Sequencing used to identify delta and other coronavirus variants

To do that, scientists use a process called Genome sequencing.. As a disease control prevention center I will explain, The sequence is Decipher the gene Of the virus Understand better Factors such as its spread and evolution.

John EverettWho will help We are doing such a study at Penmedison to understand the existence of the virus in the Deladelphia Valley, explaining:Research institutes, including Penn, are studying samples collected from the community by sequencing the viral genomes of those samples. Identify mutations in the genome by comparing them to the original Wuhan strain that defines the viral variant or lineage using specific mutation grouping. “

“”You can track the relative ascending and descending of different strains and categorize them by zip code to see how the different strains are spread in our area, “says Bioinformatics, a research group at the University of Pennsylvania. Informatics Director Everett said. He told me by email.

Of the group data It shows that the delta variant has rapidly become the major strain identified in most of the samples tested from the University of Pennsylvania Health System.

Some findings made through PCR testing can provide insight into suspected strains. for example, Alpha variant — First identified in the UK in September 2020 — Cause PCR failure Due to mutations in the mutant, the viral S gene, which encodes the surface peplomer, is involved.

According to Everett, the PCR test checks “multiple regions of the viral genome” because mutations are expected to cause test problems. That’s “another reason surveillance is important, to identify mutations in the community that can interfere with the test and adjust the test as needed,” he said.

Dr. Marie Louise Laundry, NSThe president of the Institute of Clinical Virology at Yale New Haven Hospital mentioned the problem of the S gene. “It only suggested alpha,” as it was just one of the characteristic mutations in alpha. As she told us in an email, whole-genome sequencing is still needed to confirm that it is actually an alpha mutant.

Pinsky, who is also the medical director of Stanford Healthcare’s Institute for Clinical Virology, said his institute is the second most run., In various PCR tests on SARS-CoV-2 positive samples, Variant of concern and mutant strain of interest Before sequencing.

For the Delta variant, Pinsky said L452R mutation Approximately 94% of the samples analyzed in his laboratory show that the mutation proves to be delta when sequenced. In addition, he said that about 90% of all positive samples recently sequenced by his lab are deltas.

“Delta is certainly not a hoax,” Pinsky said.

Some of the online virus posts suggest that the patient is “diagnosed” with the delta variant, but all the experts we consulted are usually unaware of the patient’s identified strain. Said. You can make inferences.

Dr. Atour Butte I emailed us that sequencing would analyze.It is not a clinical trial. “

“These sequences are used for public health tracking and epidemiology,” said Butte, a professor of pediatrics and epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco, and head of the Bakar Computational Health Sciences Institute at the university. .. “Currently, we do not offer different medical care based on the existence of one variant or another.”

