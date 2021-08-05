The tick season is expanding: Protect yourself from Lyme disease





In parts of the United States and Canada, climate change-induced warming temperatures may contribute to the increase in tick-borne diseases. Mites are now thriving in a wider geographic area, appearing early in the spring and autumn shoulder seasons and adhering late. In short, you need to be vigilant to protect yourself from the ticks that cause Lyme disease. Other illnesses— In many warm states and regions, even during the winter. A timely reminder of why prevention of Lyme disease is important and a review of procedures to prevent tick bites. What are the symptoms of Lyme disease? Lyme disease is best known for its classic symptom, a red-eye red-eye rash that appears after being bitten by an infected tick (scroll down to see). Pictures of classic and non-classical rashes). However, 20% to 30% of people do not develop a rash. Rashes are also often overlooked because mites tend to bite into dark body folds such as the groin, armpits, behind the ears, and scalp. Some people have flu-like symptoms such as headache, fever, chills, malaise, and joint pain. Therefore, if you notice a rash or have any of these symptoms, consult your doctor. At this stage, rapid antibiotic treatment can eliminate the bacterial infection. Bacteria can spread to different parts of the body if no rash is seen or if no treatment is given because there were no other early symptoms. Not only can the bacteria themselves cause problems, but the body’s immune system can overreact to the infection. Either process, or in some cases both, can harm the joints, heart, and / or nervous system. Also, some people who are being treated for all stages of Lyme disease develop post-Lyme disease syndrome. This can cause a variety of debilitating symptoms, including fatigue, brain fog, and depression. How to avoid getting Lyme disease Avoiding tick bites is the best way to avoid Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases. Black-footed tick You may be infected with the bacteria that cause Lyme disease (also known as deer ticks).If you live One of the areas If you have a high incidence of Lyme disease, these steps can help. I know where mites are likely to be lurking. Mites usually crawl from ground leaves and grass leaves to their feet. Therefore, be especially careful when walking in fields and meadows or hiking where you may hit bushes, leaves and trees. Try walking on a well-maintained road. Please wear protective clothing. Long pants pushed into socks are the best way to prevent mites from crawling under the legs of the pants. Light-colored clothing can make ticks easier to see. Use a repellent. You can buy clothing that has been pretreated with the insecticide permethrin (which repels mites). Alternatively, you can spray your own clothes and shoes. Follow the instructions carefully.on All exposed skin, DEET, Picaridin, Lemon Eucalyptus Oil (OLE), IR3535, Paramentandiol (PMD), or 2-Undecanone.this Search tool EPA’s products help you find the right product for your needs. Pay attention to the concentration of the active ingredient. For example, DEET is between 20% and 50%. Between 5% and 20% with picaridin; 10% to 30% with lemon eucalyptus oil. Many products come in pump spray bottles or are offered as sticks or wipes so you can easily apply them where you need them. Get a tick check. After spending time in a tick-infested area, ask your partner to check you for ticks in areas of your body that you can’t see well. Common bite areas are behind the knees, groin, under the arms, under the woman’s chest, behind the ears, and behind the neck. The tick seeds that carry Lyme disease are about the size of sesame seeds. Keep in mind that mites must adhere to your skin for 24 to 36 hours in order for them to infect enough bacteria to cause you illness.

