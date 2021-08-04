Michigan publishes updated COVID-19 guidance for schools





ACROSS MICHIGAN — Published by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Updated recommendations for schools To minimize exposure to coronavirus. According to state health officials, the revised guidelines prevent COVID-19 infection in school buildings, reduce confusion in face-to-face learning, and protect vulnerable and completely unvaccinated people. Designed to help you.

“Our students and staff need to attend as many schools as possible this year,” said state supervisor Dr. Michael Reisz. “Following informed guidance from national and state health professionals helps keep our students and staff healthy and maximize student learning.” Guidance has been updated to reflect the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on masking and prevention strategies to help run schools more safely, according to state health authorities. It includes guidance on assessing risk levels when making decisions about implementing a hierarchical prevention strategy for COVID-19.

“We are committed to ensuring that Michigan students and educators are safe in the classroom, including those who may not yet be vaccinated,” MDHHS said. Dr. Johnny Cardun, Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Chief of Health, said. “MDHHS has issued this guidance to protect misciganders of all ages. To all qualified residents as it is the best defense against viruses and the way we should go. We will continue to encourage you to obtain a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. To end this pandemic. “ The main strategies recommended by the CDC to keep schools safer are:

1.1. Promotion of vaccination For COVID-19 for qualified staff and students. Vaccination has proven to be very effective as a major public health prevention strategy. 2.2. Use of consistent and correct mask

A. The CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all educators, staff, students, and school visitors, regardless of vaccination status. B. The CDC has recommendations for proper use of masks.

C. CDC orders require that all persons, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks on public transport, including school buses.

3.3. Physical distance The CDC recommends that schools maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet between students in the classroom and that students, teachers, and staff wear indoor masks, regardless of vaccination status. If you cannot maintain a physical distance of 3 feet, it is especially important to combine several other preventive strategies, such as indoor masking, screening tests, cohorting, and improved ventilation, to reduce your risk of infection. 4.4. Screening test You can identify infected people, including those without symptoms that can be transmitted, and take steps to prevent further infections and outbreaks. 5.5. ventilation A. Open multiple doors and windows, use a child-safe fan to enhance the effectiveness of the open windows, and improve ventilation by making changes to the HVAC or air filtration system. B. Avoid crowded and / or poorly ventilated indoor activities (eg, engage in outdoor activities when possible). C. If there are no safety risks, open or crack windows on buses and other modes of transportation to improve air circulation. 6.6. Hand wash and breathing etiquette: Promotes hand washing and covers coughing and sneezing.

7. Stay home and take a test when sick A. In case of illness or illness, encourage students and staff to stay home COVID19 Symptoms.. B. Encourage students and staff to be tested for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status Symptomatology Or if they are in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. 8.8. Contact tracing In combination with quarantine: Working with the local health department. 9. Cleaning and disinfection: Cleaning once a day is usually sufficient to adequately remove potential viruses that may be present on the surface.Disinfection (using a disinfectant) US Environmental Protection Agency COVID-19 Web pages) remove bacteria remaining on the surface, further reducing the risk of spreading the infection. CDC has information about routines cleaning Helps maintain a healthy facility. The following factors should be used when deciding on a mitigation strategy: Level Community infection Of COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccination rate Among the community, students, teachers and staff.

Frequent use of SARS-CoV-2 screening test programs for fully unvaccinated students, teachers and staff.

Outbreak of COVID-19, or increasing trend in schools and surrounding areas.

The age of children attending school and the risks associated with school, extracurricular and social activities.

