More COVID-19 cases in vaccinated people reported in St. Louis
The number of “breakthrough” cases of vaccines is increasing as the number of cases increases overall.Despite recent increases, .003% of vaccinated people in the county have been tested positive
NS. Lewis County, Missouri — The Delta variant has spread nationwide, and the St. Louis region has been hit hard. The number of COVID-19 is increasing.
The St. Louis Regional Hospital Task Force requires everyone, including vaccinated people, to wear masks in public places.
So if you are vaccinated Why are you still required to wear a mask?
CDC Recent new data appear to show that vaccinated people infected with the virus can spread the delta variant as easily as unvaccinated people, he said.
CDC researchers say that people infected with the delta variant Many of the viruses in their body.. Scientists have found that people infected with the delta mutant have 1,000 times more copies of the virus in the respiratory tract than the original COVID-19 strain.
“High viral load suggests an increased risk of infection, and unlike other variants, people vaccinated with Delta,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC. Raised concerns that it could infect the virus. “
The St. Louis County Public Health Service (DPH) has made a breakthrough case a “increasing reality” due to the combination of low vaccination rates and high community transmission rates. Said in the Wednesday morning update.
“The disease is different, highly contagious and likely to affect children,” said the Department of Health.
According to the St. Louis County Public Health Service, groundbreaking cases in July accounted for about 19.6% of cases, which could be an overestimate due to the low COVID-19 testing rate in the region. I have.
During the pandemic process, the health sector recorded 1,496 breakthrough cases, most of which occurred in the last 6-8 weeks.Or Consistent with rapid spread Of the delta variant.
By July, there were 453,582 vaccinated people in the county, so positive cases reached .003% of the group.
St. Louis County Public Health Service and CDC say that fully vaccinated people It is much less likely that you will be seriously ill or die of the virus.
According to the St. Louis County Public Health Service, a COVID-19 diagnosis for a fully vaccinated person is usually due to persistent exposure to a COVID-19 infection for an unvaccinated person in the same household.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said on July 20 that the region “is preparing for a third wave of COVID-19 that could surpass the deaths and serious illnesses experienced last winter.”
County Health Department The latest information on the proliferation of COVID-19 cases.
As of Tuesday, August 3, St. Louis County said it had an average of 274 new cases each day. The ministry said the “overwhelming majority” of these cases were unvaccinated people.
The county positive rate is currently 11.8%. This means that not enough people are tested for COVID-19, and there are probably more than 274 new cases daily.
The St. Louis County Health Department offers a free community coronavirus testing event. COVID-19 testing is available at all three St. Louis County Public Health Clinics. Walk-up test Available at John C Murphy Health Center and South County Health Center.
The St. Louis County Health Department says that anyone who feels sick should be tested, and those who have not yet been vaccinated should look for a vaccine now. For more information on testing and vaccines, please visit: https://revivestl.com/..
