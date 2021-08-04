COVID-19 spread high in 71 counties in Wisconsin and was very high in one county.

Madison, Wisconsin (WBAY)-The Wisconsin Health Department states that no county has a low or moderate spread of the COVID-19 virus. Wednesday state weekly updates The COVID-19 infection rate was high in 71 of the 72 counties, he said. The transmission speed in Milwaukee County is very high. It is based on the percentage of positive tests per 100,000 people in the last two weeks (burden) and the rate of change (trajectory) of cases in the last week.

According to the state, about 192 out of 100,000 people in Wisconsin have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last two weeks from July 21st to August 3rd. That’s almost double the rate of 100 per 100,000 in last week’s update. In Milwaukee County, the burden is 376 per 100,000.

Incident and death

Throughout the state, Wisconsin has recorded an average of 902 cases per day over the past seven days. In the latest series of test results, 1,180 tests were positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The average has not exceeded 900 since early February, as the winter surge has eased.

According to the DHS, the average positive rate for 7 days was the percentage of all tests that were positive, and was stable at 7.2% on the second day. It has fallen from 7.5% on Monday and has shown the first decline in positive rates since it began to rise from a 0.7% low on June 23. Since February 5, 2020, 625,314 people in the state have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The DHS reported that 62 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since Tuesday. This is higher than the calculated average of 53 hospitalizations per day, but much better than the 116 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday. Taking into account discharge and death, Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported that there were 341 COVID-19 patients in all hospitals in Wisconsin, including 106 in the intensive care unit on Tuesday. Hospitalizations will be updated late Wednesday afternoon.

There were 23 patients in hospitals in the medical area in the northeastern part of the district, eight of whom were in the ICU. Hospitals in the Fox Valley area of ​​eight counties are treating nine COVID-19 patients, and after weeks of not reporting COVID-19 patients in the ICU, the Fox Valley area has two patients in the ICU. I reported.

There have been three just-reported deaths in the state over the last 30 days. None of these were in the WBAY display area. The state recorded an average of two deaths per day, after which the average temporarily dropped to one per day. The DHS estimates that 7,450 people have died in COVID-19, Wisconsin since March 2020.

This week’s mortality rate is calculated to have dropped from 1.20% in all known cases a month ago to 1.19%. Mortality rates have not increased primarily in new cases, as health officials say vaccination minimizes the severity of COVID-19 infections, including delta variants, and protects the most vulnerable adults. Are: Almost 82% of adults aged 65 and 67 and over A percentage of adults aged 55-64 are fully vaccinated.

vaccination

Daily numbers from vaccinated people indicate that more people are seeking vaccination during this outbreak. The number of people vaccinated for the first time exceeded the number of people who completed the vaccine series for 10 consecutive weekdays (the number of weekends was not reported). Almost twice as many (22,110) as those who received the first injection were listed this week. Or, those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were almost twice as likely as those who completed the vaccination series (11,984).

The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine has increased every three weeks. It is not yet known if that trend will continue for the fourth week.

Health officials blame the CDC for delta mutations in the COVID-19 virus As contagious as chickenpox So far, it can be more dangerous than other variants. A CDC study found that vaccinated people infected with the delta mutant Carry as high viral load as unvaccinated, They are only less affected by it. According to the CDC, the vaccine, even with the delta variant, is still very effective in preventing COVID-19 infection from leading to serious illness and death.

Children between the ages of 12 and 15 continue to have the highest percentage by age group receiving the first dose in the second consecutive report from the state. Local health departments and school districts encourage parents to vaccinate their students before school begins.

Age-specific vaccinated Wisconsin population (and changes since Tuesday)

12-15: 34.9% received (+0.4) / 29.4% completed (+0.2)

16-17: 43.5% received (+0.3) / 39.0% completed (+0.1)

18-24: 45.1% received (+0.2) / 41.1% completed (+0.0)

25-34: 49.4% received (+0.1) / 46.1% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 57.4% received (+0.2) / 54.1% completed (+0.1)

45-54: 59.6% received (+0.2) / 56.5% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 69.7% received (+0.1) / 66.8% completed (+0.0)

65 years of age or older: 83.9% received (+0.0) / 81.8% completed (+0.0)

Vaccination by county population (Wednesday)

County (population) (healthy area) Population percentage (change from previous report) Population completion rate (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 52.3% (+ 0.1) 49.8% (+ 0.0) Calmette (50,089) (FV) 47.1% (+ 0.0) 44.8% (+ 0.0) Dodge (87,839) 42.1% (+ 0.2) 39.8% (+ 0.0) By (27,668) (NE) 67.5% (+ 0.2) 65.1% (+ 0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 44.9% (+ 0.1) 42.7% (+ 0.0) Forest (9,004) 42.9% (+ 0.0) 41.0% (+ 0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 45.0% (+ 0.2) 43.2% (+ 0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 46.1% (+ 0.1) 43.9% (+ 0.0) Kewanee (20,434) (NE) 42.1% (+ 0.1) 40.8% (+ 0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 49.3% (+ 0.1) 46.8% (+ 0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 43.2% (+ 0.1) 41.0% (+ 0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 55.2% (+ 0.4) 50.4% (+ 0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 43.6% (+ 0.1) 41.8% (+ 0.0) Outer Gami (187,885) (FV) 52.3% (+ 0.2) 49.6% (+ 0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 38.5% (+ 0.1) 36.6% (+ 0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 50.7% (+ 0.1) 48.4% (+ 0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 45.0% (+ 0.1) 43.0% (+ 0.1) Waushala (24,443) (FV) 37.1% (+ 0.1) 35.5% (+ 0.0) Winevago (171,907) (FV) 50.2% (+ 0.1) 47.8% (+ 0.1) North-East Region (474,200) (NE) 240,556 (50.7%) (+ 0.1) 229,436 (48.4%) (+ 0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 267,091 (48.6%) (+ 0.1) 253,987 (46.2%) (+ 0.1) Wisconsin (5,822,434) 3,042,387 (52.3%) (+ 0.2) 2,883,052 (49.5%) (+ 0.0)

State offers to encourage COVID-19 vaccination Free cream puffs For those who have been vaccinated with Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson at the West Allis Fair Clinic at the Wisconsin Fair.

Outagamie County Public Health and Wisconsin National Guard have partnered at the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Fox River Mall. The walk-in clinic near Scheels will operate on certain days from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on September 2. Outagamie County website..

Total county cases and deaths on Wednesday (Counties with new cases or deaths are shown in bold) **

Brown – 32,359 cases (+25) (259 people died)

Calmette – 5,930 (+5) (51 people died)

Dickinson (Mississippi) * -2,438 cases (59 dead)

Dodge – 12,167 cases (+5) (177 people died)

Door – 2,657 cases (+2) (30 people died)

Florence-458 cases (13 dead)

Fondolac-12,796 square meters (+26) (133 people died)

Forest-983 (+1) (24 people died)

Gogebic (Michigan) * -1,088 cases (24 dead)

Green Lake-1,639 (+2) (21 people died)

Iron (Michigan) * – 1,005 (43 people died)

Kewany – 2,392 cases (28 deaths)

Wrangler-2,066 (+2) (35 people died)

Manitowoc – 7,728 (+4) (76 people died)

Marinette-4,266 (revised -2 ​​by state) (68 dead)

Menominee (Michigan) * -1,815 cases (41 dead)

Menominee – 812 (+1) (11 people died)

Oconto – 4,599 cases (+1) (63 people died)

Outagami – 21,093 (+17) (226 people died)

Shawano – 4,822 (+2) (73 people died)

Sheboygan – 14,103 (+20) (154 people died)

Waupaca – 5,035 (+3) (123 people died)

Wow Shara – 2,239 (+2) (35 people died)

Winnebago – 18,634 (+33) (204 people died)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. The Michigan Department of Health updates information only on Tuesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports and may differ from local health department numbers. Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within the county’s boundaries, including tribal, local, and county health departments. The county website may not. Also, while the public health department updates data at different times, DHS freezes numbers received by the same time each day to produce an afternoon report.

