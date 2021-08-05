Take a look inside the packed Louisiana Hospital as the new COVID stock rages.coronavirus

Hammond — When Kim Sher went on a family trip to Florida in July, he didn’t think he was at high risk of getting COVID-19.

If she caught it, she thought the virus would give her a cold, or, at worst, fever and chills like those associated with the common flu. Therefore, Hammond residents chose not to be vaccinated because they thought they did not need to be vaccinated against the virus.

Sher said Wednesday that he regretted the decision after spending five days in the hospital with debilitating pneumonia, speaking between breath-supplemented air gasps. She has difficulty breathing moment by moment — a viral complication that was positive a little over a week ago.

“My personal decision was not to get the vaccine because I’ve been fine for the past year and a half,” Schehr said. “If I had it, I wouldn’t have progressed so badly.”



The 52-year-old woman, who said she had little health fear in the past, is one of 109 people admitted to COVID-19 at Hammond’s North Oaks Health Center.

Dr. Stacy R. Newman of North Oaks said the number of COVID patients accommodated in 330-bed hospitals has been overwhelming since the pandemic invaded Louisiana in March 2020. ‘Infectious disease doctor.

North Oaks is one of the hundreds of hospitals in Louisiana and is densely populated with COVID-19 patients. This is because the more virulent delta mutants prey on the population of the states with the lowest vaccination rates against the virus. At 37.2%.. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the state set a new peak for COVID-19 hospitalization with 2,247 patients on Wednesday. The majority of those patients are unvaccinated.

The overwhelming wave of cases overwhelms understaffed hospitals, tests the ability of doctors to provide quality care, and jeopardizes the mental health of hospital workers fighting yet another surge of deadly viruses. I’m on the verge of. This time, medical professionals agree that the waves were preventable due to the availability of the vaccine.

Immunization in Louisiana has recently increased by nearly 300%. White House data show, Partly due to concerns about variants. But in hospitals like North Oaks, the largest hospital in the Tangipahoa parish, where the New York Times is ranked as the second worst county in the country for the COVID-19 epidemic, the virus wins the race to shoot weapons. I am.

Dr. Justin Fowlx, chief pulmonologist at North Oaks, said the pathogenicity of Delta seems to make patients like Cher sick and worse than the waves of the past. .. Many patients appear in the emergency room and are sent directly to the ICU for intubation. This is the most disastrous level of care in which the patient lies anesthetized and immobile and breathing is automated by a ventilator.

In this wave, the survival potential of these patients seems to be declining to a coin toss, Fowlkes said.

“We feel like we haven’t succeeded in supporting people like the previous wave,” Fowlkes said on Wednesday during a break from the ICU shift. “Some people were doing well in the past. Maybe they were intubated for a while and took six months in the hospital, but they took it home. This time they haven’t won much.”

All beds in the North Oaks ICU were filled with COVID-19 patients intubated Wednesday. The day before, another ICU set up by the hospital in another building was also full.

Visit the interior of North Oaks Hospital on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Our staff is available 24 hours a day to care for 109 coronavirus patients.

This means that patients in units that provide less important care, such as those containing Schehr, may have to wait a few days longer for the ICU transfer than would be needed if the condition worsens. ..

Foulks can “count on the one hand” the number of patients on the North Oaks ventilator who survived the virus match in this wave. He estimated that of the 109 COVID patients currently hospitalized there, about 30 were on ventilator.

Fowlkes is engaged in the same movement as many other doctors across the country, as vaccine hesitation still prevents many Louisianas from looking for injections. He talks to people one-on-one about the effectiveness of the vaccine and begs them to believe that medical professionals widely agree: Shot is the only surefire way to prevent yet another surge.



But what complicates hospitals’ response to the surge is the fact that their workers are not affected by the false information that plagues vaccine deployment. In the case of North Oaks, only 43% of hospital staff received jabs, said hospital spokesman Melanie Zaft.

“I’m sitting here talking about the general public, but the percentage of hospital workers vaccinated isn’t impressive at all,” Foulks said. “I’m confused why we haven’t been vaccinated more than 80% in our hospital.”

Also, like most Louisiana hospitals, North Oaks is fighting the Delta Variant with less staff than in previous waves.

Of the hospital’s 2,000 employees, 57 were infected with COVID on Wednesday, and another 40 were infected for other reasons, Zaft said. Meanwhile, the hospital is trying to fill 400 vacant seats, but is opening more surge units to care for the crushing of COVID patients.

Zaffuto emphasizes that the hospital’s 43% vaccination rate includes vacancies, and the hospital’s position remains that vaccines are the most effective way to slow the spread of the virus. Hospital workers are desperately trying to convince their colleagues of the reality. After a long shift in ICU, Fowlkes says he often volunteers to have one-on-one conversations with colleagues who are reluctant about the effectiveness of shots.

Poor patient outcomes, low numbers of staff, and deep disappointment due to the preventability of spikes are damaging the mental health of hospital staff.

Jessica Anthony, a 27-year-old nurse in the hospital’s surgical unit, said: “Young people without health problems are dying. It’s very frustrating because we all agree that this is pretty preventable. We rely on each other (at the hospital) Because people at home and those who aren’t in the medical field don’t understand what it’s like to experience this. “

Many hospital workers participate in the Hammond community as volunteers, jobs, or neighbors. Often they know people who pass through hospital doors personally.

“This is a small community. It’s very personal to us,” said Newman, an infectious disease doctor. “That’s why many of us are still passionate about being here. It’s been a tough day, but we know who we’re showing up for.”



When they returned from Florida, Cher’s husband was also hospitalized with COVID-19. But he was discharged on Sunday. She was “a little worse” than him, Sher said.

She begged the people on the fence to promise vaccination.

“If I were taking a shot, I don’t think it would be this bad,” she said. “I was one of the people who asked,” Why did you come out so quickly? ” I changed my mind after talking to a doctor in the hospital. “