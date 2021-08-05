Michigan up to substantial community COVID-19 transmission, per CDC

Now, only Vermont and Maine remain in moderate community transmission, per a map on the CDC’s tracker, while 34 states in the West, middle of the country, Midwest and South have high community transmission for the virus.

Michigan joined Washington D.C., and 14 other states, including Ohio, with substantial community transmission. Several of its neighbors in the Midwest — Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin — are faring worse and are in high community transmission.

The CDC map also lists 44 counties in Michigan with substantial or high community transmission levels for the time period of July 28 through Tuesday.

Thirty-seven counties fall into the substantial community transmission level, including four in the Upper Peninsula: Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic and Menominee.

The remaining 33 counties are in the Lower Peninsula and include Wayne, Oakland and Macomb. The others are: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Cass, Clare, Clinton, Crawford, Eaton, Grand Traverse, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lake, Leelanau, Lenawee, Livingston, Mason, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Ogemaw, Presque Isle, Saginaw, Shiawassee, St. Joseph, Tuscola, Van Buren and Washtenaw.

Seven counties — Alpena, Branch, Charlevoix, Huron, Iosco, Kalkaska and Montmorency — have high community transmission, per the CDC tracker map.

A substantial transmission level also triggers a new CDC eviction moratorium in several counties that weren’t covered when the ban was announced Tuesday, including Wayne and Washtenaw. All 44 counties are covered by the eviction ban.

Tenants in those counties who meet income requirements, face a loss of income, are trying to pay rent and submit a declaration form to their landlord are covered by the moratorium.

Earlier Wednesday, when Washtenaw County was still in moderate transmission level, the health department said it “strongly recommends masking for everyone in indoor, public spaces” and said anyone eligible for vaccination should get inoculated as soon as possible. Anyone age 12 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Additional precautions are needed, and we must take them seriously,” Washtenaw County Health Officer Jimena Loveluck said in a release on the health department’s website. “We know how to slow the spread of illness.”

She added: “It is incredibly frustrating to be facing another wave of COVID. At the same time, we are optimistic that vaccinations will continue to be effective at preventing severe illness or death. Vaccinations can change what we see in the coming weeks drastically — but only if we use them and all of our prevention tools effectively.”

The county health department said recommendations “should be taken seriously during a pandemic and without the need for additional state or local orders.”

Last week, Whitmer said her administration was prepared to fight the latest COVID-19 battle in the same way it did in the spring when Michigan became the nation’s worst pandemic hot spot: pleading with residents to wear masks, get tested and, most importantly, get vaccinated.

They were not ready to mandate masks or vaccines, despite similar efforts by President Joe Biden.

The U.S. Department of Defense is looking into how and when it will add the COVID-19 vaccination to the list of required vaccinations for the military, Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said during a briefing Monday.