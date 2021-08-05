Health
Monrovian women get infected with typhus after dumping dead mice in the trash
Monrovia, California. — NS Monrovia The woman became infected with typhus after disposing of the dead rat found in the backyard.
“I was out in the backyard with my dog and saw a dead mouse. I was a little worried she might eat it and get sick, so I thought I should clean it right away. I went inside and got the bag. I turned it over, then went back outside, picked it up, turned the bag over and dumped it in the trash, and I didn’t even think about it anymore. I didn’t tell my husband. But, “Margaret Holtzmann said.
About 10 days later, Holtzmann said she felt tired and suffered from a severe headache.
“The next day I had a fever, and the next day the fever was higher, and every day I had 103 fever,” she said.
Holtzmann was afraid she might have been infected with COVID-19.
“I went and had a COVID test, which was negative, and I thought,’I have the flu, so I just have to wait,'” Holtzmann said.
She then called her doctor for more insight into her illness.
“Immediately he said,’Have you ever come into contact with wild animals?’ At first I thought,’No, I didn’t have anything,’ but I remembered the mouse in the backyard. When I talked about that, he wanted to have a blood test. “
The doctor determined that she had typhus. Typhus is an infectious disease caused by fleas and usually occurs in dead mice.
“These fleas are what we call vectors. They carry Salmonella typhi and get it from mice. And if people are near those mice, those fleas are on top of the person. It moves and bites, causing infections. ” Dr. Hector Castillo, a family medicine doctor at the California Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Castillo said it was very important to be very careful when disposing of dead animals and urged people to call for animal care instead.
“That’s not the first thing that comes to mind when you see a dead mouse. The first thing that comes to mind is that you want to get rid of it. Maybe you want to pick it up, put it in the trash, and end it. However, you must be absolutely careful when handling them. “
Symptoms include fever, headaches, and body aches, according to Castillo, and children usually experience gastrointestinal symptoms. Typhus is being treated with antibiotics.
“Most cases of typhus are mild and resolve, but typhus is fatal and very easy to treat, so there is no risk,” said Castillo.
Castillo is also said to be cautious of pets around dead animals. Experts also recommend flea medicine to pets.
“If you notice any of these symptoms, a cat invades, or a dog invades, you need to be careful again. You need to be careful. If you have any symptoms or concerns, see your doctor.” He says. Said.
Holtzmann said he had been suffering from symptoms for about two weeks before he felt better. She was treated with antibiotics. She also warned her neighbors what had happened.
“After telling my neighbor to open the door, I thought I should let more people know, so I posted it to Next Door. People started replying that I had it some time ago. We’re close I lived in Japan and found my grandfather disposing of a dead mouse at about the same time. He was hospitalized and wasn’t doing well, so he said he was sad to hear, “she said.
She said doctors would call animal care in the future or tell them to wear insect repellent with DEET, full pants with socks, rubber gloves and use a shovel to dispose of the mice. She hopes her story can raise awareness about typhus.
“I felt that people should know that it’s okay to find things in the yard and take care of them like I do,” Holtzmann said.
