A new study shows that vaccinated people are half as likely to be infected with COVID-19.

According to a new study published Wednesday, fully vaccinated people are half as likely to be infected with the new coronavirus as unvaccinated people.

Researchers at Imperial College London analyzed data from more than 98,000 swab tests conducted between June 24th and July 12th.

NS 37-page study Participants who reported vaccination showed a significantly reduced risk of testing for COVID-19 positive compared to those who reported not being vaccinated.

Studies show that swab-positive COVID-19 in unvaccinated individuals was three times higher at all ages than those who reported double doses of the vaccine.

“The estimated vaccine efficacy for all SARS-CoV-2 infections for two doses of the vaccine was 49% in the latest data, but increased to 58% by defining efficacy only for strong positives. “I did,” wrote the author of the study.

The researchers also determined that a vaccinated person was 26 times less likely to come into contact with an infected person and become positive for COVID-19. For unvaccinated people, the chances of getting infected have increased significantly by a factor of 13.

Related: New COVID-19 cases in the U.S. exceeded 100K in the last two days

On the other hand, people who received the vaccine twice also seemed to have a low amount of virus in the data sample, suggesting that they are less likely to infect other people they come in contact with.

Scientists say the prevalence of infection was highest between the ages of 12 and 24, and vaccination of more age groups increases the chances of infection during the fall season when schools reopen. I have discovered that it can be reduced.

“The third wave of infection in the United Kingdom shows that it was primarily caused by delta mutations in unvaccinated young people,” the study authors continued.

New research is in the midst of a new surge in COVID-19 infections associated with alpha and delta mutants.

Projection released last month The COVID-19 scenario modeling hub shows a continuous and accelerating increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths, peaking in mid-October to about 60,000 cases, the most likely scenario. That killed about 850 people a day.

Related: Models show that delta variants can cause a surge in cases, death in the fall

On both Monday and Tuesday, the United States recorded over 100,000 new daily COVID-19 cases, according to data collected by. Johns Hopkins University. on August 3The United States recorded 127,976 new daily COVID-19 cases. August 4th, The country has counted 106,557 new cases.

Researchers have pointed out that the results of this study may require the development of new vaccines that specifically target delta mutants, but existing vaccines are available in most coronas currently in circulation. It is still believed by experts to provide substantial protection against viral variants.

According to another study Published in The New England Journal of Medicine, Researchers found with the Pfizer vaccine, the efficacy of the two doses was 93.7% among people with the alpha mutant and 88% among people with the delta mutant.

Related: Studies have found that the Pfizer vaccine is 88% effective against delta mutants

“Overall, after two doses, a high level of vaccine efficacy was found for symptomatological disorders caused by delta mutants,” the study authors write.

NS study The May UK Public Health Service Pfizer vaccine was found to be 88% effective against symptomatic disease of the Delta mutant two weeks after the second dose.

data Israeli Ministry of Health announces In early July, the Pfizer vaccine appeared to be 64% effective in preventing the symptoms of the rapidly spreading delta variant, but the vaccine is still very effective in preventing serious symptoms and hospitalization. Was shown. It was 98.2% in May and 93% in June.