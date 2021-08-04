Essentia Health Mandates Employees to Vaccine

Duluth — Essentia Health On Wednesday, August 4, employees announced that they would need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Healthcare providers have already required staff to be vaccinated with the flu vaccine each year.

A Duluth-based non-profit organization has issued the following statement: “(A) After careful consideration, Essentia will require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID as a condition of employment. Essentia Health service employees will receive their first vaccination by October 1st. You must be vaccinated for the second time in a double vaccination series by 1 November. There is a process to request a medical exemption based on the CDC guidelines or religious exemption.

“This policy affects all employees, including volunteers, students, unemployed medical staff, board members, and others servicing the facility, as well as remote workers.”

Essentia joins other healthcare providers who have done the same, such as the Mayo Clinic, Sanford, Fairview, and Alina healthcare systems when requiring employees to be vaccinated. Minneapolis-based Children’s Minnesota also announced on Wednesday that employees will be required to have a vaccine.

Regarding Essentia vaccination rates, healthcare providers have stated that staff vaccination rates are estimated to be similar to those of other large medical systems around the Midwest. However, Essentia has not tracked employee vaccinations since mid-March.

“At that time, 87% of our doctors and 84% of advanced healthcare providers were vaccinated, but 70% of people in other roles who were vaccinated were vaccinated. Of course, everyone has been vaccinated since then. Everyone who is eligible and can be vaccinated, especially the vulnerable elderly and seriously ill patients in the area we serve. It is highly recommended for healthcare professionals who are obliged to protect. “

Essentia’s Wednesday announcement concludes with the following statement: A long-term care worker who is obliged to protect vulnerable elderly and critically ill patients. We believe that our mission to make healthy changes in the communities we serve is an important way for our colleagues to live. “