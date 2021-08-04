Connect with us

A genetic secret has been discovered in which women of age begin menopause | Menopause

A series of genetic signals that affect the age at which a woman begins menopause have been identified and may pave the way for fertility treatments that may extend a woman’s natural reproductive life.

Researchers have scanned the genes of more than 200,000 women and found nearly 300 genetic signals. Researchers say this helps identify why some women are predisposed to premature menopause, the health effects of premature menopause, and whether these signals can be manipulated to give birth. I am.

the studyLeading by scientists at the University of Cambridge, the University of Exeter, and the University of Copenhagen, they have discovered that two genes, named CHEK1 and CHEK2, are the key to understanding the differences between these women, although they are still in their infancy.

When CHEK2 was inhibited in mice, their offspring had a longer reproductive lifespan.

Similarly, when CHEK1 was overexpressed in mice, it extended the reproductive lifespan of offspring by increasing the number of fetal eggs starting.

Their data suggest that women deficient in sufficient CHEK2 protein experienced menopause more than three years later than women with normal CHEK2 levels.

Researchers have also investigated the specific health effects of early or late menopause.

They genetically found that premature menopause increased the risk of type 2 diabetes and was associated with poor bone health and an increased risk of fractures.

However, they also found that premature menopause reduces the risk of some types of cancer, such as ovarian cancer and breast cancer.

Dr. Catherine Ruth of the University of Exeter, co-author of the study, said:

“I think this is probably due to short lifetime exposure to high levels of sex hormones, which are high while women are still menstruating.”

Ruth added: “We hope that our work will help women offer new possibilities to help them plan for the future.

“By finding more genetic causes of variability in the timing of menopause, we have shown that we can predict which women will have earlier menopause and will have difficulty getting pregnant naturally.

“And because we are born with genetic variation, we can provide this advice to young women.”

Professor Eva Hoffmann of the University of Copenhagen is also a co-author of the study, stating that their findings “provide potential new directions for therapeutic approaches that may aim to treat infertility, especially in the treatment of IVF.” ..

She added: “Of course, there are many scientific questions and safety concerns that must be addressed before this can be attempted by humans.

“But our study shows that targeted short-term inhibition of these pathways during IVF treatment may help improve the response of some women. . “

Women’s reproductive life begins at puberty and ends at menopause, Menopause varies considerably from woman to woman – Most women menopause between the ages of 40 and 60 (about 1% menopause before the age of 40). As with almost all health conditions, this timing is determined by genetics combined with environmental and lifestyle factors.

Although these environmental factors such as smoking and BMI have been well studied, the genetic basis for menopause is relatively unclear. The supply of female eggs is determined in utero before birth, but during reproductive life, some are lost due to cell death caused by DNA damage, so investigating these genetic basis is not possible. It was difficult.

“We found five times more genetic factors than previously known,” said Dr. John Perry, a research author at the University of Cambridge. “When it comes to what we know about the genetics of menopause, it’s a big leap.”

One of the main objectives of this study was to help predict the window of women’s natural fertility rate. There are several tests that can measure hormones that indicate low ovarian reserve in women, but by the time they are detected, the decline has already begun-there is no long-term prediction of when the decline will begin, Said Perry.

Further studies may help identify women who are at relatively high risk compared to other women, he added.

“Ultimately, we’re working on this kind of predictive test that can analyze someone’s DNA and guess what the natural fertility rate window will look like, and women will be more informed. You can make reproductive choices, “he said.

Based on the genetic variation identified, the researchers also created a risk score to assess whether it is possible to identify which women are more likely to reach menopause early.

“We compared our ability to predict genetic risk with smoking, the best non-genetic predictor we know,” says Perry.

“After all, our genetic risk score has not yet reached the level of clinical usefulness, but it is a better predictor than smoking.”

