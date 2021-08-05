Health
Covid hospitalizations in Allegheny County are rising behind the increase in case numbers
According to state health ministry data, the weekly average number of covid-19 hospitalizations in Allegheny County has almost doubled in the past month as it has begun to increase in line with the increasing number of cases.
The average of seven days of hospitalization on July 3 in Allegheny County was 30. On Wednesday, the average was just over 60.
The state’s real-time data dashboard showed 72 covid patients admitted to Allegheny County on Wednesday afternoon. 19 of them were in the intensive care unit.
County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said in a briefing Wednesday that the majority of hospitalized patients were unvaccinated.
After weeks of low case numbers and low positive rates due to widespread availability of the vaccine, Allegheny County again recorded an average of more than 100 cases per day. The average for Pennsylvania as a whole is over 1,000.
Four weeks ago, the average daily for the entire state was about 173.
In Allegheny County, the Department of Health has reported 268 new cases in the last 48 hours. This week’s positive rate rose from 2.7% last week to 3.7%.
According to Bogen, the official positive test numbers are likely to be just the tip of the iceberg, as people who have been vaccinated and infected with the virus have few symptoms and may not ask for a test. That is.
“The surge at the end of this summer is due to the Delta variant,” Bogen said. She said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 66% of cases in the area are caused by delta mutations.
The county does not have specific numbers for breakthrough infections, but according to the county’s testing company, Curative, about 20% of people tested positive in the last 28 days have been vaccinated. rice field.
Bogen said the increase in positive tests for vaccinated people is not surprising.
“We expect that as the number of people vaccinated increases, that number will increase,” she said.
In Allegheny County, about 68% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Earlier this week, most counties in and around the county had risen to the “substantial infection” level defined by the CDC. When you reach the level of community expansion, the updated guidance from the CDC will take effect. This means that everyone should be masked indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Allegheny County executive Rich Fitzgerald said county-level mask mandates have not yet been considered.
Megan Guza is a staff writer for Tribune Review. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, [email protected] Or via Twitter ..
Sources
2/ https://triblive.com/local/allegheny-county-covid-hospitalizations-tick-upward-behind-rising-case-counts/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]