Covid hospitalizations in Allegheny County are rising behind the increase in case numbers

According to state health ministry data, the weekly average number of covid-19 hospitalizations in Allegheny County has almost doubled in the past month as it has begun to increase in line with the increasing number of cases.

The average of seven days of hospitalization on July 3 in Allegheny County was 30. On Wednesday, the average was just over 60.

The state’s real-time data dashboard showed 72 covid patients admitted to Allegheny County on Wednesday afternoon. 19 of them were in the intensive care unit.

County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said in a briefing Wednesday that the majority of hospitalized patients were unvaccinated.

After weeks of low case numbers and low positive rates due to widespread availability of the vaccine, Allegheny County again recorded an average of more than 100 cases per day. The average for Pennsylvania as a whole is over 1,000.

Four weeks ago, the average daily for the entire state was about 173.

In Allegheny County, the Department of Health has reported 268 new cases in the last 48 hours. This week’s positive rate rose from 2.7% last week to 3.7%.

According to Bogen, the official positive test numbers are likely to be just the tip of the iceberg, as people who have been vaccinated and infected with the virus have few symptoms and may not ask for a test. That is.

“The surge at the end of this summer is due to the Delta variant,” Bogen said. She said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 66% of cases in the area are caused by delta mutations.

The county does not have specific numbers for breakthrough infections, but according to the county’s testing company, Curative, about 20% of people tested positive in the last 28 days have been vaccinated. rice field.

Bogen said the increase in positive tests for vaccinated people is not surprising.

“We expect that as the number of people vaccinated increases, that number will increase,” she said.

In Allegheny County, about 68% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week, most counties in and around the county had risen to the “substantial infection” level defined by the CDC. When you reach the level of community expansion, the updated guidance from the CDC will take effect. This means that everyone should be masked indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Allegheny County executive Rich Fitzgerald said county-level mask mandates have not yet been considered.