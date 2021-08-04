More than 500 children tested positive for COVID-19, RSV last week

Kansas City, Missouri — More than 500 children COVID-19 or RS virus , Commonly known as RSV, last week Children’s Mercy Kansas City ..

According to Children’s Mercy, 269 patients were COVID-19 positive and 259 were RSV positive among inpatient and outpatient children treated in the hospital system from July 26th to August 1st last week. was.

Just recently at the end of spring, Children’s Mercy showed an average of about 30 positive pediatric COVID-19 cases per week. According to Dr. Jennifer Schuster, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Children’s Mercy Hospital, the number doubled in June and surged further in July.

According to Children’s Mercy, 10 pediatric COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Monday afternoon.

Schuster said the most common reasons for COVID 19-positive children to need hospitalization are breathing problems and shortness of breath.

“We’re definitely seeing an increase, and that number is now on the higher side than we’ve seen across the pandemic,” Schster said.

Patients vary in length of stay, including those who are hospitalized within 24 hours, according to Schuster.

Child mercy has an average of 9 to 11 inpatient COVID-19 patients in recent weeks.

This is combined with an increase in RSV cases, including those requiring hospitalization. This is a rare situation during the summer.

“This is a common virus,” says Schuster. “Most children receive it within the first year of life and are usually prevalent during the flu season …. RSV was less common this year. Probably everything to stop COVID-19. This is because the measures (masking, distance) for RSV also hindered the circulation of RSV. “

This trend is also evident nationwide, with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting only one childhood death from influenza during the 2020-21 season.

Schuster attributed the increased diagnosis of COVID-19 and RSV to behavioral changes after the health order expired in May, saying, “People begin to take off masks, social and physical distances. It got shorter and started to go back to before COVID-19. Customs. “

Kansas City, Missouri Revives Maskman Date Indoors for vaccinated and unvaccinated people this week.

Schools throughout the Kansas City area US $ 232 from Soto Is considering health-related mitigation strategies for grades 2021-22. This will start in the next few weeks. Updated COVID-19 surge Fueled by the Delta variant.

Related | 100 KC Regional Physician School Districts Adopting Universal Masking

The number of cases of both COVID-19 and RSV is increasing. Pushed up child mercy “to capacity” The hospital said last week.

This does not mean that Children’s Mercy was unable to accept new patients, but they had to wait longer in bed to accommodate an unusually large number of patients admitted for care. Needed additional staff on the bed.

“Capacity can have many implications,” says Schuster. “It can mean that the kids have to wait in bed. That can mean that additional staffing is needed. It can mean a variety of different things. There are sometimes, which means that we need to wait a little longer in our emergency department before the kids go upstairs and go to bed. But we take care of all those kids and Keep them safe while they are in the hospital. “

Last week, increasing patient waiting times for hospitalization was the biggest problem, Schster said. “But we were able to take care of all the children who came to the hospital.”

“We saw an increase in children requiring RSV and hospitalization,” she said. “Like everyone else in the community, the number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing. We have not lost the ability to care for children. We have children hospitalized and properly I have been taking care of it. “