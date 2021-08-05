Vaccinated COVID cases are rare but increase as delta mutations spread in the St. Louis region





Many people who have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine have been more positive in the coronavirus test than earlier this year, according to St. Louis County officials, but such cases are relatively rare. More contagious delta mutations and widespread transmission of the virus in the St. Louis region have endangered even fully vaccinated people, officials said. Dr. Stephen Lawrence, an infectious disease specialist at BJC Healthcare, said: “With repeated exposures, even less likely events, such as infection of a vaccinated person, are more likely to occur with multiple exposures,” he said. Told. In St. Louis County, vaccinated people catch about 14 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants daily. This is an increase from these three cases in early July. The proportion of people vaccinated in the county is about 39 per 100,000 inhabitants daily. Even if more vaccinated people test positive, they are primarily away from local hospitals. In the St. Louis area health system, 84% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated, said a St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force official. Dr. Clay Dunagan, the leader of the Task Force, said that many vaccinated patients are immunocompromised or hospitalized for other illnesses. The number of patients admitted to MTF hospitals is four times that of early summer, the same as in February before the vaccine became widely available. Dunagan said on Tuesday. He said the rate of increase was not sustainable. “When we think about the preventability of the incident we saw, these facts are shocking and disappointing.” Spring Schmidt, Deputy Director of the St. Louis County Public Health Service, said the virus is so prevalent in the area that typical St. Louis people come into contact with infected people during grocery shopping and other daily activities. He said he was likely to. “We don’t mean that any of this data is presented to instill fear, but it needs to instill attention,” she said. “It is not enough to be vaccinated with the current level of community infection.” To protect themselves and their loved ones, according to Schmidt, people need to look for the COVID-19 vaccine, minimize exposure and continue to wear masks. This is especially important because the delta variant has been shown to infect children who cannot be vaccinated as well as adults. According to health experts, the number of vaccinated people accounts for a very small proportion of all new cases. NS National survey The Kaiser Family Foundation reported that less than 1% of vaccinated people tested positive in the states that reported such data. In all states that track cases of vaccinated people, they accounted for less than 1% to about 6% of all cases of coronavirus. Jenkates, vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation and one of the authors of the study, said: “They prevent almost all hospitalizations and deaths.” However, health experts say that continuous vaccination efforts are important because vaccines may not be very defensive if future variants are allowed to be developed and disseminated. .. Follow Sarah on Twitter: @petit_smudge

