Vaccination rates surge across Alabama in July, especially in rural counties

Alabama COVID-19 vaccination rate Continued upward orbit All 67 counties in the state have seen at least some recent gains this week, with some counties increasing nearly five-fold since July 15.

According to the data from Alabama Public Health Service, State immunization rates have more than doubled since mid-July. The state was receiving an average of more than 12,200 vaccine doses per day as of August 1, compared to less than 5,400 per day on July 15.

That increase in vaccination has been brought about by thousands of Alabama people trying to get their first shot in the last few weeks. More than two-thirds of the new doses given here after July 15 were the initial doses.

Alabama’s overall vaccination rate remains low-the proportion of fully vaccinated residents is the last to be linked across the country. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

But if the state is moving towards full vaccination, it starts with the first dose. Alabama outperforms Mississippi, Louisiana, Idaho, and Wyoming, and has the fifth lowest proportion of the population with at least one dose.

CDC data also show that the number of people receiving first doses in Alabama continues to grow.

The two most common vaccines available in Alabama both require two doses every few weeks. If this trend continues, Alabama should see an increase in full vaccination rates in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, in all counties in the state, the 7-day average has increased with at least one dose since July 15. Some have seen a slight increase. Montgomery County saw the smallest 2% increase in Alabama.

However, most people have seen a significant increase.

The largest increase was seen in Cleburne County, northeastern Alabama.

Although the proportion was small in the first place, the proportion of the first vaccine jab there increased by nearly 400%. In mid-July, only two people started the vaccine series a day in Cleburne County. Currently, the number is about 13 per day. Some local counties throughout Alabama saw similar increases after starting at a very low rate.

In the counties of Covington, Winston, Hale, Choctaw, and Franklin, the initial jab rate has increased by more than 300% since July 15.

Some of Alabama’s larger counties also saw a significant increase. Mobile County and Baldwin County At the heart of Alabama’s latest coronavirus surge, Each more than tripled the number of initial jabs given each day. Jefferson County, home of Birmingham and Madison County, home of Huntsville, each more than doubled their initial jab rates.

You can search for counties in the graph below to see how per capita vaccination rates in each county have changed since July 15.

Choctaw County, near Mississippi, currently vaccinates the largest number of people per person per day. Choctaw sees an average of 36 new vaccinated people per 10,000 people per day.

Each of the eight counties with the highest initial jab rates for seven days per 10,000 inhabitants is located in southern Alabama. Other than Choctaw, Clark, Wilcox, Baldwin, Hale, Covington, Marengo, and Mobile.

The map below shows full and partial vaccination rates, as well as current per capita vaccination rates for each county.

Any ideas for a data story about Alabama? Send an email to Ramsey Archibald