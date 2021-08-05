Wednesday update: Boon County reports a second death in two days. 935 active coronavirus cases

NS Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department We are reporting coronavirus-related deaths. It causes a total of 121 deaths. The individual belonged to a group of 50-54 years old and died on June 26th.

The health department reported 120 new COVID-19 cases.

Currently, there are 935 active cases in the county, an increase of 86 from Tuesday. The county currently has a reported total of 21,325 COVID-19 cases. The 935 active cases are the highest reported since the 936 reported weekend update on January 11th.

Boone County is ranked 8th in the state, with the highest number of coronavirus cases in total over the past week. Cases decreased by 6.8% that week. According to the county inspection rate is 13.4%. Missouri Health and Senior Services Department..

Health department hospitals remain yellow and there are 110 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals, 22 of whom are Boone County residents.

NS Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard Reported that 97,075 inhabitants received the first vaccination in Boone County and 85,356 inhabitants of Boone County completed vaccination. Boone County is the country with the highest proportion of county residents in central Missouri who have been vaccinated at least once with 53.8% of the vaccine. The second closest county in the state is St. Louis County with 52.4%.

Boone County is the first in the state, with 47.3% of residents who have completed coronavirus vaccination reported. St. Louis County is the second county in the state, with 45.8% of its population completed vaccination.

Cole County has the second highest first immunization rate in central Missouri at 45.5%. Montgomery County is third with 40.6%.

Cole County reports 142 new COVID-19 cases. 128th coronavirus-related death

NS Coal County Health Department 142 new cases of coronavirus have been reported.

According to a dashboard update, there were 142 new cases in the county, a total of 9,536 residents, and a total of 280 long-term care facility residents. This will result in a total of 9,816 cases in the county.

The county has reported one new death in the county since the pandemic began, resulting in a total of 128 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cole County ranks ninth in the counties with the highest per capita coronavirus infections in the past week. Cases are increasing by 0.9% per week. According to the county inspection rate is 19.5%. Missouri Health and Senior Services Department..

NS Missouri The Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard reports that approximately 39.5% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.

St. Louis Health Leaders Warn About Children’s COVID-19 Increase

NS. Louis (AP)

Health leaders in the St. Louis area have warned that hospitals in the area are accepting more young patients with COVID-19.

About one in five current COVID-19 patients is under the age of 19, and patients under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine, said Spring Schmidt, deputy director of the St. Louis County Health Department, on Wednesday. Said.

On Tuesday, Dr. Claydunagan of the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force said the number of COVID-19 children in Task Force hospitals increased from 13 last week to 20 this week, some in the intensive care unit. Stated.

Masks will be required for all Columbia City buildings from Monday

Starting Monday, the Colombian Mayor’s Office will require masks on all city buildings.

City officials cite an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County and an increase in the infectivity of delta variants with respect to mask requirements.

Public Health and Human Services issued a Public Health Recommendation on July 7, recommending that you take the following steps:

Wear a mask when visiting public places indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The mask can be removed while eating or drinking.

Get vaccinated as soon as possible. Parents are advised to bring their children over the age of 12 for vaccination. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people over 12 years of age. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people over the age of 18. If you are under the age of 18, you will need a parental consent form.

Stay home when you are ill. If you think you have only a cold or allergies, but have symptoms, get tested.

Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet around people who may not be fully vaccinated. People over the age of 12 are eligible for vaccination, but that does not mean that everyone is eligible for vaccination. In large groups and events, don’t assume that everyone around you is vaccinated.

Wash your hands frequently, for at least 20 seconds.

Talk to your friends and family about the importance of vaccination. For parents of children under the age of 12 who are not vaccinated, the best way to protect their children is to make sure that the adults around them are vaccinated.

Remember, the COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death if someone tests positive for COVID-19.

The state reports more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases

NS State Health Dashboard A total of 577,809 COVID-19s were identified in Missouri on Wednesday morning, an increase of 3,684 from Tuesday’s total.

State Health Dashboard on August 3, 2021.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also recorded 804 possible cases of the virus, bringing the total pandemic to 112,057.

Health officials recorded an additional 22 deaths. A total of 9,777 Mizurians have died of COVID-19.

The 7-day COVID-19 positive rate also increased slightly. As of Wednesday morning, the state-wide positive rate was 15%.

As of the latest validated data, 2,083 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at a Missouri hospital on Sunday. This has increased slightly since Saturday.

COVID-19 infections have increased significantly across Missouri.

According to the latest state profile report, COVID-19 infection rates are now significantly higher in all Missouri counties compared to two months ago, when most Missouri counties had moderate infection rates. It is in a high state.

The report shows a 14% increase in new cases, a 25% increase in hospitalizations, and a 28% increase in new COVID-19 mortality from the previous week.

Currently, 110 counties in Missouri are at high levels of infection, with more than 110 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. This includes all counties in central Missouri.

At that time, only five counties in Shawmy were below substantial levels. This is defined by the CDC as an area with 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 7 days.

This was after the CDC published guidelines that masks should be worn everywhere with substantial or high infection rates. It currently occupies the entire state of Missouri.

by State Vaccine Dashboard, 48.4% of Mizurians have been vaccinated at least once, and 41.5% have been vaccinated.