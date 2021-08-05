Test of positive and vaccination rates in Orange County as of August 4 – Orange County Register





The map below OC Healthcare Agency Dashboard Updated on Wednesday, August 4th, each postal code shows a positive coronavirus test rate. Please click the image to access the site. It may take a few minutes to load. Case rates and test positive rates (both provided as a 7-day average, delayed by a week to give time to take into account more complete data) are updated every Tuesday until the day before test data. Reflects the data of. Case data is on the same day.The calculation is based on the guidelines from California Public Health Service. Test positive is the number of tests performed that have returned positive for the virus. Zip codes with cases less than 20 should be interpreted with caution as rate estimates can be unstable. Map from August 4th. Map from July 28: Map from 20th July: The overall daily case rate for Orange County went from 8 cases per 100,000 last week to 12.7 cases per 100,000 this week. This was the red layer (the third most restrictive layer) of the California Public Health Service’s four-layer color system. It was still in place. The test positive rate in the county is 6.9% (7 days average 7 days delay), up from 4.9% last week to orange or second layer. The daily case rate of Orange County has increased slowly over the past two weeks. On July 18, there were 287 cases per day, but on July 26, it increased to 489 cases per day. It was 458 on July 26th last year. The peak January 8 rate was 3,497. As of July 19, the number of local cases is increasing, so OC Healthcare Agency We have returned to updating the online dashboard numbers on weekdays. The zip code with the highest positive rate on August 4th. 92865: 11.7

92648: 11.7

92845: 10.2 NS California Public Health Service According to an update to the Vaccination Dashboard on Wednesday, August 4, the state has distributed more than 50 million vaccines. An increase of about 500,000 from last week. Approximately 21.4 million Californians (63.1%) have been fully vaccinated from 21.1 million last week. The state vaccine dashboard is updated every Wednesday. Here’s how the age-specific percentages have changed over the past few weeks. State-wide, July 21: 65 years and over: 69.7%

50-64: 71.7%

18-49: 58.3%

12-17: 37.9% State-wide, July 28: 65 years and over: 70.1%

50-64: 72.4%

18-49: 59.2%

12-17: 39.3% State-wide, August 4: 65 years and over: 70.6%

50-64: 73%

18-49: 60%

12-17: 40.8% Estimated by Current immunization rate in the state 70% of fully vaccinated people can be reached in 80 to 104 days a week ago. Orange County Vaccination: July 21: 65 years and over: 72.6%

50-64: 74%

18-49: 60.5%

12-17: 40% July 28: 65 years and over: 72.9%

50-64: 74.7%

18-49: 61.4%

12-17: 41.7% August 4: 65 years and over: 73.4%

50-64: 75.3%

18-49: 62.2%

12-17: 43.3% Click the map below to see the immunization rates for each county in California. It may take some time for the site to appear. You can find the OC Healthcare Agency Dashboard here..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ocregister.com/2021/08/04/coronavirus-test-positivity-and-vaccination-rates-in-orange-county-as-of-aug-4

