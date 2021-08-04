Health
New and active COVID-19 infections surge in BC
BC has no deaths from the new COVID-19. One such death last week.
Despite an increase in the number of British Columbia vaccinated with COVID-19, new cases are increasing in the state and the number of people actively fighting infectious diseases is beginning to skyrocket. increase.
Fortunately, serious infections and mortality from the disease have not yet increased significantly, but as the number of cases continues to grow, these indicators may increase.
It was not immediately clear how many of the 342 newly infected people with COVID-19 overnight BC were not vaccinated.State health officer last week Bonnie Henry told the media Only 3.8% of the infections detected in the state between June 15 and July 15 belonged to people who were completely vaccinated for more than 7 days before they noticed the symptoms.
She explained that the statistics show the value of two vaccinations and urged all eligible British Columbia residents to be vaccinated.
The 342 new infections are the highest number of new COVID-19 detections per day since May 27, almost 10 weeks ago. At that time, health authorities identified 378 new cases.
Interior health areas continue to be hotspots for infectious diseases in the state, with the proportion of vaccinated individuals lower than the state average. The area includes Central Okanagan, where the government conducted a mask mandate in public spaces.
Here’s a classification of where 342 new COVID-19 infections in British Columbia are by health region:
• 66 (19.3%) in Fraser Health.
• 57 (16.7%) for Vancouver Coastal Health.
• 171 (50%) in interior health.
• 13 people (3.8%) in Northern Health.
• 32 (9.4%) for Island Health.When
• Three people (0.9%) usually live outside British Columbia.
The daily number of COVID-19 cases has been on the rise in recent weeks, pushing up the number of people actively fighting the disease.
Currently, 1,764 people are actively fighting in BC, the highest number since 1,880 on June 11.
More than 97.6% (147,409) of the 150,973 people known to be infected with COVID-19 in British Columbia are considered non-infectious because 10 days have passed since they first experienced symptoms. The state believes it has recovered.
Most people who are actively fighting illness are told to stay at home and self-isolate, but 55 of COVID-19 are in British Columbia hospitals, 23 of whom are in the intensive care unit (ICU). I’m sick enough to get in. The last increase in the number of people infected with COVID-19 in British Columbia hospitals was on July 16. The ICU has not been filled with COVID-19 patients for more than a month.
The pandemic death toll in British Columbia has been relatively stable lately, with only one death in the past week and no new deaths in the last 24 hours.
State data show 3,777,588 British Columbia residents who received at least one vaccination and 3,146,669 people who received two vaccinations.
The government estimates that this means that 81.5% of the eligible population will be vaccinated at least once and 67.9% of the eligible population will be vaccinated twice.
British Columbia Government Latest Quote The total population of the state is 5,147,712This means that about 73.4% of British Columbia’s total population has been vaccinated at least once, and 61.1% of British Columbia’s total population has been vaccinated twice.
The pace of new and subsequent vaccinations in the state has slowed, with only 16.7% of people receiving at least one vaccination not being fully vaccinated.
There are three new elderly living facilities where COVID-19 has occurred-they are all in the Interior Health area:
• Cranbrook’s Couteney Street Village.
• Kelowna Cotton Woods Care Center.When
• Brookhaven Care Center in West Kelowna.
The other two outbreaks in geriatric care facilities were active for several weeks. Maple Ridge’s Holyrood manners and Nelson’s Nelson Jubilee manners.
