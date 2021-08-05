Watched Louisiana residents turn to vaccines on the “darkest day” of the pandemic





Harmond, Louisiana — Louisiana officials are willing to try everything to shake the state’s delayed Covid-19 vaccination rate, from a $ 1 million cash gift to the recent announcement of public services. I have come. 14-year-old national spelling bee champion.. But when Madeline LeBlanc became tolerant and vaccinated for the first time this week, she was motivated by something completely different: fear. After seeing a news report that Delta variants are rampant across the state, 24-year-old Leblanc realizes that without the vaccine, not only herself but also the lives of those around her are at risk. I did. “I don’t want to be a person who interferes with the health of others,” said Leblanc, who lives in Baton Rouge.

A new push for vaccination was triggered by the explosion of cases of coronavirus. However, vaccines take time to strengthen the immune system, and states that are currently leading the country in new cases may still be weeks away from relief. The hospital is flooded with more Covid-19 patients than ever before.Even a children’s hospital Packed with intensive care unit..And the Delta variant surprised the doctor who explained to see Patients in their 20s and 30s are declining rapidly Is dying. “These are the darkest days of our pandemic,” said Catherine O’Neill, Chief Medical Officer of the Hour Lady of the Ray Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Delta variants have unleashed a rush of diagnostics across the United States, but Louisiana has the highest per capita case rate in the country and a nasty hot, tense to catch up with the distressed healthcare system. It has emerged as a spot.

Governor John Bell Edwards expressed frustration and shame when high-ranking government officials, epidemiologists, and front-line healthcare professionals suffered the devastating consequences of the state’s failure to vaccinate more. I explained about the swirl of. Man. According to New York Times data, the state has an average of more than 4,300 new cases per day. Due to the surge in cases from the Gulf Coast to the northern part of the state, resources were taxed, especially in the southeastern corner of the state. In Baton Rouge, one hospital Called for some kind of federal emergency assistance Staff were usually booked for the aftermath of a hurricane. In Hammond, a city of about 21,000 people on the toes of boots in Louisiana, nurses were ordered to pick up additional shifts. Vaccination rates are increasing in many states as employers and colleges begin demanding injections to return to work and class. In the southeast, where vaccination lags behind national rates, these rises are occurring in states such as Mississippi and Florida, just as reported cases have begun to surge.

Governor Edwards revived the state-wide Maskmandate, which came into effect on Wednesday, to curb the spread of the virus in Louisiana and increase vaccination, requiring people over the age of five to cover their faces indoors. However, the governor’s orders created fierce resistance from the beginning of the pandemic. He exploded his anger on Monday when he noted Mask’s orders and urged residents to listen to a parade of doctors and hospital staff summoned to explain the growing crisis.

“Don’t you mind?” Edwards asked. “I hope you do. I do. As is often said, Louisiana is the most professional life state in the United States. I want to believe it.” Has been updated August 4, 2021, 9:35 am ET Public health professionals are dissatisfied with finding Louisiana in such a crisis, especially given its recent history. The state has made a terrifying introduction to the coronavirus as the 2020 Mardi Gras Festival turns out to be the ideal incubator for the Covid-19 to plunge into New Orleans. In the early season of death and despair.. Now, the line has returned to vaccination sites throughout the state, primarily due to a new wave of illness. Currently, 37% of the population is fully vaccinated, up about 3 percentage points from June, but only half of the country is fully vaccinated, still below the national percentage. .. Dr. Robert C. Peltier, Chief Medical Officer of Hammond’s North Oaks Health System, an hour east of Baton Rouge, said:

For many young people, fear of vaccines has been overtaken by fear of the virus itself after hearing the stories of those whose age succumbed to Covid-19. Brianna, a 22-year-old woman who gave only her name while waiting for her shot on Tuesday at a Louisiana-run vaccination site, said, “I’m definitely scared that you might be going to the hospital. That’s it. ” Baton Rouge National Guard.

Ashlyn Robert avoided being vaccinated because of fear of needles, but as hospitalizations increased, her mother began to put pressure on her. “It wasn’t too bad,” Robert, 24, said after firing. “I was dramatic.” One of the most devastating places in the state is the Parish of Tangipahoa. The Parish of Tangipahoa is a collection of small, almost working-class towns where life has taken a challenging step forward despite the spread of the virus. Understand the status of vaccine obligations in the United States In Hammond, the largest city in Tangipahoa Parish, the North Oaks Medical Center was attacked by Covid-19 patients. Recently there are 93 people, aged between 20 and 85. December. 65-year-old Patty Hilbun was there for nearly two weeks. “I will be blatantly honest,” she said. “This is as real as smallpox and polio when I was a kid.” Mr. Hilbun was reluctant to vaccinate. She once said she was unresponsive to influenza vaccinations, and she has Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disease. Her husband kept pushing her to be shot. “I spoke myself to it,” she said. But before she was actually vaccinated, she went to the wedding and wasn’t wearing a mask. Immediately she felt tired. Her breathing became more difficult. It got worse until July 21, when she came to North Oaks, the parish’s main hospital. “I had to be willing myself to live,” she said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Hilbun finally received some good news: she was able to leave the hospital. “She is definitely one of the lucky ones,” said her doctor, Stacy Newman. On the same day, she said, a 31-year-old man died of illness. He had two children and his wife was also a Covid-19 patient. To Dr. Newman and her colleagues, North Oaks Hospital and the communities it serves could appear to be on different planets. Internally, the seriousness of the pandemic is inevitable and we are trying to take as many precautions as possible. Outside, people mostly stopped wearing masks. The virus was considered hoax by some. Some thinking doctors and nurses are confused. Vaccines were considered dangerous, but one feed store had to post a sign telling people that ivermectin, a pet and livestock filaria drug, could not be used to treat Covid-19. It was. Friendship is being tested. One nurse told her husband to get vaccinated or leave. “I feel less secure in the community than in hospitals,” said Dr. Justin Fowlx, a lung and emergency physician.

Hospitals have space for more patients, but they are not staffed enough. More than 60 employees were infected with Covid-19 this week. About 40 other people were out because of other illnesses. There were also 400 vacant seats.

Brook Moran, a North Oaks nurse, worked long hours before returning home to her husband and daughter at night. She said she was relieved that many of her extended families had been vaccinated. They listened to her. They trusted her. She wished someone else had received the message before the virus escalated to this point. For 15 months she has been surrounded by suffering. She said it was different this time. It was worse and unnecessary. “I’m still devoted,” Moran said. Her voice was cut off and tears came out behind her glasses. “I’m still compassionate. I take care of these people. But it’s just frustrating. It’s preventable and I don’t want to kill these people. But they still That’s what it really is out of our control. “

