Increasing cases of Covid-19 led by US and Mexico, says PAHO leader





A vial containing the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was taken in London on June 14, 2021. DinendraHaria / SOAPImages / LightRocket / Getty Images According to a statement by Health Minister Sajid Javid on Wednesday, the British government recommends that children 16 and 17 years old be given the first Covid-19 vaccine “as soon as possible”. This recommendation was issued after the UK Joint Commission on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) updated the guidance and advised all 16 and 17 year olds to receive the first dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. I did. The updated guidance is a change from the UK’s previous plan to provide the Covid-19 vaccine only if the children are in their underlying health condition. “In the last few weeks, there have been major changes in the way COVID-19 spreads in the UK, especially in the younger age group. The adult vaccine program has gone very well and more safety data is available. It is important to consider vaccination advice for children and young people. “ According to a JCVI statement, the UK government will prioritize the first dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for young people, while postponing the recommendation for a second dose. “The purpose is for the second dose to be given later, for example, when a young person starts work or goes to college, or when another wave of cases begins to occur in the winter, for example. It is important to maintain the health and school life of young people in the fall semester and to minimize the impact on education as much as possible. For now, the first dose of the younger age group We recommend that you prioritize, “said JCVI, adding that a second dose is likely. Ultimately, it will be delivered 12 weeks after the first dose. “In the UK, where vaccines are well received among adults, we can take a more preventative approach to deploying the vaccine to young people who are at low risk of serious harm from COVID-19.” JCVI continued. Studies show that young people respond better to the vaccine than older people, and a single dose is expected to be about 80% protective against hospitalization. “The COVID-19 vaccine has saved more than 60,000 lives and prevented 22 million infections in the United Kingdom alone. They are building a barrier against the virus and are the best way to protect people from serious illness. I recommend both jabs to anyone who is eligible to get ahead as soon as possible, “said Javid. “JCVI does not recommend vaccinations under the age of 16 without underlying health, but we will continue to consider its position based on the latest data,” the Minister of Health added. “People aged 12 to 15 years with severe neuropathy, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression, multiple or severe learning disabilities, and people in this age group who are the contacts of immunosuppressed individual households are already vaccinated. JCVI will continue to review the data and provide up-to-date information about risky groups aged 12 to 15 years and whether additional groups will be added. “

