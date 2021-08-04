Cook County Records 11,000th COVID-19 Death





Chicago — Cook County has exceeded the threshold of 11,000 deaths from COVID-19. A disastrous pandemic milestone was reported on Tuesday night, more than 16 months after the first fatal case of the virus was identified here.

10,999th death confirmed by Cook County Medical Inspector Office I was a 31-year-old African-American man from the Austin district of Chicago. The 11,000th dead was a 28-year-old Latino man who lived in Little Village. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the 11,000 COVID victims in our community,” Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle said at a press conference Wednesday morning. .. “This reminds us that we are not outside the forest and must be vaccinated with precautions. We are infected with this virus, regardless of age or health. It’s easier to do. It can kill you. It’s definitely leaving behind devastating family and friends. “

by Cook County Medical Inspector, Just under 7% of the county’s 1100 COVID-19 deaths were under the age of 50, but in July that age group accounted for 18% of Cook County’s COVID deaths. .. The black community accounts for about 29% of all COVID deaths in the county, while African Americans accounted for 46% of these deaths in July. Less than 22% of COVID deaths during the pandemic process were in Cook County’s Latino population, but in July Latino Americans accounted for more than 25% of COVID deaths.

Dr. Pony Arunkumar, Chief Coroner of Cook County, said: “11,000 dead are too many 11,000. Get vaccinated. You can save your life. You can save the life of your loved one. You can save your loved one. It will make a difference. “ Since June 26, Cook County has seen a 30% increase in COVID cases, with positive rates jumping from 0.7% to 3.18%. In Illinois, COVID-19 cases have surged 131% overall in the last two weeks. On Tuesday, Illinois’ seven-day average number of cases exceeded 2,000 per day for the first time since May.

“The delta mutant is much more contagious than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 and is currently the predominant mutant in the United States. Abnormally increased cases, hospitalizations and deaths. This is very worrisome to me, as an infectious disease doctor, “said Dr. Sharon Welbel. Cook County Health System Director of Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology. “Vaccination is the most effective intervention to reduce infection, hospitalization and death from this virus.” NS Cook County Public Health Service We issued the latest guidance on July 30 and encouraged residents to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

“The pandemic is still going on and there’s still a lot to do,” said Dr. Kiran Joshi, senior health officer and co-leader of the County Health Department. “We encourage all individuals to be masked and vaccinated in a public indoor environment. These strategies will help end this surge and this pandemic.” About 53.5 percent of Cook County residents are fully vaccinated. Cook County Health has provided nearly 875,000 vaccines since December, and in addition to holding weekly events in the county-wide community, it continues to provide vaccines at the Community Health Center. The Pfizer vaccine is currently available to anyone over the age of 12. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for individuals over the age of 18. “NS Graduate School of Public Health It is estimated that vaccination saved more than 279,000 lives and prevented 1.25 million hospitalizations in the United States. Vaccines are effective. They are safe. “Nearly 192 million Americans have been vaccinated,” said Israel Rocha Jr., CEO of Cook County Health Department. Now is the time to take your shot. “ To find the location of the Cook County vaccine, visit the following website: MyShotCookCounty.. For more information on the number of cases, please visit the following website. Suburban Cook County COVID-19.. To obtain data on COVID-19 deaths in Cook County, please visit: Coroner COVID-19 Map..

