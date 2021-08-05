The pandemic isn’t over yet!Here’s how to stay healthy and informed

The situation remains uncertain after the COVID-19 pandemic lasts for over a year. More and more people have been vaccinated, restrictions have been lifted, and businesses are reopening.

But the pandemic isn’t over yet. More than ever, it’s important to stay informed, stay in touch with your doctor and other health care providers, and take care of yourself and your loved ones.

Here are three things you can do to maintain both health and information as you navigate this new phase:

1. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, get one.

Vaccination is the most important way to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19. Vaccines have been carefully studied and proven to be safe and effective. Millions of people throughout Massachusetts and New England are fully vaccinated. The number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 has declined since its peak in early 2021, but they have increased again. However, most people who get seriously ill or die from COVID-19 are those who have not been vaccinated.

We have come a long way, but we have not yet reached herd immunity. This is when COVID-19 cannot easily spread because a sufficient number of people have been vaccinated or are already infected. There are also newer, more contagious variants of COVID-19, such as the delta mutant, which put unvaccinated people at even greater risk.

Fortunately, COVID-19 vaccines have never been easier to obtain in states, local governments, healthcare providers and pharmacies. It’s free with or without insurance. Currently, anyone over the age of 12 can use it. Talk to your doctor if you have any questions about COVID-19 or vaccines. State websites, Mass.gov, and community websites are other great sources of reliable information.

2.2. Prioritize your health.

I wore a mask, washed my hands and monitored the symptoms of COVID-19. But, like many of you, you also canceled or postponed regular doctor visits and other types of health care.

Now it’s time to return to your regular preventive care and screening. Your doctor is your best ally to help you and your family stay healthy. Here are some reminders about the care you may need to catch up with:

•• If you cancel or postpone important prophylactic screening such as mammograms, colonoscopy, or blood tests, contact your GP to find a way to get back on track. Many preventative screenings are covered by out-of-pocket insurance.

•• Make sure you and all other family members receive an annual health check and the follow-up care you need.

•• Keep up with regular appointments and screening if you have chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or COPD, especially if you missed it during a pandemic. Members of the Tufts Health Plan can be supported by a care manager who helps them manage their symptoms, receive the care they need, and make healthy lifestyle choices.

•• If your child missed any of their recommended childhood vaccines or doesn’t have them yet, call their pediatrician to find a way back to your schedule. Children enrolled in the Tufts Health Plan’s Mass Health plan will receive a $ 25 Supermarket Gift Card if they receive the recommended pediatric vaccine and screening by the age of two. Adolescent members who get the recommended vaccine by the age of 13 can get a $ 10 cinema gift card.

3.3. Be kind to yourself and your loved ones.

The pandemic has hit us all emotionally. It overturned almost every part of normal life, from work to school, socializing and everyday life. Even normal tasks such as grocery shopping were more complex, stressful and even dangerous.

If you still feel the pandemic influence in your life, you are not alone. Many people are experiencing grief as a result of losing friends and loved ones with the COVID-19 virus. People are still picking up lost business and career fragments and trying to understand what will happen next. Parents are concerned about the impact of remote schooling and canceled activities on their children’s learning and mental health.

Others, especially those with immunodeficiency and children who are too young to be vaccinated, may still be worried about the virus and the increase in new cases. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, it’s not surprising that 40% of adults showed symptoms of depression and anxiety during a pandemic, up from 11% in 2019.

These concerns cannot be easily resolved. That’s why it’s important to ease yourself and the people you love. You can seek advice from your doctor or other health care provider on the best way to handle some of the protracted effects of a pandemic. If the family needs food, or if the child is late for learning, even if they are not usually discussed with a doctor. Your doctor may be able to guide you to useful services and resources in your community.

Also, don’t forget to get professional help if you or your loved ones are overwhelmed, anxious, depressed, or have problems with drugs or alcohol.If you or your family need help, ask your doctor about behavioral health options, including telemedicine, where you can talk to therapists and other behavioral health professionals from the privacy and convenience of your home...

Again, one of the most important ways to protect your health right now is to get the COVID-19 vaccine if you haven’t done so already. If you have not been vaccinated yet, or if you have only been vaccinated once with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, wear a mask and socialize when you are around others, including those who are vaccinated. Keep yourself and others safe by keeping a distance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing masks indoors in public, even for fully vaccinated people, if they live in areas where the proportion of C is significant or high.OVID-19 infectionNS.

Dealing with a pandemic has never been so easy. Now, the key to your family’s health is to take care of yourself and your loved ones, stay in touch with your healthcare provider, and get information. At Tufts Health Plan, we will do our best to help you.

