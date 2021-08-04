Michigan Health Authorities Recommend Masks for Schools from Kindergarten to High School





Governor Gretchen Whitmer approved a recommendation for universal masking in school buildings from kindergarten to high school on Wednesday, calling it a precautionary measure to maximize face-to-face learning. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Updated recommendations for schoolsThe 2021-22 academic year guidance states that it reflects the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 masking and prevention strategies for safer school operations. State health officials have updated recommendations to help prevent the spread of the virus within school buildings, reduce confusion in face-to-face learning, and protect vulnerable individuals and those who are not fully vaccinated. Said it was designed to be. School districts in Michigan are allowed to create their own rules for masking, as guidance is a recommendation and not part of the state’s health department’s mandate. Whitmer Last week she said she had no plans to regain the requirement that people mask indoors. MDHHS Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the ministry has issued guidance to protect Michigan residents of all ages. “We are working to ensure that Michigan students and educators are safe in the classroom, including those who may not have been vaccinated yet,” Khaldun said. Stated. In addition to the consistent use of correct masks, state health officials have other CDC strategies to promote COVID-19 vaccination of qualified staff and students, at least 3 feet of school between students in the classroom. Said that physical distance in, including wearing an indoor mask. Students, teachers and staff, regardless of vaccination status. “If you can’t maintain a physical distance of 3 feet, it’s especially important to combine multiple other preventative strategies, such as indoor masking, screening tests, cohorting, and improved ventilation, to reduce your risk of infection,” Guidance said. Says. Ventilation has also been identified by state health authorities as an important strategy for school CDCs. This includes recommendations to open multiple doors and windows, use fans to increase the effectiveness of open windows, and improve ventilation by modifying the HVAC or air filtration system. In June, state health officials recommended that students and staff continue to wear masks and stay socially distant from vaccinations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The State Department of Health said it has issued interim recommendations to schools to prevent the transmission of coronavirus in school buildings to reduce confusion in face-to-face learning and protect unvaccinated individuals. According to MDHHS guidance, vaccines are “incredibly effective,” but the school environment attracts a large number of individuals who may not yet be fully vaccinated. Currently, children under the age of 12 are not eligible for vaccination. The weekly number of people in Michigan who took the first COVID-19 shots increased consistently for two months and then increased for the third straight week. This increase was consistent with the epidemic of the delta variant, the most contagious coronavirus variant to date, and the $ 5 million state sweepstakes designed to encourage vaccination. Last week there were about 41,000 primary immunizations, the highest since the week of June 13-19. The initial dose in July is lower than in June (about 192,000 vs. about 167,000), and officials say that vaccination rates are always lower in mid-summer. Approximately 64% of residents over the age of 16 receive at least one dose. The state target is 70%. Almost half of Michigan’s inhabitants are in counties where the CDC encourages fully vaccinated people to wear masks in a public indoor environment because of “high” or “significant” coronavirus infections. I live. This guidance affected 33 counties (including large counties such as Auckland, McComb, and Ingam) as of Monday, and most were small when the CDC’s new recommendations were issued almost a week ago. Increased from 10 local counties. The county is home to more than 4.5 million inhabitants, accounting for 46% of the state’s population. The 7-day average for new Michigan COVID-19 cases was 678 on Saturday, up from 241 two weeks ago. Based on data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the case rate was 76.8 per 100,000, lower than in all but four states. [email protected] Contributed by The Associated Press.

