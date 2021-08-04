“Infertile” woman learned that she was pregnant shortly before surgery for endometriosis

Chelsea Pedley, 23, from Birmingham, was said to have “almost no chance of becoming pregnant” because she had been in pain for two years because of endometriosis.

Ultimately, the personal trainer was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis (a condition in which tissue grows around the genitals).

However, while waiting for keyhole surgery to remove the cyst, from Birmingham in Westmid, Chelsea noticed that she was pregnant with a miracle baby.



















In June 2021, she and her partner Troy Hems, 28, became parents of Izia Hems, now five weeks old.

She states:

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom, but I felt like I was robbed of my dreams.

“Thankfully, my support partner, Troy, who is also a personal trainer, helped me stay active and on track.



















“Eating a healthy diet and taking vitamins along with exercise helped me mentally cope with the catastrophic news.”

Chelsea has always suffered from severe cramps and irregular menstruation, often remaining tied to her bed.

She went back and forth with her doctor for two years and eventually paid £ 200 to see a private specialist who was diagnosed with endometriosis.

In August 2020, Chelsea was rushed to the hospital and hospitalized for a month.



















She adds:

“I was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was hospitalized because I needed to relieve my pain 24 hours a day.

“I literally couldn’t move. That was horrifying.”

The following month, Chelsea was booked for laparoscopy keyhole surgery.

She was ready for surgery when the nurse asked Chelsea to have a pregnancy test-a normal part of the routine for this type of procedure.



















She states: “I was excited about the surgery, but I was very worried because the doctor said I might need to remove the fallopian tubes.

“They did ask me to do a pregnancy test, but for a million years I didn’t expect it to return positive.

“I was very shocked when the nurse came back and said’Congratulations’.

“I couldn’t believe it-I thought I couldn’t give birth. I called Troy to pick me up, and he was completely shocked. rice field.”

Chelsea had no symptoms for nine months, so her pregnancy was successful.

She is currently sharing her story to raise awareness of endometriosis.

She states: “Troy and I couldn’t imagine our lives without Lee Ji-ah now. He’s our world. I’m living evidence that miracles will come true.













“I was depressed about the diagnosis, but I managed to get myself back and change my mind.

“I think healthy eating, regular exercise, and talking helped me a lot.

“Downing affects your body, so I encourage people living in this harsh condition to talk to someone, even if it’s me.

“I’m booked to have a laparoscopy right away. I already have everything I need, so I don’t care if they need to get rid of some of my reproductive organs. plug.”