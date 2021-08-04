Senator Alabama says “don’t bother” about getting your vaccine





Hospital executives said Wednesday that the COVID-19 surge could overwhelm some hospitals in southern Alabama amid an unprecedented surge in hospitalizations. Joe Stough, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Mobile-based Infirmary Health, said: Stough attended Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville at a weekly press conference, expressing concern about the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital. The surge in doctors throughout the state says it is primarily related to unvaccinated people. “We should have prevented much of what we see today,” Stuff said. more:Mayor Montgomery announces city-wide mask recommendations as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase Stuff said the COVID-19 patients and the care they need put a strain on the hospital, but the main concern is the resources that the surge of patients draws from the “daily” patients that the hospital normally cares for. .. Infirmary Health operates six hospitals in the mobile region and often acts as part of a feeder system for taking seriously ill patients from regional hospitals in southern Alabama. Victims of car and agricultural accidents in Monroeville are usually likely to arrive at the local ER for stability before being taken to a mobile hospital for further treatment. “Due to the tension of caring for these COVID patients, we have no place to take you here. We may not have a place to put you,” Stough said. “It limits our ability to treat common types of illnesses in our daily lives. This is a much larger conversation about what the impact is. It is not necessarily about. [just getting COVID-19].. “ According to Stuffing, COVID-19 patients make up 45% of North Baldwin Hospitals serving the Bayminette and Baldwin County areas. Mobile Clinic Almost 30% of hospitals are filled with COVID-19 patients. “The burden on these COVID patients prevents us from meeting the daily needs of the communities we serve,” says Stough. Tuberville, a frank supporter of COVID-19 vaccination in Alabama, urged people to “don’t bother” being shot. Tuberville admitted that the vaccine is distrustful and hesitant, but Republican Senators say the vaccine is effective in preventing serious illnesses and has very few side effects that require medical attention. He said he believed in the science of being rare. Senator touted Stuff as a local expert at the forefront of Alabama’s latest surge. “He’s someone in Alabama, talking straight about what’s happening in the hospital and what’s happening,” Tuberville said. “… this is a free country. You can do what you want, but make informed decisions.” Tuberville said Wednesday that he opposes vaccination and mask obligations, but recently many private companies have announced that they will begin demanding vaccinations from their employees. Attorney General Steve Marshall confirmed on Tuesday that it is legal for businesses to require employees to certify vaccinations. Tyson Foods, which has two factories in Alabama, announced this week that it will require employees to be vaccinated. Two hospitals in Birmingham, one of the first major employers in the United States, announced plans to require employees to be vaccinated late Tuesday. .. Jackson Hospital in Montgomery said Tuesday that there are no current plans to mandate vaccinations. Baptist Health has not yet returned a request for comment. According to Stough, Infirmary Health has chosen not to require it at this time, but this week it began offering $ 100 incentives to vaccinated or vaccinated employees in August. .. Alabama officials believe that the current surge in questions is primarily caused by new, substantially more contagious delta variants. Hospitalizations, which rose to 1,694 on Tuesday, have yet to reach the midwinter peak that led to the wave of deaths. But they are growing at an unprecedented rate. Only 256 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized 4 weeks ago. “It’s very important to increase vaccination and reduce the number of cases,” says Tuberville. Please contact the Montgomery Advertiser reporter Melissa Brown (334-240-0132 or [email protected]).

