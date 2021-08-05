When all seniors gather at a Louisiana vaccination site, officials say he has an optimistic outreach.





Hour Lady of the Ray Regional Medical Center Operations Director Thomas Dan said he sees people of all ages coming in for their first dose Covid-19 vaccination It is a positive sign.

The hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana is running out of space as another wave of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations dominates the area. According to Governor John Bel Edwards, masking and vaccination are the only ways to end a nightmare.

As of Wednesday, 37.2% of Louisiana’s population was fully vaccinated. data From the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Hour Lady of the Lake Injection Clinic in Baton Rouge’s Pennington has managed 50,000 shots since it opened in February this year, Dan said. In June, on-site medical professionals administered 1,500 rounds. That number doubled to 3,000 in July.

According to Dan, this month we see nearly three times the initial dose compared to June. The numbers are increasing in all age groups, the highest among 26 to 40 years, and the average age of recipients in July was 35 years. On Wednesday, sisters Bethany Wilson and Kate Wilson came to the clinic with their mother to get vaccinated before they returned to school. “I was a little excited,” said 15-year-old Kate Wilson. “That’s what I have to do for me and my community. It’s a responsibility, so it’s exciting.” The two sisters entered a hearty vaccination site. They said a 19-year-old friend had a Covid-19. The sisters said he had been in the hospital for more than 20 days and spent most of his time on ventilators. “It just happened very quickly for him to be admitted to the hospital, and he was on a ventilator,” 17-year-old Bethany Wilson broke her voice. “And now he’s pulling, he’s okay, he’s getting better, but he scared me because he’s 19 years old. He’s very young. And my brother is 19 years old. “ Two mothers, Erone Burchell, received their first Pfizer vaccine with a 27-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son. She is a cancer survivor and works in the medical field. “As a parent, I don’t know how to live with myself if my son wasn’t vaccinated. He got it. [Covid], And something happened to him. I don’t know how to live with myself. “ Burchel’s son Larry said he wanted to get vaccinated before the start of the school year. Some children of his age believe that he is invincible, but he knows that Covid-19 is a major threat. “Beyond the shadow of doubt, it’s true, it’s happening, so do whatever you can to stay safe and get the vaccine,” said the teenager. Kaylan Merritt said she was vaccinated and too afraid to fire. “I just heard that you can get a shot and still get it and spread it. I was kind of thinking,” Well, what’s the point? “But a variant of Delta came out. When it happened, it urged me to want to get more of it. And my family too, “she said. “It wasn’t as bad as I expected. It feels like a small stab wound, bitten by an ant,” said Merritt. Louisiana hospitals are tense Health experts and officials want more people to register for “small ant bites,” especially as the virus epidemic overwhelms hospitals in the region, especially in Louisiana. The Hour Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s largest hospital, has admitted 32 new Covid-19 patients in 24 hours until Wednesday morning. This is a record number, according to hospital spokesman Ryan Cross. As of 6 am Wednesday, he said, 175 people were hospitalized for the virus and 61 were in the ICU. Officials at Jefferson’s Oxner Children’s Hospital announced on Wednesday that there has been a “concern and significant” increase in Covid-19 positive rates in children under the age of 19 in recent weeks. To relieve pressure on the hospital, Edwards revived Maskman Date, which came into effect on Wednesday and lasted at least September 1. “The most troublesome thing we can do to control the infection and give the hospital room to breathe is to reinstate the obligations of the mask,” he said. Edwards emphasized that the state reported about two deaths a day a month ago, but 103 died in the last two days. “Our hospital’s capacity is completely tense,” Edwards said.

CNN’s Nadia Romero and Jeff Simon reported from Baton Rouge, and Madeline Holcomb wrote in Atlanta. CNN’s Rebekah Riess and Gregory Lemos also contributed to this report.

