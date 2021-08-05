Essentia Health and St. Luke’s Demand Employees to Get COVID-19 Vaccine





Two of Duluth’s largest employers, Essentia Health and St. Luke’s, have now announced that all workers need to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Duluth, Minnesota-Two of Duluth’s largest employers, Essentia Health and St. Luke’s, have announced that all workers are required to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. This is because more infectious delta variants continue to spread nationwide. This new mission from the Essentia Health and St. Luke hospitals affects thousands of people. Nationwide, more employers have announced that their workers must be vaccinated. This includes many hospitals across the country in which Essentia and St. Luke participate. Both Essentia Health and St. Luke’s now require staff to be vaccinated. “During this pandemic, we have worked tirelessly to keep patients. Many of them are seriously ill and safe,” said John Pryor, president of Essentia Health. Essentia employees and other contractors working on-site must receive the first dose by October 1st and the second dose by November 1st. It affects approximately 13,000 employees of Essentia. “This policy applies to all remote workers, volunteers, students, unemployed medical staff, and others who serve on-site,” said Pryor. About 85% of Essentia doctors and advanced healthcare providers get shots, and 70% of other staff get shots as well. Vaccines are the best way to fight the virus, especially for those who work at the forefront, Pryor said. “Our patients rely on us during the most vulnerable times of their lives. Therefore, it is our duty to protect vulnerable and seriously ill people in order to be vaccinated and help them. It’s very important for healthcare professionals, “says Pryor. St. Luke’s has set similar restrictions as the number of cases increases. All hospital staff and vendors must receive the first dose by September 1st and the second dose by October 1st. “I understand that people have a strong belief in this,” said Dr. Nick Van Diren, co-president, chief executive officer and chief marketing officer of St. Luke, in a statement. I am. “Ultimately, the policy is to keep patients and staff safe and reduce the spread of serious illnesses.” On the other hand, across Minnesota, the 7-day moving average of less than 600 new cases per day is the highest in 2 months, but only 3 deaths. “No one likes to mandate things, and I hoped there wouldn’t be a fourth surge, but that’s not happening,” said Pryor. There are two exceptions to the rule in both St. Luke’s and Essentia. Workers can request that the vaccine be skipped for medical or religious reasons. Essentia states that employees who refuse to be vaccinated may be disciplined or even dismissed. In a statement to FOX21, a spokesperson for Essentia said: “COVID-19 vaccine is a condition of employment like influenza vaccine. From November 1st, individuals who are subject to the required COVID vaccination policy and who do not comply with it will be required to work or service within Essentia Health. The offer may be banned and subject to disciplinary action, including dismissal or termination of service. We provide medical exemptions under the CDC guidelines and exemptions for those who have faithful religious beliefs. It is very important that everyone who can be vaccinated, especially the vulnerable, elderly and seriously ill, is vaccinated. “ St. Luke’s has not yet revealed how to handle it.

