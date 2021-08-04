Prevea Health Mandates Employees to Get COVID Vaccine





Green Bay- Prevea Health On Wednesday, employees were informed that they would need to be fully vaccinated with COVID-19 or complete their exemption request by October 5. Dr. Ashok Rai, CEO and President of Prevea Health, said the move is an important step in protecting patients, staff and communities. Green Bay-based healthcare providers have more than 100 locations in clinics and hospitals in northeastern, eastern, and western Wisconsin. “Scientific data show that current COVID-19 vaccines are not only safe, but also effective in preventing individuals from becoming infected with COVID-19 or being hospitalized with the virus. “Rai said. “Data also continue to rise to levels of great concern for positive cases of the virus and its highly contagious delta variants, with the overwhelming majority of positive cases affecting unvaccinated individuals. Indicates that you are. “ Related:Answers to questions about Delta Variant, latest elevated COVID in Wisconsin, and vaccine efficacy Related:“It’s going to be a terrible fall,” says Prevea’s CEO, urging unvaccinated people to take shots now before it’s too late. A Prevea spokesman did not provide details on the health care provider exemption process. However, other providers have stated that they allow limited tax exemptions for religious or medical reasons. A spokeswoman said more than 75% of Prevea’s employees were fully vaccinated with COVID-19. With the prevalence of delta variants of the coronavirus and an increasing number of patients with severe complications from COVID-19 in hospitals in Wisconsin, state-wide healthcare providers are beginning to introduce vaccination requirements for workers. .. Most of those patients are unvaccinated. In Brown County, 239 new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported out of 1,072 tests with a positive test rate of 22.3% in the last 7 days. Wisconsin Health Services Department data. The county had an average of 34 new cases per day last week. DHS data show that 52.3% of Brown County residents have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine and 49.8% of the population have been fully vaccinated. In announcing the requirements for its employees, Prevea recommended that all eligible vaccinations be vaccinated as soon as possible. The announcement of Prevea will take place on the same day that Advocate Aurora Health announced that 75,000 employees will need to be fully vaccinated by October 15. Advocate Aurora said it would offer limited exceptions to employees for religious or medical reasons. “Our ultimate duty is to protect the health and safety of our team members, patients and communities,” Aurora Health Advocate President and CEO Jim Skogsberg told team members in a video Wednesday. It is very effective in preventing infections and even more effective in preventing serious illness and death. “ Marshfield Clinic We also announced similar requirements on Wednesday. He said the decision emphasized safety as a top priority for healthcare providers. Based in Green Bay Verin Health Does not implement vaccination requirements. In a statement, President and CEO Chris Woleske said healthcare providers continue to evaluate whether employees should be vaccinated. “We are putting a lot of energy into helping team members understand the importance of vaccines and encouraging them to make important choices for getting vaccines,” Woleske said. Said in a statement. “At the same time, we value mandates in light of the increasing spread of the virus and its important role as a healthcare provider in stopping the spread and caring for the community.” The Hospital Sisters Health System, which operates six hospitals in Wisconsin and works closely with the Prevea Clinic, said it does not require staff to be vaccinated at this time, but continues to encourage staff to vaccinate. Evaluating options. (920) Do you want to contact Jeff Bollier at 431-8387? [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter. @GBstreetwise..

