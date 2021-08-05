State-of-the-art precision treatment for cancer patients who have relapsed in the lungs and liver

Cancer is an unwelcome guest and must be eliminated at any cost. Today, advanced cancer treatment techniques help doctors attack and eliminate cancer cells without destroying healthy tissue. However, despite successful treatment, in some cases the cancer has recurred and is not always at the primary site. Secondary can appear years after the brain, lungs, liver, or bones (paraspinal region). “Good news awaits these patients,” said Dr. Erving Run J, a senior consultant in radiation oncology. Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital). This is an excerpt from a conversation with him about targeted radiation therapy using modern technology.

Q: Is it possible for the cancer to recur after it has been treated and considered cured?

Answer: The simple answer is yes, but the good news is that with regular follow-up, testing, and screening for expected recurrence, you can be cured in one go. After a complete response to surgery, chemotherapy, and the first series of radiation treatments, they are the predominant percentage of primary cancers that arise from breast, colorectal, cervical, and prostate cancers. It may recur in a site or organ away from the place of origin. People who have been treated for cancer are said to be cured if all detectable cancer cells are removed / destroyed through either treatment option and the condition lasts for several years. If some cells are not detected, the cancer may come back. Therefore, despite being “cured”, patients are required to undergo a recurrence screening test every 3 months for 2-5 years. If the cancer does not recur during this time, it can be strongly said that it will not recur.

Q: If the cancer recurs, is it possible to treat it?

Answer: Yes, it can be treated. Secondary can occur in the brain, lungs, liver, and paraspinal regions. Regular screening helps identify cancer lesions early. Previous such recurrences were considered stage 4 of the disease. This was an advanced stage and was considered hopeless. But that is not the case today. Chemotherapy has proven to be effective in treating them, and which radiation therapy is the surest shot has failed.

Q: What kind of radiation therapy is used in this situation?

Answer: Today’s path is stereotactic radiotherapy (SBRT) for new tumors that have spread to the lungs, liver, and paraspinal regions. It offers a second chance to completely eliminate the cancer. SBRT is a special radiation technique that provides a reliable, accurate dose of excised and killed tumors of radiation and minimizes exposure to normal adjacent tissue doses.

Q: When is the best time to use SBRT?

Answer: If cancer recurs in a small number of organs (such as the lungs or paraspinal region) in one or two organs, for example 3 or less and 5 cm or less in size, it is promising to try to establish a treatment with SBRT. Proven to be a strategy. However, best results are obtained when the size of the secondary tumor is less than 2 cm and is located in one or two sites of a single organ. Also, if chemotherapy has been tried, but it only stops the progression of the disease, SBRT can be used to destroy cancer cells.

Q: What are the benefits of SBRT?

Answer: This is an outpatient treatment, non-interventional, and usually completed in 3-5 sitting positions over a 5-10 day period. Of course, treatment accuracy means less harm to healthy tissue and therefore shorter recovery times.

Q: Is SBRT at Kamakshi Memorial Hospital an option?

Answer: Linear accelerator to be commissioned soon Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Powered by high-end technology, SBRT is definitely on the long list of treatment options available. The system is further enhanced by the Active Breathing Coordinator (ABC) and Moderate Deep Breathing Breath Hold Technology (mDIBH) to ensure the patient is comfortable and safe throughout the session. The excellent technology of the linear accelerator enables highly effective treatment.

Dr. Salendran Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Is a senior consultant in radiation oncology with 25 years of experience in cancer treatment and care. Next week, he will explain the basics of prostate cancer and how effective radiation therapy can help treat the disease. Click the links below to view other FAQs by Dr. Surendran

Brain tumor

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/increased-life-expectancy-via-amped-up-radiotherapy-for-brain-tumors/articleshow/84463536.cms

breast cancer

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/safe-radiotherapy-for-breast-cancer/articleshow/84754761.cms

Questions related to radiation therapy can be mailed to: [email protected]