“He was the healthiest and healthiest person I know”: A British fitness enthusiast who refused the Covid-19 vaccine died at the age of 42.

John Earls from England died in Covid-19. His sister shared a story to raise awareness about the dangers of the virus and the importance of vaccines.

A healthy, healthy 42-year-old who liked to climb mountains died COVID-19 After refusing to get Vaccination, Leaving his family in Britain and devastating.

John Ears from Southport, England, He was climbing a Welsh mountain in the weeks before he was infected with Covid-19, said his sister Jenny McCann.

Her 42-year-old twin brother died last week in the intensive care unit of a British hospital due to organ failure. She said he died just four weeks after the virus-positive test.

McCann share Her tragic story on social media. To raise awareness of the importance of getting vaccinated, she tagged a media agency in her post.

on twitterMcCann wrote to her brother that she was “the healthiest and healthiest person” she knew.

She said the only existing health condition he had was his own belief in immortality. However, in an early tweet on July 4, McCann said he had asthma shortly after his brother was taken to the hospital.

“He thought it would be okay if he got infected with Covid-19. He thought he would get a mild illness.”

She said he didn’t want to vaccinate his body. After testing that he was positive and needed medical care, he said, “I was filled with all the medicine in the hospital. They threw everything at him.”

But in the end, the infection led to organ failure and he died.

“I told the consultant that he should have been vaccinated before he was ventilated. I wish he had heard. His death was a tragedy. It shouldn’t have happened. He was a mom. And leave a dad, a sister (me), and a 19-year-old daughter. “

She said her two children had lost a fun uncle. My uncle was always playing with me and dressed as Father Christmas on Christmas Day. Her mother “lost a boy”, but her niece lost her beloved dad.

“This shouldn’t have happened. My mother wants people to know about John. For his story to save someone’s life. Pain and loss that drives people to vaccinate. For, “she said. Said..

McCann’s social media posts are widely liked and shared with many UK-based media organizations. Parents, And that Independence, I have published an article about my family.

Tributes from strangers who came across McCann’s story online, as well as from friends at Eyes, came to social media.

A friend of Ears wrote on his Facebook page, He said, “the most true gentleman I have ever met.”

“It’s an absolutely tragic and tragic loss for so many. We all will miss John and his love and laughter deeply.”

“John couldn’t be stronger or fitter anymore. Covid doesn’t discriminate,” she said.

Bodybuilding Fitness Tournament page He also said he was a big character with an amazing physique and shared a homage to him.

“He has made many friends since the time of the competition and will miss us all forever.”