Covid discontinued treatment in 30% of NHS cancer patients, studies show | Coronavirus





3 out of 10 cancer patients NHS Studies have interrupted much of the usual care to focus on Covid-19. Twenty-nine percent of all people receiving cancer treatment had their tests, procedures, or appointments delayed, canceled, or changed during the pandemic. cancer Research UK was found. Some patients said they felt forgotten because the NHS prioritized treating patients with serious illness with Covid. A person with breast cancer said, “I was abandoned and felt in the dark.” In addition, 67% of cancer patients said they were more frustrated and 62% were more anxious as a result of the pandemic. This may reflect the widespread disruption of testing and treatment, or the additional risks faced by people with a weakened Covid immune system. “Covid-19 has hit the healthcare system hard and, as a result, suffered from cancer services, but even before the pandemic, the cancer goals weren’t met,” said Cancer Research UK’s Supreme. Michelle Mitchell, Head of Management, said. “And now, for the first time in decades, we are faced with the fact that cancer survival can decline.” Despite the NHS staff’s tireless efforts to maintain the care of cancer patients, Covid-19 still “has a devastating impact on cancer services and cancer patients,” she said. Said. The pandemic has made cancer patients less positive about NHS care. Before being infected with Covid-19, 84% said they were “very good,” but according to a survey of 900 cancer patients from December to March, that number was 60%. It is declining. Similarly, during a pandemic, the percentage of people who said care was “below average” increased from less than 2% to 10%, and the percentage of those who called it “average” increased from 5% to 11%. Did. However, 89% of patients praised the “safe space” that hospitals set up to maintain Covid-free care, and 75% liked the care they received at home or in the community. Rachel Power, CEO of the Patients Association, said patients awaiting all kinds of care experienced difficulties. “Since the pandemic began, we have said that we must maintain care for all patients. Cancer Research UK findings are not surprising and are consistent with what we have heard from patients. “She says. “What Cancer Research UK CEO Michelle Mitchell says about cancer treatment applies not only to cancer patients, but to the treatment of a large number of patients.” Cally Palmer, National Director of Cancer at NHS England, said: It is back to normal level. “Thanks to the hard work of our staff and the introduction of new and innovative approaches, more than 350,000 people have safely started cancer treatment for pandemics. “The NHS remains open and ready to take care of you, so it’s important that people experiencing cancer symptoms come forward and be tested.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/05/covid-disrupted-treatment-for-30-of-nhs-cancer-patients-survey-shows The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos