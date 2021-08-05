Health
The number of NSW COVID cases has increased by 262.The hunter’s blockade began, with five more dead recorded
Affecting local governments in Newcastle, Lake McCawley, Maitland, Port Stephens, Cessnock, Dungog, Singleton and Muswellbrook, the same restrictions apply to Greater Sydney.
Chief Health Officer Kelly Chant said the virus was believed to have spread at a rally held at Blacksmiths Beach in the Lake Macquarie area on Friday night.
It was confirmed that five people from Newcastle associated with the rally had COVID-19. Four of them were notified after 8 pm. Another person from the Central Coast involved in the rally also tested positive.
Two of Newcastle’s cases are school students and the other three are in their twenties. People on the Central Coast are men in their thirties.
Local school teachers and health care workers reported being in cancellation.
The prime minister said all regional Pfizer appointments would be reinstated from 16 August after the prime minister confirmed that New South Wales would receive an additional 180,000 doses of vaccine next week.Other doses are directed to Areas of Interest for Eight Municipalities in Southwest and West Sydney..
She defended the decision to divert the dose in the first place.
“We want to make sure that all the children in these eight municipalities have the opportunity to do their best,” she said.
Two on the Central Coast attended Lake Munmorah Public School and the third attended Morissette High. Two of the Newcastle cases attended the Maitland Christian School. All three schools were closed on Thursday.
Most of the children on the Central Coast included in the Greater Sydney blockade were learning from home, but the school operated normally in Morissette and Maitland.
Dr. Chant said the location of the exposure was identified last Friday at the Newcastle University Library from 5 pm to 11 pm and at Glendale Target from 8:50 am to 1 pm Sunday, but more. Said to be identified.
The news of the incident led to a long line at the Morissette Inspection Clinic Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, in southern Sydney, by Thursday 9 am, 37 people were identified as close or accidental contact with workers at St. George’s Private Hospital “potentially infected” on Monday, August 2.
“We can confirm that there are no patients with COVID-19 in our hospital,” a spokesman said, adding that the hospital carried out thorough cleaning of common areas and operating rooms. The contacts have been separated and sent for testing.
All in Sydney encourages “strong consideration” of vaccines and hastens second doses
Dr. Chant emphasized that young people should “strongly consider” AstraZeneca vaccination while people in their teens, 20s and 30s are in the intensive care unit.
“I would like to admit that young people did not have the opportunity to be vaccinated because of access to Pfizer,” said Dr. Chant.
“But my comment is that if you’re 18 or older, it’s time to consider vaccination strongly, and for the unvaccinated elderly, please vaccinate again.”
Dr. Chant urged people to advance the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine if they received the first vaccine in the last four weeks.
Continue NSW Health Vaccine Reservation System Bug Report, The Prime Minister said the improvement would take place “today or tomorrow.”
There are 290 cases in the hospital, including 51 in the intensive care unit. Twenty-four patients require ventilation.
NSW Health announced two new close contacts in Sydney late Wednesday night.
Last Monday from 5:30 am to 2:20 pm, Tuesday from 8:45 am to 2:20 pm, Strathfield South Polytrade Recycle Center, or last Tuesday from 2 pm to 3 pm Those who were in Penlis’ High Street Family Doctor until 10:10 should be immediately examined and self-isolated. 14 days regardless of the result.
There were six new local cases reported in Victoria on Thursday.
Three new cases are under investigation, including a man playing a social football game at a football club in northwestern Melbourne over the weekend and a woman in her twenties who is a teacher at Altaqua University in western Melbourne.
Queensland recorded 16 new local cases on Thursday. All of these relate to clusters in western Brisbane that are widespread among school students and communities. During the infection, the four were in the community.
