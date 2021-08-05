Health
Satter Announces New COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for Workforce – CBS San Francisco
Sacramento (CBS SF) —To protect patients, workforce, and communities from the highly contagious COVID-19 delta mutation, Sutter Health today will fully vaccinate workers with COVID-19 by September 30. Announced a new policy to mandate.
“Our integrated network has a common commitment to protect the health and safety of our patients and the communities in which we serve,” said Sarah Krevans, President and CEO of Sutter Health. “We are grateful that the majority of physicians associated with our workforce have already demonstrated their leadership and confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine by being fully vaccinated.”
read more: River fires threaten housing in Nevada and Placer County
Satters are joining more and more health organizations across the country requiring employees to be vaccinated to help protect them from the virus. Sutter’s new policy is that the highly infectious delta variant is rapidly increasing the number of cases of COVID-19 in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
“Our rigorous COVID-19 infection prevention protocol has so far helped protect the health and safety of patients and employees,” said Dr. William Isenberg, Chief Quality and Safety Officer at Sutter Health. Says. “But these measures alone are not enough to counter the growing threat of highly infectious variants such as Delta.”
read more: COVID: Sonoma requires emergency personnel to certify vaccination and encourages employers to do the same
“The only way to get ahead of the virus completely is for everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated as soon as possible,” continued Dr. Isenberg. “Unfortunately, Delta variants are causing a surge in hospitalization throughout the network and across the country, primarily among unvaccinated people.”
According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in the United States are effective against COVID-19 and help prevent serious consequences such as serious illness, hospitalization, and death.
Other news: Update: Vallejo man arrested in connection with a deadly June shooting in San Francisco Bayview
Sutter’s policy requires that all employees, including volunteers and vendors, be fully vaccinated with the documentation in the file if they visit the Sutter facility onsite or provide patient care elsewhere. I have. Unvaccinated persons must receive approved accommodation for valid medical contraindications or religious exemptions.
..
Sources
2/ https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2021/08/04/covid-sutter-announces-new-covid-19-vaccination-policy-for-workforce/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]