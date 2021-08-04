Health
“He is behaving very suspiciously.”
Woman can’t understand why she can’t understand her reason husband Protection mysterious box.
She said on RedditAm i A ******“Forum. Her husband brought House A box of olives from his friend Jason. While Jason was away, he asked her husband to take care of the olives. Her husband kept the olives in the refrigerator. When she thoroughly cleaned the fridge, he was furious that she would touch the olive box.
“I had no problem keeping it safe at the bottom of the fridge,” she said. explanation.. “My husband always pays attention to the box and asks me not to open it because it’s rude to touch other people’s things. Yesterday I decided to clean the fridge. Unplug the fridge. It took about 2 hours to empty all items (food, vegetables, containers), wash and clean the contents. Then calm down before reconnecting. Husband has from the fridge Take out the box that came in kitchen An island alongside other containers. ”
Her husband called her out of work and discovered that she had taken the olives out of the fridge.
“When I showed him I was cleaning the fridge, he was suddenly surprised and asked about the metal box,” she said. Said.. “I was confused, so I told him to calm down and showed him where the box was. He should be angry and clean the fridge or touch the box without telling him. I said it wasn’t. I couldn’t see the big one, so I tried to ask him to calm down again. handle And with that. His precious box was safe and healthy, but he yelled at the need to put the box back in the fridge as soon as possible. I was immediately told to plug in the fridge, but I couldn’t because it was wet and I hadn’t finished cleaning the other parts. Didn’t I open the box because I hadn’t seen those olives myself and thought I had to? “
Many wondered if the box really contained olives.
“He is behaving very suspiciously,” said one user. comment..
“I think it’s likely that the box didn’t contain any olives. He was worried that he might know what you were. actually In the box “, another I have written..
“He’s hiding something, so you definitely have to look inside the box,” said one person. Said..
post A worried woman after discovering her husband’s mysterious item in the fridge: “He is behaving very suspiciously” First appeared know..
