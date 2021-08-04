The COVID-19 vaccine seems to protect the patient’s lungs.Rising depression among young people





A nurse prepares for the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Glangwili General Hospital in Carmarthen, Wales, UK, on ​​April 7, 2021. JacobKing / Pool via REUTERS

August 4th (Reuters)-The following is a summary of some of the latest scientific research on the new coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccine may protect the patient’s lungs New data from India suggest that patients vaccinated against the “breakthrough” COVID-19 infection may not affect the lungs as much as unvaccinated patients. Doctors there surveyed 205 adults with confirmed COVID-19. More than half of the people surveyed were under the age of 50. Of those surveyed, 14% were fully vaccinated, 15% were partially vaccinated, and the rest were unvaccinated. All had computed tomography (CT) scans of the lungs. Researchers scored each of the five leaves in each lung on a scale ranging from 0 to 5 when the leaves were virus-free. This means that over 75% of the leaves were affected. Of the 25 possible, the average lung CT severity score was 0 for fully vaccinated patients, 4 for partially vaccinated patients, and 11 for non-vaccinated groups, according to a report posted to medRxiv on Tuesday prior to peer review. did. “Vaccination may not prevent infection in some patients, but it reduces the severity of COVID-19 disease,” said Dr. Jaimin Trivedy of the University of Louisville, Kentucky, who co-authored the study. He said he emphasized “facts”. (((https://bit.ly/3Citpgk). Adolescent depression, a young adult during a pandemic According to a new study, the number of adolescents and young adults in the United States screened for a positive risk of depression and suicide increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The researchers examined electronic health records of 68,699 people aged 12 to 21 who received primary care at the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital. The proportion of adolescents screened for positive symptoms of depression increased from 5% in June-December 2019 to 6.2% in the same month of 2020. The percentage screened for positive suicide risk increased from 6.1% to 7.1% during the same period. Stephanie Maine, co-author of the University of Pennsylvania, said: “There are prominent examples of school closures and disruptions in everyday life, social isolation, family health concerns, financial stress, political disruptions and racism. It could have all affected. ” The findings may underestimate the problem, her team said in a Wednesday pediatric report. Young people with the most severe mental health symptoms may not have sought treatment in primary care. “When children return to school, it’s important to help schools, teachers and coaching counselors learn and deal with the most difficult things for 18 months for the first time in a while,” he said. He wasn’t involved in the study, said Dr. Stephen Patrick of Vanderbilt University. (((https://bit.ly/3jgugFy). A piece of tape improves the adhesion of wearing a mask Indianapolis Emergency Department (ED) staff have found that tapeing the nasal bridge mask is an easy and low-cost way to ensure that people can wear it properly. At the Eskenage Hospital ED, where everyone had to wear a mask, researchers recruited 123 non-severe patients and either wore the mask as usual or randomly assigned the mask to the bridge of the nose. I did. Surgical tape. Patients can wear their own masks or the masks provided by the hospital. After an hour, all patients in the tape group were still wearing the mask properly. In the control group, 31% of patients either had their masks removed or had their nose or nose and mouth exposed, the researchers reported in an annual emergency medicine report on Monday. “Adhesive tape improves patient adherence through the use of universal masks,” they concluded. This “cheap, simple, low-risk intervention helps healthcare team members apply to any patient mask to reduce unnecessary spread of the virus.” (((https://bit.ly/3rUdKPs). Click Reuters graphics About the vaccine under development. Report by Nancy Rapid and Lisa Lapaport. Edited by Bill Berkrot Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

