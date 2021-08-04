York County residents need to mask indoors, even if they are fully vaccinated





York County reached significant levels of infection on Wednesday. This is the threshold at which masks should be resumed indoors, even for fully vaccinated people. “The transition from mid-to-important to our infection assessment is not underestimated,” said Dr. Matt Howie, director of health care at York City Health Department. “We have quietly seen it.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, York and 27 other Pennsylvania counties have significant levels of infection. The CDC classifies transmissions into four levels: low, medium, real, and high. In Pennsylvania, only Crawford County was considered to have high levels of infection. All of this happens when delta variants have spurred a surge in new COVID-19 cases in most parts of the country, especially in low-vaccination areas. Fully vaccinated people can still spread the disease, but the risk of being hospitalized or dying from it is much lower. more:York City Hall always needs a mask, whether vaccinated or not In addition to the CDC’s new masking guidelines, substantial and high levels of infection meet the requirements for a two-month eviction moratorium renewal that lasts until October 3. The previous Moratorium expired on Saturday. The CDC saw the extension of the moratorium as an essential step in protecting people affected by the pandemic, but the updated masking recommendations are drawing more glittering pictures. Last month, CDC director Rochelle Walensky told reporters that the new guidelines were “not welcome news.” “It’s not welcome news that masking will be part of the lives of people who have already been vaccinated,” Warensky said. “This new guidance weighs heavily on me.” more:Senator Mastriano wants to issue an election subpoena within two weeks State Health spokesman Maggi Barton said state health officials recommend that residents follow new guidelines, but that is not required. Although the CDC’s updated guidelines raise increasing concerns, the State Department of Health claims that it has no plans to re-implement state-wide mask mandates. Federal mitigation efforts are underway as COVID-19 cases continue to surge nationwide, including York County. The county has seen 95 cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days. This is a 143.6% increase over the previous 14 days, when there were 39 cases per 100,000 people. It is also the highest 14-day case rate since June 6, with 99 cases per 100,000. Throughout Pennsylvania, the number of cases has increased by 173% in the last 14 days, according to a New York Times analysis. According to health experts, this increase is primarily driven by the delta mutant, the most contagious coronavirus mutant to date. This variant has led to a breakthrough case, or an increase in cases among fully vaccinated people. It has also been shown to increase the likelihood that a fully vaccinated person will be infected with COVID-19. According to the CDC, 72% of samples contained variants in regions including Delaware, Washington, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. State and county level data are not available, but local immunization rates are worrisome to health authorities. “We really have to look at the direction, the momentum. That’s a pattern of concern. There are still quite a few unvaccinated populations,” Howie said. Like what you are reading?Think subscribe Support local journalism. For example, according to The New York Times, about 48% of residents in York County are fully vaccinated. This is less than 53% of the state as a whole. As of noon Wednesday, York County had 55 additional COVID-19 cases, for a total of 47,671 cases since the outbreak began, the State Department of Health reported. No new deaths were reported, with 838 deaths in the county. The number of people who tested negative for COVID-19 was 168,955, which was about 3.4% of the total negative test results for 4,934,861 people in the state. Editor’s Note: Graphs showing daily COVID-19 cases and deaths in York County may differ from those reported in York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 update due to the way the data are reported. I have. State Department of Health. — You can contact Logan Hullinger at [email protected] or on Twitter (@LoganHullYD).

