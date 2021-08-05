Over 400 COVID-19 inpatients in Oregon have been identified as deltas in 100% of the sequenced cases.

Oregon officials have made another report on the increase in inpatients COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), As the number of patients increased by 43 on Wednesday to a total of 422 Maximum number From January.

The continued growth of Oregon in hospital is due to the belief that almost all cases of COVID-19 in the state are caused by the highly contagious delta mutant.

In Oregon, only a small proportion of COVID-19 cases are sequenced. There were 11 cases last week.But 100% sauce Of these 11 cases, it was identified as a delta variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that it estimates that delta mutants are involved in 93% of coronavirus cases nationwide.

On Wednesday, Oregon also reported 1,213 new known cases of COVID-19-marking the second highest daily number of cases over 7 months. Only Tuesday’s number of cases was 1,575 new known infectious diseases, surpassing Wednesday’s number reported since January last year.

The positive rate, which is the percentage of tests that returned to COVID-19 positive, was 9.2%.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the positive rate of 8% to 9.99% is “Substantial” virus infection In addition, unvaccinated and vaccinated people in these areas must wear masks in all indoor public spaces.

vaccination: The state has recorded nearly 7,000 new vaccinations. About 3,900 of them took place on Wednesday and the rest on other recent days. The state has an average of 5,103 vaccinations per day.

Over 2.3 million Oregons (about 55%) of all ages are fully vaccinated. Many experts believe that 80% to 90% of the population needs to be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity and control meaningful infections of the virus.

If there are new cases by county: Baker (15), Benton (19), Clackamas (107), Clatsop (4), Columbia (13), Coos (34), Crook (12), Curry (10), Deschutes (33), Douglas (78), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (149), Jefferson (3), Josephine (54), Clatsop (5), Lane (111), Lincoln (19), Lynn (28) , Malheur (10), Marion (84), Morrow (7), Multnomah (140), Polk (30), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (86), Union (15), Wallowa (3), Wasco (11) , Washington (89), Yamhill (23).

Dead (number: The state reported five new deaths, well below the average recorded during the surge last winter. Death is often several weeks behind the new infection, but experts said last year because the infected people are mostly young and healthy, even if the delta mutant may be causing a more serious illness. Previous strains that are expected to have lower mortality rates in the coming weeks compared to winter.

The five newly reported deaths are:

A 74-year-old woman from Jackson County died at home on Saturday after a positive test on July 9.

A 43-year-old Douglas County woman tested positive on Monday and died at the Mercy Medical Center on Tuesday.

An 86-year-old woman in Coos County tested positive on Sunday and died at Bay Area Hospital on Monday.

A 69-year-old man from Clatsop County tested positive on July 9 and died at the Holyoke Medical Center on July 27.

A 74-year-old Lane County man tested positive on 28 July and died at home on 30 July.

Each person had an underlying health condition, and authorities were determining if a health condition existed.

hospitalization: The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients more than quadrupled in less than four weeks, from 99 on July 9 to 422 on Wednesday. The burden on the hospital system is beginning to become apparent as medical staff in eastern Oregon are looking for beds for some patients in Washington or Idaho.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit reached 133, surpassing the height of the fall surge.

Oregon Health & Science University has postponed non-urgent surgery that requires an overnight stay to free up staff and space.

Since it started: Oregon has recorded 224,547 confirmed or estimated cases and 2,877 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, the fourth and fifth lowest rates in the country, respectively. However, in the last two weeks, the state has recorded the 20th highest infection rate and the 24th highest mortality rate associated with some others.

-Amy Green; [email protected]; @o_aimee