Wisconsin COVID-19 cases have high virus levels even when fully vaccinated | Local news

Of the 50 samples genetically tested to determine which strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is present, 42, or 84%, are delta mutants and appear to be more contagious. Almost all new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin carry delta mutations, including those who have been vaccinated.

Vaccination remains important because available vaccines against the virus are also effective against delta mutants and help prevent new dangerous cases, the researchers said.

“They are still working to prevent people from getting infected, but they weren’t necessarily against previous types of viruses,” said David O’Connor, a professor of UW School of Medicine and Public Health. I have. “As long as the vaccine keeps people away from the hospital, I think they are working fine.”

Wisconsin reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an average of 902 daily, the highest since February when vaccines were scarce.

As of Wednesday, approximately 353 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 114 were admitted to the intensive care unit. This is well below the peak of the 2,277 patient hospitals infected in mid-November, but nearly five times the recent lows of 74 patients admitted with the coronavirus on July 6.