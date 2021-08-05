Satter Announces New COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for Workforce – CBS San Francisco

Sacramento (CBS SF) —To protect patients, workforce, and communities from the highly contagious COVID-19 delta mutation, Sutter Health today will fully vaccinate workers with COVID-19 by September 30. Announced a new policy to mandate.

“Our integrated network has a common commitment to protect the health and safety of our patients and the communities in which we serve,” said Sarah Krevans, President and CEO of Sutter Health. “We are grateful that the majority of physicians associated with our workforce have already demonstrated their leadership and confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine by being fully vaccinated.”

Satters are joining more and more health organizations across the country requiring employees to be vaccinated to help protect them from the virus. Sutter’s new policy is that the highly infectious delta variant is rapidly increasing the number of cases of COVID-19 in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

“Our rigorous COVID-19 infection prevention protocol has so far helped protect the health and safety of patients and employees,” said Dr. William Isenberg, Chief Quality and Safety Officer at Sutter Health. Says. “But these measures alone are not enough to counter the growing threat of highly infectious variants such as Delta.”

“The only way to get ahead of the virus completely is for everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated as soon as possible,” continued Dr. Isenberg. “Unfortunately, Delta variants are causing a surge in hospitalization throughout the network and across the country, primarily among unvaccinated people.”

According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in the United States are effective against COVID-19 and help prevent serious consequences such as serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

Sutter’s policy requires that all employees, including volunteers and vendors, be fully vaccinated with the documentation in the file if they visit the Sutter facility onsite or provide patient care elsewhere. I have. Unvaccinated persons must receive approved accommodation for valid medical contraindications or religious exemptions.