Michigan announces COVID guidance for next school year to encourage universal masking





Lansing, Michigan. – Michigan has revealed that update COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Safety guidelines to protect students from viruses when they return to learning directly. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has updated its recommendations to reflect questions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and current guidelines for COVID prevention. “We are working to ensure that Michigan students and educators are safe in the classroom, including those who may not have been vaccinated yet,” he said. I am. Johnny Kaldoun, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy for Health. “MDHHS has issued this guidance to protect Missiganders of all ages. To all eligible residents, as it is the best defense against the virus and the way to end this pandemic. We continue to request that we obtain a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. “ advertisement MDHHS officials said the best way to keep students safe is to stack multiple COVID prevention strategies. The main strategies that the CDC recommends for schools are:: Promote vaccination against COVID-19 for qualified staff and students.

Use a consistent and correct mask. The CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all educators, staff, students, and school visitors, regardless of vaccination status. To order a CDC Everyone wears masks on public transport, including school buses, regardless of vaccination status.

Physical Distance: The CDC tells schools to maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet between students in the classroom in combination with indoor masks worn by students, teachers and staff, regardless of vaccination status. Recommended. If you cannot maintain a distance of 3 feet, it is especially important to combine several other preventive strategies, such as indoor masking, screening tests, cohorting, and improved ventilation, to reduce your risk of infection.

Screen tests can identify infected people, including those who have no symptoms of possible transmission, and take steps to prevent further infections and outbreaks.

ventilation Improve ventilation by opening multiple doors and windows, using a child-safe fan to enhance the effectiveness of the open windows, and making changes to the HVAC or air filtration system. Avoid crowded and / or poorly ventilated indoor activities (engage outdoor activities when possible). If there are no safety risks, open or crack windows on buses and other modes of transportation to improve air circulation.

Hand wash and breathing etiquette: Promotes hand washing and covers coughing and sneezing.

Stay home and get tested when you are ill. Encourage students and staff to stay home if they are ill or have COVID symptoms. Regardless of vaccination status, students and staff are encouraged to be tested for COVID if they have symptoms or are in close contact with someone infected with the virus.

Contact tracing in combination with quarantine: Work with the community health department.

Cleaning and Disinfection: Cleaning once a day is usually sufficient to adequately remove potential viruses that may be present on the surface. Disinfection (using a disinfectant on the US Environmental Protection Agency’s COVID-19 web page) removes all remaining bacteria on the surface, further reducing the risk of spreading the infection.

The following factors should be used when deciding on a mitigation strategy: Level of community infection of COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination rate among the community and students, teachers and staff. Frequent use of SARS-CoV-2 screening test programs for fully unvaccinated students, teachers and staff. Incidence or increasing trend of COVID in schools or surrounding areas. The age of children attending school and the risks associated with school, extracurricular and social activities.



