued new guidance saying all individuals should wear masks in public, indoor spaces if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission.”},{“_id”:”AAOIHOO4LFH7FFQJ3GO7H75JNQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627574900630},”type”:”text”,”content”:”All but a few Georgia counties fall into those categories, according to CDC data.”},{“_id”:”KLGGY5Z2RFEIVMPVOGSLYQ3J34″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627614163093},”type”:”text”,”content”:”DeKalb is designated an area of high community transmission; a recent report from the DeKalb Board of Health showed a more than 280% increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to the previous 14-day period.”},{“_id”:”TVSVIG6D7VE7LL6EXAE5OUCCXA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627574900631},”type”:”text”,”content”:”And while Thurmond is glad DeKalb’s mask ordinance is still in place, he said it’s not his primary concern.”},{“_id”:”25GDUYQHQ5HGFHKHABUGL52SUA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627574900632},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Masks can mitigate the spread, but masks pale in comparison to how effective vaccinations are against the spread of the virus,” he said. “That’s where we have to focus our attention.””},{“_id”:”JV2IJDZWERBDTMRBE7K3ANWCLU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627574900633},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Only about 45% of DeKalb residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data. About 50% had received at least one shot.”},{“_id”:”TDFYV75ZWBBPBMO6QOJSFHNFBE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”XLJZLQQRXZF6PH3AJ4R5P3VGKU”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”DeKalb offering $50 gift cards for vaccinations again this weekend”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/dekalb-offering-50-gift-cards-for-vaccinations-again-this-weekend/HA6WMI6KRNFE7LRK3RIQD5RA5M/”},{“_id”:”YUTQXHX5B5G2XHYKYWHG5IBZEI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627574900634},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The county has renewed its focus on vaccinations in recent weeks and has seen some successes, including by offering $50 prepaid debit cards in exchange for shots. The county is offering the incentive at another event scheduled for this weekend.”},{“_id”:”ULWPHS3OFNDBJDKO535CMIDQPA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627574900635},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Thurmond said Thursday he plans to continue to expand that program and other outreach initiatives, especially for the county’s Black and Latinx communities.”},{“_id”:”QNWIY24BTFFIDABIDM6G6YTZSI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627574900636},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Now you’re at the stage where you have to take the vaccine to the people,” the CEO said.”},{“_id”:”6UE3SE75FFGAFLD24MKBPAFMWU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627574900637},”type”:”text”,”content”:”On Monday, even before the CDC updated its guidance, DeKalb Commissioner Ted Terry called on the county to put a “more stringent” mask mandate in place and urge private businesses to consider proof of vaccination for patrons where social distancing can’t be observed.”},{“_id”:”DUEMQ3BINVB4DDGWWSXIH6G7HU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627574900638},”type”:”text”,”content”:”He’s also pushing for the county to “fully commit” to the vaccination incentive program — increasing gift cards amounts to $100 and allocating at least $5 million of American Rescue Plan funds for the initiative.”},{“_id”:”FYIIJPTKEFHBZEDCZ7X4O24XPI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627574900639},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In a statement provided to the AJC, Terry called on all DeKalb residents to get vaccinated.”},{“_id”:”6WHBB2LCPZF7FJ7GVDNI3XIDAI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627574900640},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We have been asking and encouraging politely, now we are demanding,” Terry wrote. “Yes we know you have your reasons, but those reasons do not outweigh the lives of our friends, family and neighbors. You must get vaccinated for the good of all DeKalb.””}],”display_date”:”2021-07-29T16:02:45.563Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”DeKalb CEO: County mask mandate never rescinded, still in place”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-07-29T16:02:45.563Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”path”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Local News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2004,”default”:2004,”SectionMap”:1076,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2004,”ComposerNav”:1080}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1016,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1135}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”},”tags”:[{“text”:”localnews.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-neighborhoods.ajc”},{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”teamtodd”},{“text”:”coronavirus”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-30T03:03:06.695Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/atlanta-news/dekalb-ceo-county-mask-mandate-never-rescinded-still-in-place/2EAY2BZ73RE37F6P2TK3RWH2YY/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”Steve Schaefer”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Stop the Spread” campaign”,”width”:3000,”caption”:”CEO Michael Thurmond talks with Kroger customers while handing out masks and No Mask, No Service signs to businesses on Wesley Chapel Rd in Decatur, Saturday 25, 2020. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/I7CV2XCTXIR5UTXF5WB4EVPCGQ.jpg”,”height”:2001}},”_id”:”2EAY2BZ73RE37F6P2TK3RWH2YY”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”KIMA2XKMUVGYFILTBRWGRJMTAE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627562728136},”type”:”text”,”content”:”While most parades celebrate a victory in sports or in war, the Brookhaven ‘Heroes Parade’ will serve as a way to honor those who served and continue to serve on the frontlines of the pandemic,” said Mayor John Ernst. “It also serves as a ‘thank you’ to those who have made getting the COVID-19 vaccine possible so that we can come together. This vaccine is our best way out of the pandemic, and we need to recognize that.””},{“_id”:”QWGH6L6I4NCJZGADD76MR2SMLM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627562728137},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Festival sponsor Eagle Rock Distributing is bringing the Budweiser Clydesdales to town to support both the community and the first responders that the parade will honor.”},{“_id”:”VRT5UDV75BBSJISRLTTZGDISNU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627562728138},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The parade starts at noon and travels from Apple Valley Road to Dresden Drive down to J. Christopher’s and back. It features Brookhaven Police, Grady EMS, Brookhaven and DeKalb Fire personnel, MARTA Police, a MARTA bus operator, a respiratory therapist and physician assistant with COVID Care, a local restaurant representative, and local teachers.”},{“_id”:”7O33B3QDNBEDJKHLELTEKXFJUU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627562728139},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The block party takes place Friday, July 30, from 3 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, July 31, from noon to 11 p.m. at the Brookhaven MARTA Station parking lot and along Dresden Drive and Apple Valley Road.”},{“_id”:”WDIY2K2LT5GLZJHLD747HZFGAY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627562728140},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The City of Brookhaven partnered with Live Nation to secure concert headliners Collective Soul and The Revivalists. Other music acts include Rick Springfield, Better Than Ezra, Jagged Edge, The Amy Ray Band, Baylee Littrell, Hunter Callahan, Saleka, and Revel in Romance. Popular attractions from the annual Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival, such as the Kidz Zone and Food Trucks, will be on hand as well.”},{“_id”:”4TZVTKQA2BEZRIMW3XSBIYU6ZU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627562728141},”type”:”text”,”content”:”No parking is available onsite, and attendees are encouraged to use MARTA, the local shuttle service for residents, or rideshare.”},{“_id”:”4NGI4DBYTVCY7KLYBK3USEZLUU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627562728142},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Information: www.BrookCherryFest.org, and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @BrookCherryFest.”}],”display_date”:”2021-07-29T12:47:37.870Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Budweiser Clydesdales join Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Summer Block Party ‘Heroes Parade’”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-07-29T12:47:37.870Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-29T12:47:38.213Z”,”canonical_url”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb/budweiser-clydesdales-join-brookhaven-cherry-blossom-summer-block-party-heroes-parade/KVGDHUXYXBF5FJU5D7Y4SBZ2NU/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Brookhaven parade Budweiser Clydesdales”,”width”:1200,”caption”:”The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will join the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Summer Block Party “Heroes Parade,” at noon on Saturday, July 31. CONTRIBUTED”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/5JJQ7SRHPRHWVK2G7F3M63RFTA.png”,”height”:499}},”_id”:”KVGDHUXYXBF5FJU5D7Y4SBZ2NU”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”FOE6LH2NDVFA5CX6BRTHCNMQXI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1600097861800},”type”:”text”,”content”:”It’s possible again for more smoke or vape shops to open in Avondale Estates, but the requirements are much stricter following a zoning code rewrite by the city.”},{“_id”:”KBCJWBRVIBG5LISR6FD2TDUIDY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627558218093},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Avondale Estates has had a moratorium in place since last November to stop businesses that sell vape, tobacco and CBD products from opening in the city. There were already four businesses in the city limits that sold those products, and elected officials said more vape and smoke shops would detract from the city’s balance of business types.”},{“_id”:”EAKMIM5CYREUHOKKNVLPTMSBBA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627558218094},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“One of the major goals of the zoning rewrite is the diversity of use type,” City Manager Patrick Bryant previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Anytime you get a saturation of any one use, you might as a body consider putting a moratorium on that use.””},{“_id”:”WAUQMHCKW5G4FMNSSQYDI76O5I”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”ZKHDQLUBMBB6FEU3IMDEJ3C6GE”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Avondale Estates poised to continue moratorium on smoke, vape shops”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/avondale-estates-poised-to-continue-moratorium-on-smoke-vape-shops/V3E3Q4JTRBEAPGMG73FI2VOZIM/”},{“_id”:”BM2BI5NM2ZA5JJP7XN7HW2X7YU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627558218096},”type”:”text”,”content”:”On Wednesday, the City Commission unanimously approved a full rewrite of the city’s zoning code, an effort that had been in the works since 2017. In the new code, vape and smoke shops won’t be allowed within 500 feet of another similar business. They also can’t be within 300 feet of several other locations, such as schools, places of worship or gathering areas for children.”},{“_id”:”FDN6SRY3JRCZNIQJZMVHR726IA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627558218097},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The commission does not plan to renew the moratorium, which is set to expire at the end of July, Bryant said. He added that smoke and vape shops were the only business type the commission thought was saturated in Avondale Estates.”},{“_id”:”U3CUIBLT2FA63A3RQFHKBWJ2JE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627558218098},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The updated zoning code and a zoning map of the city is available at avondaleestates.org/shapeavondaleestates.”},{“_id”:”6CSDYLQ545HBDBDJSKKVAUG7JE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”6ST562L54BDBHPWGX4UTOCBN5E”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:”

Avondale Zoning Code by Zachary Hansen on Scribd

“}],”display_date”:”2021-07-29T11:32:23.908Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Avondale Estates to end moratorium on smoke, vape shops after code rewrite”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-07-29T11:32:23.908Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1016,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1135}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/neighborhoods”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Local”,”description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/neighborhoods/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”site_title”:”Atlanta City and County News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[],”TopicsBar”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1003,”default”:1003,”SectionMap”:1157,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1003,”TopicsBar”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1052}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”path”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Local News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2004,”default”:2004,”SectionMap”:1076,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2004,”ComposerNav”:1080}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”},”tags”:[{“text”:”localnews.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-neighborhoods.ajc”},{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”teamlaura”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-29T11:32:24.31Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/avondale-estates-to-end-moratorium-on-smoke-vape-shops-after-code-rewrite/MVKDCCRPRJDBJIZKJXPOGDNZ7A/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”HYOSUB SHIN / AJC”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Avondale Smoke Shops”,”width”:5211,”caption”:”May 12, 2021 Decatur – Puff Smoke Shop is located between the liquor store and clothing alteration store on E. College Ave. in Decatur on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / [email protected])”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/TKL3DTK4VSK7RPZ4ZWPCGIA4EI.jpg”,”height”:2897}},”_id”:”MVKDCCRPRJDBJIZKJXPOGDNZ7A”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”IOATC2TJARHUJA5Z3TZDREM6LY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627477508137},”type”:”text”,”content”:”DeKalb County“},{“_id”:”37JPAURFTFEK7BI5R5DMMKUBFE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627477508138},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Avellino’s Wood Fire Pizzeria, 1328 Windsor Parkway, Atlanta. 99/A“},{“_id”:”3JINQQZCBZEYDPJSV4DADOZOXA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627477508139},”type”:”text”,”content”:”China Buffet, 2887 N. Decatur Road, Decatur. 80/B“},{“_id”:”GVVDKZ4MRJH7LGKB2ZB3I4YHTM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627477508140},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Fellini’s Pizza, 333 Commerce Drive, Decatur. 80/B“},{“_id”:”VPKJAALD2JFTXFI2PJA2YBSTVQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627477508141},”type”:”text”,”content”:”International Roti House, 3703 Covington Highway, Decatur. 82/B“},{“_id”:”YYMMU5C3YNEPBKUE35WGJ5VMNY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627477508142},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Moe’s Southwest Grill, 4030 Lavista Road, Tucker. 87/B“}],”display_date”:”2021-07-28T13:05:29.162Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-07-28T13:05:29.162Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-28T13:05:29.49Z”,”canonical_url”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb/dekalb-county-restaurant-inspection-scores/V6X2ZL7DV5AS3AJ5EECRBTOBLE/”,”_id”:”V6X2ZL7DV5AS3AJ5EECRBTOBLE”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”KIMVNUTBJBFUHAO2SGVK2VYU7A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627473443430},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Chamblee City Council recently approved the creation of a comprehensive nonprofit partnership program designed to strengthen the connection between local nonprofits and the city, according to a press release. The Council has also allocated $150,000 in funding for financial investments into both the nonprofit and business community.”},{“_id”:”7ODW3767VVFYPNILKQAV654XFM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627473443431},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Chamblee Nonprofit Partnership Program is designed to create and strengthen a network of diverse organizations to build long term capacity and support the growth of community services and programs. Participating organizations will meet regularly throughout the year, creating collaboration opportunities and building a strong network of nonprofits serving Chamblee community members. Nonprofits will also receive management of volunteer recruitment, on-going professional development opportunities for staff, and training in grant writing to prepare for funding opportunities.”},{“_id”:”JFIS52342BGGFLLJLWSWHFJNJM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627473443432},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Nonprofits satisfying some additional eligibility requirements may also receive direct financial sponsorship, provided that the funds are spent on supplies and services offered by local Chamblee businesses. This funding, in amounts ranging from $5,000 up to $10,000, provides for targeted support for both organizations and local businesses, magnifying the economic and community impact.”},{“_id”:”AU6QIVRIB5CQ3FXG44BIEKLJZQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627473443433},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Information: chambleega.gov or contact Brittney Lindsay, Community Engagement Manager at [email protected].”}],”display_date”:”2021-07-28T11:58:36.324Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Chamblee creates, funds nonprofit partnership program”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-07-28T11:58:36.324Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-28T11:58:38.263Z”,”canonical_url”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb/chamblee-creates-funds-nonprofit-partnership-program/M22QBCYM4NHDLEEE7N5BPWF74Q/”,”_id”:”M22QBCYM4NHDLEEE7N5BPWF74Q”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”QHX66NSFXRBL7MXPTD7SVHMNVY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1600097861800},”type”:”text”,”content”:”It’ll be harder to get plans for a new gas station approved in Stonecrest than in the past.”},{“_id”:”JVZTZ26SZ5GDJDNAK2FYPZYY6E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627417837291},”type”:”text”,”content”:”On Monday, city leaders adopted new restrictions on gas stations and their attached convenience stores, limiting how many can be in the same area. Residents and councilmembers have raised concerns since 2019 about an oversaturation of such businesses within the city.”},{“_id”:”6GEGNVLH7JDWZK2O2V55CBEPHA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627417837292},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A moratorium on new gas stations has been in place since February to prevent more from opening. City leaders said it would give staff time to write more stringent requirements into the city’s zoning code. The moratorium mirrored a similar ban on new dollar stores in Stonecrest and DeKalb County.”},{“_id”:”5R4YSFLWGBBY5PNGCFCLXZ34QQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627417837293},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The temporary ban, which is set to expire Aug. 7, will be lifted as soon as the new code is formally signed by Mayor Pro Tem George Turner, who currently executing mayoral powers while Mayor Jason Lary remains on medical leave.”},{“_id”:”BBBP5QONARBSTHCUP3JODYPF7Q”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”4LRAJWILIJHRTETIEFU2BU3C2U”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”After 3 months, Stonecrest mayor continues indefinite paid medical leave”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/neighborhoods/dekalb/after-3-months-stonecrest-mayor-continues-indefinite-paid-medical-leave/BJWGBBSP2BEHJBNVX434TNMMZE/”},{“_id”:”KH7V4MDGKRF6PGODHQWG646YF4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627417837295},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We have had several applications for gas station convenience stores within the last 12 months,” Turner said during a January meeting. “And when you think you’ve had all you’re going to get, others keep popping up.””},{“_id”:”N3ZVVCCS2VBEBNEMXZSYXD5R3A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627417837296},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The new code says gas station convenience stores must include at 5,000 square feet of retail space. And gas stations that sell alcohol also have to be at least 600 feet away from schools, colleges, educational facilities and sexually oriented businesses, which is twice as far as the previous requirement. No more than two gas stations can be located at any given intersection in the city, and all other gas stations must be at least 1,500 feet apart.”},{“_id”:”QKJDCCSIOFECFH23OW62NXTD4I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627417837298},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Monday’s vote passed unanimously and without any further discussion from the City Council.”},{“_id”:”LEMJON7655BOLFIWWD2VAXEEPU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”UIPSAOQESRFXLNQHLRPBJDRTMU”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:”

Stonecrest Gas Stations by Zachary Hansen on Scribd

“},{“_id”:”QM3RSG47TVCBNEYQUKGSPR6T5I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627402443357},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-07-28T11:30:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Stonecrest to lift gas station moratorium after passing new restrictions “},”first_publish_date”:”2021-07-28T11:30:00.637Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1016,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1135}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/neighborhoods”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Local”,”description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/neighborhoods/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”site_title”:”Atlanta City and County News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[],”TopicsBar”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1003,”default”:1003,”SectionMap”:1157,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1003,”TopicsBar”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1052}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”path”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Local News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2004,”default”:2004,”SectionMap”:1076,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2004,”ComposerNav”:1080}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”},”tags”:[{“text”:”localnews.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-neighborhoods.ajc”},{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”teamlaura”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-28T11:30:00.631Z”,”canonical_url”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb/stonecrest-to-lift-gas-station-moratorium-after-passing-new-restrictions/TLGSH3UBLVAN5NPO6HNVOKPA2I/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{},”subtitle”:”Stonecrest”,”width”:1312,”caption”:”The city of Stonecrest.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/UILT4EXAZOWXKURYHR3SIITRXE.jpg”,”height”:906}},”_id”:”TLGSH3UBLVAN5NPO6HNVOKPA2I”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”RPECVFHVDND2PB6HYDBKBFHLYY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1600097861800},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Dunwoody is taking the final steps to sell two properties for more than $7 million.”},{“_id”:”GSHVYSE56REXZI6UYZYHPH4YYU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627406501278},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The city listed 4553 and 4555 North Shallowford Road for sale in 2019, and the council voted Monday to hire a commercial real estate and brokerage firm to finalize a deal. Summit Healthcare Group, which is based in North Carolina, placed a $7.75 million bid on the properties, which span roughly five acres.”},{“_id”:”4OBDYUDADBBXHKWH7TD5NB5A3M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627406501279},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Currently, medical office buildings are located on the properties. Emory Healthcare operates a medical clinic at 4555 North Shallowford Road. Two buildings, including a 43,000-square-foot office building with multiple tenants, sits on the other lot.”},{“_id”:”F6T6HB7OTVEEPC46FMR67E642Q”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”SBBCE54QHNAGZKGILJM47EV5JY”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” “},{“_id”:”MK6MPAALK5C3VKOOXHLJ7SB4UY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627406501281},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The city has owned the land since 2012. It purchased those parcels in addition to the land that has since been redeveloped into Pernoshal Park for $5.5 million.”},{“_id”:”TCXUIY3DGVFVPEKQH2XS4BRE7M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627406501282},”type”:”text”,”content”:”On Monday, the City Council unanimously chose to hire Collier International to close the sale. The city has worked with Collier several times, including the recent acquisition of nine acres near Vermack Road that the city plans to transform into a new park.”},{“_id”:”VCKUWH5M75AJ5H26GU3ZCNWZQU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”F75E7X7SGNH7BEBQBNLXIUNT4Y”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Dunwoody buys 9 acres for $5.7M to build new park”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/dunwoody-buys-9-acres-for-57m-to-build-new-park/E2E7TNN7PRGJDPW4ZBPUXHDAGA/”},{“_id”:”GBEZXE65QVAYBN72XSSPUNIGEQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627406501284},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Collier will receive a 4% commission fee, and the property is listed for sale at about $7.1 million. City officials confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Summit Healthcare Group bid more than the asking price for the properties. City spokeswoman Jennifer Boettcher said the council has not made a decision about what to with the proceeds from the potential sale.”}],”display_date”:”2021-07-28T10:30:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Dunwoody intends to sell medical facility properties for more than $7M”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-07-28T10:30:01.205Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1016,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1135}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/neighborhoods”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Local”,”description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/neighborhoods/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”site_title”:”Atlanta City and County News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[],”TopicsBar”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1003,”default”:1003,”SectionMap”:1157,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1003,”TopicsBar”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1052}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”path”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Local News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2004,”default”:2004,”SectionMap”:1076,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2004,”ComposerNav”:1080}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”},”tags”:[{“text”:”localnews.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-neighborhoods.ajc”},{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”teamlaura”},{“text”:”dunwoody”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-28T10:30:01.198Z”,”canonical_url”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb/dunwoody-intends-to-sell-medical-facility-properties-for-more-than-7m/ZKPBV2GQ6JCSPHNNX4CMJCA6RI/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”City of Dunwoody”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”City of Dunwoody”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”City of Dunwoody”}]},”subtitle”:”4555 North Shallowford Road”,”width”:1254,”caption”:”4555 North Shallowford Road is one of the two properties the city intends to sell.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/OFIBYLS5ONFWJJCBBHX6FN6ULQ.PNG”,”height”:738}},”_id”:”ZKPBV2GQ6JCSPHNNX4CMJCA6RI”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”YPWPNKSWLVC33BV7MCO64WNYFE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627403818612},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The annual Avondale Estates School Supply Drive runs through July 31. Co-sponsored by Avondale ACTion, Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice, and Avondale Elementary School Foundation, the drive gives people in the community the opportunity to support Avondale Elementary School, according to a press release. Supplies may be ordered from Amazon for delivered directly to Patti Ghezzi, AESF chair.”},{“_id”:”LBWMDUWW7BA3DLYQ2JY3NYN6ZE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627403818613},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A school supply list is available at https://bit.ly/3rf5Yzk. Supplies may be dropped off at the home of Connie Bryans (88 Lakeshore Dr.), Bruce Johnston (30 Clarendon Ave.), or Carol Calvert and Lisa Cottrell (738 Stratford Rd.) Checks payable to Avondale Elementary School Foundation may be dropped off at Ghezzi’s house (3140 Wynn Drive). Other ways to give include: Venmo: @Patti-Ghezzi; Paypal:[email protected]; CashApp: $Patti-Ghezzi.”},{“_id”:”AP6TVN3G6BADVA2OHICO6WN7VY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627403818614},”type”:”text”,”content”:”DeKalb County Schools return for the fall semester on Aug. 2. The district will offer both in-person and remote learning options for students. The district will expand its FLEX Academy, its virtual learning platform, to middle and high school students. It also plans to offer school-based virtual learning classes for elementary school-aged children taught by teachers at their schools or other educators across the district.”},{“_id”:”B5GRWAIZ3ZCEBPSHCZE6QLM4NI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627405623440},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Students who are enrolled in the virtual learning option are committing to the choice for the semester, officials said. Parents will have the chance to switch to in-person learning or continue with remote learning in November.”},{“_id”:”OBVULE4MABA6PKFBWS3KHTB3BY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627403818615},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Information on Avondale Estates school supply drive: [email protected].”},{“_id”:”2B3HOYF22NBCHEOHIU432KVAZU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”LITBS4TXJJDCFFU433S2TT3TNQ”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Back to school news for metro Atlanta”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/education/”}],”display_date”:”2021-07-27T16:49:45.558Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Avondale Estates hosts school supply drive through July 31″},”first_publish_date”:”2021-07-27T16:49:45.558Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”},”tags”:[{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”dekalb schools”},{“text”:”back to school”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-27T17:10:18.273Z”,”canonical_url”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb/avondale-estates-hosts-school-supply-drive-through-july-31/4YBQVEFAWVGSZJTWMBBC4YQQFE/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”AE school supply drive”,”width”:1200,”caption”:”The city of Avondale Estates is hosting a school supply driver through July 31.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/5VVWFIIESBHGTCXDGW3JBQBAGM.png”,”height”:628}},”_id”:”4YBQVEFAWVGSZJTWMBBC4YQQFE”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”ZAWH7AOQ5VASRAXJGVQ7QH4EZE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1600097861800},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A popular DeKalb County aquatic center that features waterslides and a lazy river reopened Tuesday after being closed for more than a year.”},{“_id”:”AUAHR2NMVZDBDLUNLRTK2HHC24″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627397054052},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Browns Mill Aquatic Center, located at 4929 Browns Mill Road, reopened just in time for residents to cool off during one of the warmest weeks this year. The facility will be open from noon to 7 p.m. each day this week, and it’ll remain open during the same hours on weekends through August.”},{“_id”:”X2NZ6BPUDFA7XIGZXLXJXV34XI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”It’s among the first city-operated facilities to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Stonecrest. “},{“_id”:”5CEIOD4VO5DS7MJPZIPDYJJ53Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627397054053},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The recreation center underwent more than $100,000 in repairs and upgrades in 2019 after the facility was purchased by Stonecrest, which was founded two years earlier. The city oversees nine parks, totaling more than 300 acres of parks and recreation space.”},{“owner”:{“id”:”ajc”},”workflow”:{“status_code”:4},”caption”:”Children play at the Browns Mill Aquatic Center in Stonecrest, which the city plans to take over later this year.”,”source”:{“system”:”Methode”,”source_type”:”other”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”source_id”:”26b04174-70ea-11e9-8a4a-799a87469b94″},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/NQFQLYU2PZYZ7XL37NOMDXMIRI.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”display_date”:”2019-05-07T17:04:19Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“affiliation”:”AJC”,”name”:”Renee’ Hannans Henry”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Renee’ Hannans Henry”,”slug”:”renee-hannans-henry”}]},”subtitle”:”Summer camp contract canceled due to quick turnover, resident concerns”,”width”:2464,”first_publish_date”:”2019-05-07T17:04:19Z”,”_id”:”NQFQLYU2PZYZ7XL37NOMDXMIRI”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/NEj2And7wJ0u8tPAKgcMA33MK-s=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/NQFQLYU2PZYZ7XL37NOMDXMIRI.jpg”,”comments”:[],”keywords”:[“ajctoplocal”,”DeKalb County”,”atlanta-news-metro.ajc”,”atlanta-neighborhoods.ajc”,”Alert”,”localnews.ajc”],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/NEj2And7wJ0u8tPAKgcMA33MK-s=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/NQFQLYU2PZYZ7XL37NOMDXMIRI.jpg”,”takenOn”:”2019-05-07T17:04:19Z”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/NQFQLYU2PZYZ7XL37NOMDXMIRI.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/NEj2And7wJ0u8tPAKgcMA33MK-s=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/NQFQLYU2PZYZ7XL37NOMDXMIRI.jpg”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/qXsdVNh2dtAfEDBvmMDHZZEKrT4=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/NQFQLYU2PZYZ7XL37NOMDXMIRI.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”https://www.ajc.com//rw/Pub/p10/AJC/2019/05/07/Images/DEKPOOL.0802%208.JPG”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”_id”:”DPB5OTQTKZBJRFN6STGETT2RZQ”,”galleries”:[]},”created_date”:”2020-06-27T15:26:21Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2020-06-27T15:26:21Z”,”publish_date”:”2019-05-07T17:04:19Z”,”height”:1632},{“_id”:”CMY6DDCY5RDW3I6VCXX5FZEJY4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627397054055},”type”:”text”,”content”:”According to a news release, the aquatic center features new chairs and tables. Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs. Entry costs $5 for children 17 years old and younger, and admission for adults is $7.”},{“_id”:”R7S7VX3DXBDYXA64DH4HB5EI6I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627397054056},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Browns Mill Aquatic Center is a key step to reopening Stonecrest, but the city emphasized its leaders remain cautious to reopen too quickly. It is one of the few DeKalb cities that has yet to fully reopen its City Hall or resume in-person council meetings.”},{“_id”:”IKSUPCMN5ZDU3B35TZRJGZXJBY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627397054057},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Staff will continue to monitor Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) guidelines on protecting public health, as well as track DeKalb County DPH COVID-19 statistics for the area,” the release said.”},{“_id”:”P7YILIQNJZBGVCDK2SKXCA7HIU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”I7ACAZPMFVEURACYYXARLHIBEM”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” “}],”display_date”:”2021-07-27T16:00:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Popular aquatic center in south DeKalb reopens in time for heat wave”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-07-27T16:00:00.421Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1016,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1135}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/neighborhoods”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Local”,”description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/neighborhoods/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”site_title”:”Atlanta City and County News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[],”TopicsBar”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1003,”default”:1003,”SectionMap”:1157,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1003,”TopicsBar”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1052}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”path”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Local News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2004,”default”:2004,”SectionMap”:1076,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2004,”ComposerNav”:1080}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”},”tags”:[{“text”:”localnews.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-neighborhoods.ajc”},{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”teamlaura”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-27T16:00:00.416Z”,”canonical_url”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb/popular-recreation-center-in-south-dekalb-reopens/62KLW2PM7BDITGKFFWCG3RFC7E/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{},”subtitle”:”Concerns over transparency as DeKalb city starts taking over parks”,”width”:919,”caption”:”Browns Mill Aquatic Center”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/XTYCWE7T6IHQ2EY5BNO6OFVUXU.jpg”,”height”:612}},”_id”:”62KLW2PM7BDITGKFFWCG3RFC7E”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”S6YOVKPVKZFE5GADD6XAKO2ZXY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1600097861800},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The largest Hispanic-focused nonprofit in Georgia recently received a $100,000 grant.”},{“_id”:”FJGF44AL5ZHVNHH2TGSHM54GHE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627321039065},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Latin American Association, which is based in Brookhaven, received the grant to expand its services for Spanish-speaking seniors and adults with disabilities. The nonprofit said the money will help fund programs such as meal delivery, transportation to medical appointments, respite care and mental health care access.”},{“_id”:”IUEFNO3MWZABLAZAPWO4QIEYCQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627321039066},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The grant, which will be awarded over two years, was made by the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Aging & Independence Services, according to a news release. Becky Kurtz, managing director of ARC’s Aging & Independence Services, said the grant is an effort to address the underserved Hispanic community in metro Atlanta.”},{“_id”:”JONJDM5LTZCRRGV6YCJHXQPH2I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627321039067},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We felt like that was a gap for us,” Kurtz said in the release. “We’ve made it a priority to have Spanish-speaking staff, but that still wasn’t enough to serve the needs of this population.””},{“_id”:”3LJNZO5JMZGN3GTJXP3T2SSAJY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”UNCFW5GOGJA7VFC46ODGJSO5EI”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”OPINION: Making sure language doesn’t get in the way of health care”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/life/opinion-making-sure-language-doesnt-get-in-the-way-of-health-care/F5VSZYYUPRBCVLRNETP4Y5MXGI/”},{“_id”:”3ZP3HYRVRVBC7DDFW2YA55LZLE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627321039069},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The LAA, which has centers in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties, said 12% of the population in the 10-county metro Atlanta area belongs to the Spanish-speaking or Latino communities. The organization previously used ARC funding to hire a social worker to work with elderly and disabled individuals.”},{“_id”:”7WDDJ2KBYBG2LMQNDRB5TY2A5E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627321039070},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“This type of funding is hard to access,” Cynthia Roman, managing director of family stabilization and well-being at the LAA, said in the release. “The partnership with ARC will go a long way to help this highly vulnerable population get the services and support they need to thrive.””},{“_id”:”7KHZTBWXYNCBPLYVSRGYG2DTCU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627321039071},”type”:”text”,”content”:”For years, ARC has fostered a similar partnership with the Center for Pan Asian Community Services to reach out to Asian groups in the Atlanta area. The LAA grant partnership attempts to mirror that model.”},{“_id”:”7PK6U6PDOVGGJBRVKO6I5N2OFE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”KB6VF2BQ2VH2LEJAL4YDZPD6F4″},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Vanishing Buford Highway? Rising rents, pandemic threaten longtime residents”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/vanishing-buford-highway-rising-rents-pandemic-threaten-longtime-residents/VNSVABVRSJHXPKCE3LRV7FGJYY/”},{“_id”:”VE3VISULMNGQ7G23EZTCMBQ2NA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627321039073},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The LAA is a trusted entity in the Latino community, and they bring us cultural competency and language proficiency,” Kurtz said. “The LAA will help connect the Spanish-speaking population to existing resources that they may not know about.””},{“_id”:”LTIM246LE5EETEUIU5ZCDYNP4A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627321039074},”type”:”text”,”content”:”For more information, visit thelaa.org.”},{“_id”:”UHNLOGB2U5GEVJ24W5GHQ5HM6Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627307639150},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”45EK7AGZS5ATLOROMDPLJUI6ZU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627307639151},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-07-27T10:45:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”$100K grant to help Spanish-speaking seniors, adults with disabilities”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-07-27T10:45:00.267Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1016,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1135}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/neighborhoods”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Local”,”description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/neighborhoods/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”site_title”:”Atlanta City and County News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[],”TopicsBar”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1003,”default”:1003,”SectionMap”:1157,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1003,”TopicsBar”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1052}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”path”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Local News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2004,”default”:2004,”SectionMap”:1076,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2004,”ComposerNav”:1080}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”},”tags”:[{“text”:”localnews.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-neighborhoods.ajc”},{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”teamlaura”},{“text”:”gwinnett county”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-27T10:45:00.26Z”,”canonical_url”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb/100k-grant-to-help-spanish-speaking-seniors-adults-with-disabilities/JNV6RYNOTVGIXO2URN6CTFJTQU/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution”}]},”subtitle”:”LAA”,”width”:5472,”caption”:”07/14/2021 — Atlanta, Georgia — The exterior of the Latin American Association in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/JVRHLZ6FKJGS7JG4GBUH6VGDLY.jpg”,”height”:3121}},”_id”:”JNV6RYNOTVGIXO2URN6CTFJTQU”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”LMMO4RYPL5GTPAIXVVPTOG7DBU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1600097861800},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Health inspectors shut down an American Deli in South DeKalb Mall after a viral video showed rats scurrying inside the restaurant.”},{“_id”:”NQ35WUX32RDEXPCKQHZZFX2JS4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627333330028},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The DeKalb County Board of Health said the restaurant’s permit was suspended Friday due to evidence of a several rat and mouse infestation. The county inspected the American Deli within an hour of being notified of the viral video, which amassed more than 100,000 views on Twitter.”},{“referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627333330029}},”provider”:”https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://twitter.com/HealthyDeKalb/status/1419758266456870917″,”type”:”twitter”},”subtype”:”twitter”,”_id”:”OZ734NYIUZH7BJVBRN4XDRG3K4″,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”DeKalb County BOH”,”cache_age”:”3153600000″,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”type”:”twitter”,”version”:”1.0″,”url”:”https://twitter.com/HealthyDeKalb/status/1419758266456870917″,”author_url”:”https://twitter.com/HealthyDeKalb”,”width”:550,”html”:”

Upon receipt of the video, an inspector was sent to investigate on Fri., Jul. 23. American Deli’s permit was subsequently suspended. The establishment will remain closed until they remediate the infestation. Inspectors will continue to monitor the situation in the food court. https://t.co/lImT8tVKXu — DeKalb County BOH (@HealthyDeKalb) July 26, 2021

nn”,”_id”:”https://twitter.com/HealthyDeKalb/status/1419758266456870917″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627333330029},”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”height”:null},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”Y7B4KGFQURCL5EL767ZKUJSEMQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627333330030},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The video shows multiple rats on shelves behind the restaurant’s counter. Channel 2 Action News reported that the DeKalb County Board of Health was notified by the Georgia Department of Health about the video Friday morning, leading to the impromptu inspection.”},{“_id”:”7HP3KI6IFZGBJLAEW2RTK7VRUQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627333330031},”type”:”text”,”content”:”While they didn’t find any rats, they did find fresh droppings. In a Facebook post explaining the situation, the board of health said rodents usually emerge during evening and nighttime hours.”},{“_id”:”DIZB7XB54RDKRFRB3XT5N2L6NY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”AYGVMAXAPVDTXATM3AYFMIUCXY”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Shots fired during jewelry heist at Gallery at South DeKalb”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/police-shots-fired-in-dekalb-mall-by-jewelry-thieves/BKIIGYMEKREIFNL3WTJIHZFUEU/”},{“_id”:”FNKVP7UGCNHC5NT4IROTS3CMXQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627333330033},”type”:”text”,”content”:”American Deli’s management agreed to close the restaurant this past weekend to clean and sanitize the facility, according to the board of health. But on Monday, health inspectors said the restaurant could not re-open and decided to check nearby restaurants as well.”},{“_id”:”LOTFCA77DBHLNJLRYI5SFOD3A4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627333330034},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The shuttered Benzino’s Crab Trap also had evidence of a severe infestation, but it is out of business. Mandarin Express and Nashville Bird did not have any evidence of rodents, and both remain open, the board of health said.”},{“_id”:”PQYWVNZ35JCWZIKEKTAALE3ZOE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627333330035},”type”:”text”,”content”:”American Deli will remain closed until they can remediate the infestation. South DeKalb Mall management was notified of the situation.”},{“referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627333330036}},”provider”:”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post/oembed.json/?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://www.facebook.com/HealthyDeKalb/posts/4131293270259475&locale=en_US”,”type”:”facebook-post”},”subtype”:”facebook-post”,”_id”:”4AFMXTMKYNDONDBNRF5ZD5FHKI”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”DeKalb County Board of Health”,”author_url”:”https://www.facebook.com/130506963671479″,”width”:552,”html”:”

n

Since this has elevated to a high profile news story, we want to provide everyone an update on this investigation.nn• We… Posted by DeKalb County Board of Health on Monday, July 26, 2021

“,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/HealthyDeKalb/posts/4131293270259475&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1627333330036},”provider_url”:”https://www.facebook.com”,”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”type”:”facebook-post”,”version”:”1.0″},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”O4GYMI43CVGXNHIHS3ARIMCF6A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627333330037},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”SFBLBEDYCFHCVPDHO57CCFD6KU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627333330038},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”3ONXNHISL5HFRFJ7EJ2QFNG2HM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1627331997967},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-07-26T21:08:15.434Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Viral video of rats closes restaurant in South DeKalb Mall”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-07-26T21:08:15.434Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”DeKalb County”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for Dekalb County Ga. neighborhoods, including breaking news, DeKalb County schools, high school sports, crime, events, neighborhood development and land use issues”,”site_title”:”DeKalb County News | Local news, sports, events, schools and info”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”DeKalb County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1012,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”ComposerNav”:1068}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1016,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1135}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”path”:”/neighborhoods”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Local”,”description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“site_url”:”/neighborhoods/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”,”site_title”:”Atlanta City and County News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[],”TopicsBar”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1003,”default”:1003,”SectionMap”:1157,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1003,”TopicsBar”:1001,”ComposerNav”:1052}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”path”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local News”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia city and county news, as well as Georgia state and regional news at ajc.com”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Local News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Local News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news/atlanta-news”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2004,”default”:2004,”SectionMap”:1076,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2004,”ComposerNav”:1080}}},”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/neighborhoods/dekalb”,”name”:”DeKalb County”},”tags”:[{“text”:”localnews.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-neighborhoods.ajc”},{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”teamlaura”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-26T21:08:15.853Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/viral-video-of-rats-closes-restaurant-in-south-dekalb-mall/NLWI3RUGSBH5PFE4LXD3RZ7VZQ/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Channel 2 Action News”}]},”subtitle”:”American Deli”,”width”:768,”caption”:”American Deli in South DeKalb Mall”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/RYERUFQ7SNAWBGYEPE7IEAXWVY.jpg”,”height”:462}},”_id”:”NLWI3RUGSBH5PFE4LXD3RZ7VZQ”}],”additional_properties”:{“took”:73,”timed_out”:false},”count”:3407,”next”:30,”_id”:”f7d5f8b518072af6ecb202be0eb7db4371e426ea8fbbd8d35bf8c4cbb5e593b4″},”expires”:1628106274503,”lastModified”:1628105974503}}};Fusion.layout=”article-basic”;Fusion.metas={};Fusion.outputType=”default”;Fusion.template=”template/article”;Fusion.tree={“collection”:”layouts”,”type”:”article-basic”,”props”:{“collection”:”layouts”,”type”:”article-basic”,”id”:”article-basic”,”childProps”:[{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:0}]},”children”:[{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:0},”children”:[]}]};Fusion.spa=false;Fusion.spaEnabled=false;

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajc.com/news/brookhaven-moves-covid-19-testing-vaccination-site-to-strip-mall/NZYWUZ3X7VCLNMBNYJCWMYMVOE/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos