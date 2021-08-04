Studies have found that alcohol is associated with more cancer than previously thought | Cancer





According to major studies, alcohol consumption increases the risk of developing more cancer than previously thought. The study also found that drinking coffee also prevented liver cancer. Alcohol consumption is associated with several cancers, including head and neck cancer (mouth, pharynx, larynx), esophageal cancer, bowel cancer, and the more widely known association between breast and liver cancer. When, Imperial College London.. The study also showed that drinking at least one cup of coffee daily was associated with a lower risk of developing liver cancer. Basal cell carcinoma On the skin, with the effects observed in both decaffeinated and decaffeinated coffee. Researchers have found that eating dairy products and whole grains reduces the risk of colorectal cancer. Giota Mitrou, Director of Research and Innovation in the World cancer The research fund that funded the research said: Further research needs to better understand the mechanisms involved in the association between coffee and cancer, and between alcohol and various cancer subtypes. “ She said people worried about how diet affects their risk of cancer can consult the WCRF. Cancer Prevention RecommendationsAdvocates limiting alcohol consumption, healthy weight and physical activity, and enjoying a diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruits and legumes. Alcohol increases the risk of cancer because when it is metabolized, it breaks down into chemicals that can bind to DNA, causing mutations that can lead to cancer. alcohol It can also increase the levels of hormones associated with the development of certain types of breast cancer. In general, scientists have found that the more alcoholic beverages a person consumes, the higher the risk of developing one of the associated cancers. The authors of the study are looking for more targeted public health policies that people can understand. Relationship between drinking and cancer To encourage them to limit their consumption. Conversely, coffee has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and is thought to protect against diseases caused by inflammation such as cancer. The Imperial study examined data from 860 reviews of published studies investigating the association between food and nutrient intake and the risk of developing or dying from 11 different cancers. Researchers have found a weak link between cancer and most types of food and drink, but evidence of an increased risk of alcohol intake and a reduced risk of coffee and dairy products is that they It was strong for the 11 cancers examined.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/aug/04/alcohol-linked-more-cancers-previously-thought-study-coffee-liver

